Jazwares Announces Star Wars: Micro Galaxy Squadron Collectible Line

If you were a fan of the Star Wars Micromachines back in the day, then Jazwares has a treat for you. The official announcement of the Star Wars: Micro Galaxy Squadron is here, which features a microscale vehicle line that spans the entire Star Wars saga. These micro vehicles are loaded with detail as well as a feature that classic 1-inch mini-figure that is compatible with other vehicles in the Micro Squadrons line. Prices will vary between $5.99 to $44.99 depending on what class you dive into which is separated by vehicle type. The classes consist of Assault, Starship, Transport, Starfighter, Light Armor, and Scout. Some exclusives are included, and I have rounded up all the reveals in the line with price and location (exclusives only) below:

Assault Class Millennium Falcon Includes Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and Obi-Wan Kenobi minis

Starship Class Razor Crest (The Mandalorian) – Amazon Exclusive Includes Mandalorian, Grogu, and Greef Karga, Razor Crest (Arvala-7) – Walmart Exclusive Includes Mandalorian, Kuill and Jawa figures, Boba Fett's Starship (The Book of Boba Fett) – Walmart Exclusive Includes Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Minis

Transport Class Imperial Troop Transport – Walmart Exclusive Includes Two Stormtrooper Minis

Starfighter Class Darth Vader's TIE Advanced – $16.99 Luke Skywalker's X-Wing – $16.99 Includes Luke and R2-D2 Outland TIE Fighter (The Mandalorian) – $12.99 Includes Moff Gideon



Light Armor Class AT-ST – $12.99 Comes with Klatooinian Raider Mini-figure AT-ST Raider (The Mandalorian) – $12.99 Includes AT-ST Driver Assajj Ventress's Ginivex Starfighter – $12.99 Includes Assay Venturess Mini-Figure TIE Fighter – $12.99 TIE Pilot Included TIE Fighter (White) – $12.99 TIE Pilot Included

Scout Class Mystery Packs (Series 1) – $5.99 8 Vehicles are featured with 1-inch micro-figures included. Chases are possible. Sound Trooper with Speeder Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano with Speeder Darth Waul with Speeder Clone Trooper with Walker The Mandalorian with Speeder



This is a line any Star Wars fans can easily get behind and Series 1 has already included some pretty incredible ships. I loved the Micro Machine line back in the day and I think I am already all in for this new line of collectibles. The Mystery Packs are one of my favorite pieces and that Millennium Falcon is an absolute must-own! New additions like the Razor Crest are fun to see and I'm just pumped the 1-inch mini make a return. The Jazwares Star Wars: Micro Galaxy Squadron will be sold at Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find most of them here.

"New size, scale, and collectability come to the Star Wars galaxy with Jazwares highly detailed Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron portfolio. The microscale vehicle line spans the entire Star Wars saga with multiple waves of vehicles kids and collectors will love to chase, play and display. This dynamic new line delivers authentic, scaled micro vehicles, with supreme detailing for captivating display, as well as playable action features and 1-inch articulated micro figure accessories. Helping fans everywhere build their squadrons are the Scout Class Mystery Packs, Light Armor Class, Starfighter Class, Transport Class, Starship Class, and Vehicle Assault Class, all of which represent collector grade vehicles at highly accessible retail price points. (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Ranging in price from $5.99 to $44.99, the line will be sold at Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Fans attending Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA this weekend can get an early preview of the line at Jazwares' booth (#2804)."