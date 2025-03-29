Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jaws, lego

Jaws LEGO Ideas: Discover the Truth with The Scientist Matt Hooper

Evil lies beneath the surface as we honor the 50th anniversary of Jaws as we build the impressive Icons set from LEGO

Embark on a build with minifigures like Matt Hooper, with detailed accessories and a scientific insight flair.

Discover the rich details on the Orca, from navigational controls to shark-tracking barrels and harpoons.

Complete the legendary scene with a shark cage and fishing gear that capture the classic film's thrilling essence.

We are setting sail once again with LEGO as we continue our LEGO Ideas Jaws set. Amity Island is in danger, and it is up to three ordinary men to bring a stop to the deadly attacks that have been affecting the safety of this place. In the end, this 1,497-piece set will feature a brick-built replica of the Orca and the infamous Jaws shark known as Bruce. We are currently finishing up the deck of the Orca, rounding out the hull of the ship, and adding some harpoons to Quint's shark-hunting vessel. This also leads directly to our next LEGO minifigure of the set with Matt Hooper, played by Richard Dreyfuss, who serves as the voice of reason and scientific insight throughout the film.

This oceanographer, with a deep fascination for sharks, was hired by the Sheriff's Office to help track and identify the shark that had been attacking the island. However, the Mayor of Amity seems to be against shutting down the beaches due to the revenue of summer tourism. One of Hooper's most memorable moments is when he examines the tiger shark caught by the town's fishermen, quickly deducing that it is not the man-eater responsible for the attacks. As we continue our Jaws build, the Orca is getting some finishing touches with the barrels to track the shark, along with ship navigational controls, and the top section of the ship. The Matt Hooper minifigure, nicely complements this ship with a camera and lunch box accessory as he boards the Orca to track down and kill this ocean monster.

Tons of detail is poured into this ship, like the brick shark jaw, plenty of fishing rods, and Quint's fishing chair. There are even parts of the shark cage displayed on the deck, which is used towards the end of the film, only to show the pure power that this shark is almost supernatural. Despite his scientific expertise, Hooper is not invincible; his entering that cage and being attacked by Bruce only helped emphasize the unpredictable nature of nature itself. Upon this, the Orca is fully built, featuring life vests, a chum bucket, a harpoon, fishing gear, and much more. This is a LEGO set that can still be purchased that nicely captures the legacy of Jaws in a fun and iconic way. We are now moving on to the main course with Bruce and the arrival of the infamous shark hunter, Quint.

