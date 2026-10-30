Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Johnny Cage Battles Shang Tsung with New Mortal Kombat Klassic 2-Pack

The arena is getting bloody once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled new fighters for their Mortal Kombat Klassic line

The original Mortal Kombat games gave fans plenty of unforgettable rivalries, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing two iconic fighters together as they continue their Mortal Kombat Klassic. Now it is Shang Tsung versus Johnny Cage, with a brand-new figure set that brings the hit fighting game to life. First introduced in the original 1992 arcade game, Shang Tsung became one of the franchise's most memorable villains. He has the ability to transform into other fighters to challenge Earthrealm's champions, making him a deadly opponent. On the other side, Johnny Cage is bringing Hollywood swagger and martial arts action to the tournament, with his signature sunglasses and iconic one-liners.

This Mortal Kombat Klassic 2-pack set features both characters with 22 points of articulation as well as more accessories than their solo release. Shang Tsung includes an extra head, two extra hands, and two fireball effects. Johnny Cage comes with an alternate head, four extra hands, a green energy effect, sunglasses, and a photo accessory. The deluxe package also includes two flight stands and a fighting base with a Mortal Kombat backdrop. Priced at $59.99, the two-pack is available for preorder with estimated shipping in December 2026.

Shang Tsung vs Johnny Cage (Mortal Kombat Klassic) 2-Pack

"SHANG TSUNG After losing control of the Shaolin Tournament. Tsung promises his ruler Shao Kahn to shape events that will lure the Earth Warriors to compete in his own contest. Convinced of the plan, Shao Kahn restores Tsung's youth and allows him to live."

"JOHNNY CAGE After Shang Tsung's tournament, the martial arts superstar disappears. He follows Liu Kang into the outworld. There he will compete in a twisted tournament which holds the balance of earth's existence as well as a script for another blockbuster movie."

Deluxe 2-pack includes TONS of accessories:

SHANG TSUNG: 1 extra head, 2 extra hands, 1 vertical fire ball, 1 fire ball.

JOHNNY CAGE: 1 extra head, 1 green energy ball, 4 extra hands, sunglasses, 1 photo. Also includes 2 flight stands, fighting base with reversible backdrop.

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