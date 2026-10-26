Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: puppetronic, star wars

Jedi Master Yoda Comes to Life with New Plush Palm Puppetronic Figure

Yoda Plush Palm Puppetronic features over 40 sounds and actions, moving eyes, and interactive character surprises for $39.99.

Article Summary Star Wars fans can wield the Force with the Yoda Plush Palm Puppetronic, an interactive puppet that fits in your hand.

This Yoda plush figure features a moving mouth, blinking eyes, head motion, and over 40 sounds and actions.

Hidden side buttons unlock bonus Star Wars interactions inspired by Chewbacca and Wicket for extra character fun.

Standing 8.6 inches tall, the Star Wars Yoda Puppetronic is available now for $39.99 and needs 3 AAA batteries.

Star Wars fans can bring home one of the galaxy's wisest Jedi with the new Yoda Plush Palm Puppetronic. Combining traditional puppetry with modern technology, this interactive collectible lets fans control the legendary Jedi Master's movements right in the palm of their hand. Yoda has been a fan-favorite character since his debut in The Empire Strikes Back, where he trained Luke Skywalker in the ways of the Force. Now, fans can recreate their favorite moments with a plush version featuring a moving mouth, blinking eyes, and expressive head movements.

The Puppetronic figure features over 40 sounds and actions, bringing Yoda's personality to life during playtime. Hidden side buttons also unlock special interactions inspired by Chewbacca and Wicket, although those characters are sold separately. Standing approximately 8.6 inches tall, Yoda is designed for fans ages 6 and up and requires three AAA batteries. The new Palm Plush interactive Yoda figure is priced at $39.99 and is up for purchase right now.

Yoda Plush Palm Puppetronic Star Wars Figure

"Enter the world of the Jedi and awaken the power of the Force with the Yoda Plush Palm Puppetronic figure. Small in size, but powerful in presence, Yoda becomes your companion in storytelling as you bring his personality to life with your own hand. More than a toy, it is your chance to channel one of the greatest Jedi Masters the galaxy has ever known."

"Through an extraordinary combination of traditional puppetry and advanced interactive technology, every motion you make transforms into lifelike movement. Open his mouth to speak, and his iconic voice emerges – filled with wisdom, curiosity and the unmistakable cadence that has guided generations. With over 40 sounds and actions, Yoda reacts in ways that feel truly alive. From thoughtful murmurs to powerful expressions of the Force, each moment draws you deeper into the Star Wars universe."

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