Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, john wick

John Wick is Back with Hot Toys New Ballerina Artisan Edition Figure

Hot Toys is delivering a brand-new 1/6-scale John Wick (Artisan Edition) collectible from Ballerina, limited to 2,000 pieces.

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new John Wick Artisan Edition 1/6-scale figure from Ballerina, limited to just 2,000 pieces.

This John Wick collectible features rooted wool hair, a lifelike head sculpt, detailed beard, and rolling eyeballs.

John Wick arrives in a tailored black suit with a samurai sword, pistol, assault rifle, swappable hands, and base.

The Hot Toys Exclusive John Wick Artisan Edition from Ballerina is waitlisted now at Sideshow for $405.

Hot Toys is stepping into the events of Ballerina with a brand-new 1/6-scale John Wick collectible. The John Wick spin-off introduced audiences to another corner of the assassin underworld, with Keanu Reeves making a memorable appearance as the legendary hitman. Hot Toys now brings his appearance in this film to life with another legendary release: Baba Yaga. Coming in at only 2,000 pieces, this Artisan Edition figure will feature brand-new rooted wool hair to help give him an even more realistic appearance.

Mr. Wick is suited up in Hot Toys' signature tailoring, featuring an all-black suit and a nice set of accessories. John Wick is ready to take on the job with a samurai sword, a pistol, and an assault rifle that are all beautifully sculpted. Other features will include rolling eyeball functions, a variety of swappable hands, and a themed magnetic display base. A waitlist is already open for the Hot Toys Exclusive John Wick (Artisan Edition) on Sideshow Collectibles for $405.

Ballerina – John Wick (Artisan Edition) [Hot Toys Exclusive]

"When the world of assassins expanded in the action-thriller Ballerina, the legendary Baba Yaga stepped out of the shadows once again. Fans were thrilled to witness John Wick's return to the big screen, bringing his lethal expertise and undeniable screen presence to a new chapter of the franchise."

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to announce the 1/6th scale John Wick Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition) from Ballerina — a Hot Toys Exclusive release available only in a limited quantity of 2,000 units in selected markets. At the heart of this Artisan figure is an astonishingly lifelike head sculpt of John Wick, featuring detailed facial textures and beard, and a separate rolling eyeballs design. The head sculpt is further enhanced by a meticulously implanted black mid-length wavy hairstyle, utilizing wool material to capture his signature look with breathtaking realism."

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