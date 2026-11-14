Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, jurassic park

Jurassic Park Terraventure Triceratops Model Kit Revealed by Blokees

Blokees is expanding its Jurassic Park Terraventure collection with the new 1:64-scale Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops model kit, featuring detailed sculpting, 16 points of articulation, and a baby Triceratops accessory.

Get ready to return to Isla Nublar, as Blokees is expanding its Jurassic Park Terraventure collection with another prehistoric favorite! Following the release of its Tyrannosaurus rex, Blokees is now bringing the mighty Triceratops into the spotlight with a new TC 02 model kit. This 1:64 scale collectible captures one of the most recognizable dinosaurs from Steven Spielberg's original 1993 blockbuster, complete with detailed sculpting, articulated joints, and even a baby Triceratops companion. Living during the Late Cretaceous period, approximately 68 to 66 million years ago, this enormous herbivore roamed North America alongside some legendary prehistoric predators, including Tyrannosaurus rex.

Of course, for movie fans, Triceratops is forever connected to one of the most memorable scenes from the original Jurassic Park. During the island tour, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant encounter a sick Triceratops, giving audiences a remarkable close-up look at one of the park's gentle giants. Now Blokees is bringing that memorable dinosaur encounter to collectors with a new 49-piece model kit. Featuring a 1:64-scale design, the completed Triceratops showcases realistic leather-like skin textures, detailed paintwork, and 16 points of articulation for dynamic display. Assembly is completely tool-free, with no glue required, and will be a fun and great way to build up your own dinosaur collection. Fans can purchase the Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops model kit right now through the official Blokees website for $19.99.

Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops | Blokees

"Bring Jurassic Park to life with the officially licensed Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops model kit. Featuring a 1:64 scale design, fine leather texture, detailed paintwork, and 16 points of articulation, this model kit offers lifelike poses and dynamic displays. With 49 pieces for tool-free assembly, including a baby Triceratops accessory and a scene base, it's a great addition to any Jurassic Park collection."

Officially Licensed

1:64 Scale Design

Fine Leather Texture

16 Points of Articulation

Tool-Free Assembly

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