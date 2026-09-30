Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, hot toys

Jim Carrey Returns as The Riddler with New Batman Forever Hot Toys

Return to the chaotic events of Batman Forever as Hot Toys debuts their new The Riddler 1/6-scale Collectible Figure

Things are about to get pretty crazy, as Hot Toys has unveiled a brand-new 1/6-scale figure from the events of Batman Forever. Jim Carrey is back as the Riddler once again with a brand-new, highly detailed, and articulated figure. Jim Carrey truly brought the Riddler to life with his own signature moves, wild expressions, and much more. Batman fans can now add this iconic version of the Riddler to their growing collection with a brand-new 1/6-scale figure featuring two head sculpts with rolling eyeballs, a variety of interchangeable hands, and a nice selection of accessories.

Collectors will be able to display the Riddler with or without his jacket, along with his signature cane and iconic bowler hat. Other accessories include NygmaTech mind-control technology, a theater mask, a gem, a magnifying glass, and more. There will also be a special-edition version featuring a tennis-court riddle box. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Batman Forever Riddler 1/6-scale figure from Hot Toys is expected to release in Q4 2027. Be sure to RSVP right now at Sideshow Collectibles to be notified when he finally drops.

Batman Forever – The Riddler 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"In the 1995 film Batman Forever, Jim Carrey delivers a brilliantly unhinged, high-octane performance as The Riddler. Once a snubbed scientist named Edward Nygma, he transforms into a neon-green-suited menace after Bruce Wayne rejects his mind-bending tech. Teaming up with Two-Face, he drains Gotham's brainpower while teasing the Dark Knight with cryptic puzzles to expose his ultimate secret."

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to bring this chaotic villain to life with the stunning 1/6th scale The Riddler™ Collectible Figure! Inspired by Jim Carrey's memorable portrayal of The Riddler in Batman Forever, this collectible figure features two newly developed interchangeable upper head sculpts with domino masks and separate rolling eyeballs, capturing both his iconic red hair and his classic bowler hat look."

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