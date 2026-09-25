Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hero H.A.C.K.S

Jett Steelblade Joins Boss Fight Studio 1/18 Hero H.A.C.K.S. Line

Get ready to expand your Hero H.A.C.K.S. collection as Boss Fight Studio is back with a new wave of 1/18-scale action figures

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio adds Jett Steelblade to Hero H.A.C.K.S. as a new 1/18 scale Stellar Knight of Accord figure.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Jett Steelblade features 25 points of articulation and signature interchangeable parts for custom displays.

Jett includes a Karian sword, shield, ray pistol, anti-gravity flight pack, jet effects, alt head, and extra hands.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Jett Steelblade is up for pre-order at $29.99 now from Boss Fight Studio with a Q3 2027 release.

The Knights of Accord are taking their fight beyond the battlefield and into the far reaches of space with Jett Steelblade, the latest hero to join Boss Fight Studio's Hero H.A.C.K.S. lineup. The Stellar Knights of Accord were created to tame the wild galaxy and establish a place for humanity among the stars. Their power comes from Karian crystals, which allow them to manipulate gravity, channel energy through their weapons, and move at incredible speeds. Jett Steelblade, however, has little interest in simply following the traditional path of a knight. And now, Boss Fight Studio brings Jett to life as their newest 1/18-scale figure.

He will feature 25 points of articulation and the interchangeable parts that have become a signature of the Hero H.A.C.K.S. line. His futuristic armor gives him a distinctive look, while his accessories allow collectors to outfit him for both ground and aerial combat. Jett comes equipped with a Karian sword, shield, ray pistol, and an anti-gravity flight pack. The flight pack also includes an attachment hose and jet blast effects, while an alternate head and interchangeable hands provide even more display options. The Hero H.A.C.K.S. Jett Steelblade: Stellar Knight of Accord figure is currently available for pre-order from Boss Fight Studio for $29.99, with an estimated Q3 2027 release.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Jett Steelblade: Stellar Knight of Accord

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/18 scale action figure line with 25+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 1 consists of six incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Hero H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"Named for their ancestors, the Stellar Knights of Accord were formed to tame the wild galaxy and carve out a place for humanity within it. Using the power of Karian crystals, the Knights can manipulate gravity, channel energy into their weapons, and move at superhuman speeds. Hotheaded and impulsive, Jett Steelblade lives for the thrill of battle. Instead of chasing rank, he decided to strike out on his own, pursuing rogues and seeking adventure in the vast reaches of space."

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