Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Jax Brings the Heavy Hits to McFarlane Toys' Mortal Kombat Klassic

The arena is getting bloody once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled new fighters for their 7” scale Mortal Kombat Klassic line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Mortal Kombat Klassic Jax to its 7-inch line, inspired by his Mortal Kombat II arcade debut.

The Mortal Kombat Jax figure features 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, a display base, and retro packaging.

This Klassic Jax release captures the Special Forces fighter before his cybernetic arms, offering a classic game-accurate look.

Pre-orders are live for $29.99 ahead of a December 2026 launch, with more Mortal Kombat singles and 2-packs coming.

Earthrealm's Special Forces are reporting for duty as McFarlane Toys reveals their new Mortal Kombat Klassic Jax 7 action figure. Major Jackson Briggs made his debut in arcade cabinets with Mortal Kombat II, joining the fight against Shao Kahn's forces. He would bring his elite military combat skills to the arena by delivering powerful punches and ground-shaking attacks. McFarlane Toys is now releasing a new throwback Jax figure that captures his time before the cybernetic upgrades.

This new Mortal Kombat Klassic release comes in at 7" tall, has 22 points of articulation, and gives fans another opportunity to add the Special Forces veteran to their video game figure collection. Jax does not come with any special accessories besides a pair of swappable hands and a display base. There is also a Jax vs. Kung Lao 2-pack on the way that changes up his outfit and features extra power effects. Each Mortal Kombat Klassic figure comes in arcade-inspired packaging, and pre-orders are already live. The Mortal Kombat Jax 7" figure is priced at $29.99 and is set for a December 2026 release date. Be sure to be on the lookout for more single fighters as well as more 2-packs also coming soon from McFarlane. Finish him!

Jax (Mortal Kombat Klassic) 7" Figure

"His real name is Maj. Jackson Briggs, leader of a top U.S. Special Forces unit. After receiving a distress signal from Lt. Sonya Vlade, Jax embarks on a rescue mission. One that leads him into a ghastly world where he believes that Sonya is still alive."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands and base.

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging.

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