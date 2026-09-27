Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: godzilla, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Jet Jaguar Donatello TMNT x Godzilla Figure Revealed by Playmates

Worlds collide once again as Playmates continues its Godzilla x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover with new action figures

Article Summary Playmates reveals Donatello x Jet Jaguar, the latest Godzilla x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover figure.

The Godzilla mashup reimagines Donnie with robotic Jet Jaguar armor, metallic details, and purple signature accents.

This 5.5-inch TMNT x Godzilla figure includes a redesigned bo staff and a mini companion for display or play.

Jet Jaguar Donatello is available now at Target for $14.99, alongside Shredder x Mechagodzilla and Splinter x King Caesar.

Donatello is trading in his usual ninja gear for something a little more mechanical as Playmates continues its wild Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Godzilla crossover. The latest mashup brings the Turtles' resident tech genius together with one of Godzilla's most recognizable robotic heroes, creating a brand-new version of Donnie that fans will definitely want to check out. This time around, Donatello has been transformed into Jet Jaguar, giving the Turtle a completely robotic makeover. His familiar purple mask and belt remain, while the rest of his design features metallic details, bold colors, and mechanical elements inspired by the classic kaiju character.

Donatello comes equipped with his signature bo staff, which has also received a colorful mechanical makeover to fit his new appearance. Standing approximately 5.5 inches tall, the figure is part of the 1:1200-scale TMNT x Godzilla collection, which takes inspiration from the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and the nostalgic designs of the Godzilla universe. The Jet Jaguar x Donatello TMNT crossover figure can be found at Target stores right now for $14.99, along with Shredder x Mechagodzilla and King Caesar x Master Splinter.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello Godzilla Mashups

"Mutants and monsters mash up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla Donnie x Jet Jaguar Mechanical Mutant Action Figure from Playmates Toys. This epic crossover combines tech-loving Donatello with the robotic power of Jet Jaguar for a colorful Mechanical Mutant inspired by the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and nostalgic Godzilla styling."

"The poseable figure features detailed robotic elements, Donnie's signature purple accents and an included bo staff accessory for action-packed battles. A miniature companion figure adds even more fun to imaginative play and display. Collect Donnie x Jet Jaguar and other TMNT x Godzilla mashups to create a towering kaiju showdown."

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