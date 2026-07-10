Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, judge dredd

Judge Dredd Returns with New Black & White Hiya Toys Figure

Hiya Toys reveals new Exquisite Super Series 1/12-scale figure for Judge Dredd with a classic black-and-white deco

Article Summary Hiya Toys brings Judge Dredd back in 1/12 scale with a striking black-and-white figure inspired by classic 2000 AD comics.

The 6.2-inch Judge Dredd release features a detailed sculpt and cel-shaded deco that recreates the legendary comic look.

Judge Dredd includes 3 interchangeable faces, 6 pairs of hands, a Lawgiver, Daystick baton, and Boing! spray can.

Pre-orders for the Hiya Toys Judge Dredd Black & White figure are live now for $99.99 ahead of a Q1 2027 release.

Judge Dredd is back as Hiya Toys unveils its latest Exquisite Super Series 1/12-scale figure. While collectors have previously seen the legendary lawman released in this scale, Hiya Toys is now giving the character a dramatic new appearance by transforming him into a black-and-white tribute inspired by the classic pages of 2000 AD. Standing 6.2" tall, this monochrome Judge Dredd figure captures the iconic comic book aesthetic with a highly detailed sculpt, cel-shaded paint applications, and a design that brings the future lawman straight from the printed page into collectible form.

The figure comes equipped with an impressive selection of accessories, including three interchangeable face sculpts, six pairs of interchangeable hands, his signature voice-activated Lawgiver machine pistol, a Daystick baton, and a spray can of Boing! inspired by the classic comics. Hiya Toys continues to raise the bar with its Exquisite Super Series lineup, delivering highly detailed 1/12-scale figures packed with impressive sculpting, accessories, and display options. Pre-orders are already available through the Hiya Toys Store for $99.99, with the figure currently expected to release during Q1 2027.

Exquisite Super Series 1/12 – Judge Dredd (B&W) Version

"We are delighted to announce the Exquisite Super Series 1/12 Scale Judge Dredd Black&White Version Action Figure is ready to join Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC series!"

"Part of the EXQUISITE SUPER series, this hyper-detailed 6.2-inch Judge Dredd figure brings the Lawman of the Future to life in black and white monochrome style. The figure features 6x pairs of interchangeable hands (including default pair), 3x interchangeable faces(including default face) and a host of accessories such as the iconic voice-activated Lawgiver machine pistol carried by judges, Daystick baton and a spray-can of Boing!, as seen in the classic comics."

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