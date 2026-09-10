Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, mattel

Jurassic World Legacy Collection Reimagined T. rex Revealed by Mattel

Mattel continues their Jurassic World Legacy Collection with the new Reimagined Real Feel Tour Takeover T. rex

Article Summary Mattel reveals a Jurassic Park Legacy Collection Reimagined T. rex with Ford Explorer tour vehicle-inspired deco.

The Jurassic Park T. rex features Real Feel skin texture, button-activated chomping, roars, and poseable joints.

This bright retro Jurassic Park Rexy can swallow mini dinosaurs and pull them back out for an added play feature.

Target has the Jurassic Park Reimagined Real Feel Tour Takeover T. rex up for pre-order now at $42.99 for 2027.

Get ready to return to the park, as Mattel is back with a brand-new Jurassic World Legacy Collection Reimagined release. This new line brings iconic dinosaurs and characters back with fun new designs, reimagining them in exciting ways. The latest release takes dinosaur fans back to the original Jurassic Park, as the T. rex returns with a brand-new deco inspired by the park's Ford Explorer tour vehicles. This new T. rex features updated elements, including a realistic skin texture and button-activated chomping effects.

Rexy features a simplistic range of articulation and can swallow miniature dinosaurs, which can then be pulled back out of her stomach for an additional play feature. It is especially fun to see the iconic dinosaur sporting such a bright color scheme, while the Ford Explorer-inspired deco is a real treat for collectors. The Jurassic World Legacy Collection Reimagined Real Feel Tour Takeover T. rex is available for pre-order at Target for $42.99. The dinosaur is currently scheduled to release in January 2027, but collectors should keep an eye out for potential early releases at Target stores during the holiday season.

Jurassic World Legacy Collection Reimagined Tyrannosaurus Rex

"With a reimagined retro design inspired by the Safari Tour Ride vehicle at Jurassic Park, this Real Feel Tour Takeover Tyrannosaurus rex figure joins the Legacy Collection. It combines the nostalgia of the movies with an inspired retro design and modern features, including real feel texture and button-activated chomp and roars. This figure also has movable joints for dramatic poses."

"It's ready for creative dinosaur play or display by Jurassic World fans ages 4 years and older. Open the free Jurassic World Play App and scan the Tracking Code on the dinosaur with a compatible smart device (Android or iOS, not included) to play fiercely fun games, collect a digital version of the dinosaur and discover other exciting Augmented Reality activities. Colors and decorations may vary."

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