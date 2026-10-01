Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: jim carrey, newlitg, riddler

Jim Carrey Returns As The Riddler In The Daily LITG 1st October 2026

Jim Carrey Returns as The Riddler was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Jim Carrey Returns as The Riddler was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Jim Carrey Returns as The Riddler and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind

LITG two years ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark

LITG three years ago, DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks

LITG four years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All

LITG five years ago, Going Home To Smallville

LITG six years ago, It's Always Sunny In Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, it was all Magic The Gathering

And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.

LITG eight years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.

And DC Comics wasn't talking to Mike Barr.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dave Dorman , artist on Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Alien, Predator, Indiana Jones, King Kong, and Alien vs. Predator

, artist on Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Alien, Predator, Indiana Jones, King Kong, and Alien vs. Predator Comic convention owner Spat Oktan .

. Conservative Party Research and Communications Officer and former Bleeding Cool contributor Tom Huxley .

. Cartoonist Derek Egy

Comic book writer and former Bleeding Cool contributor, Heather Kenealy.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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