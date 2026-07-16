Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: invincible, jada toys

Kid Omni-Man Joins the Fight with Jada Toys 1:12 Invincible Collection

At long last, Jada Toys has put up pre-orders for their new Invincible 1:12-scale action figures based on the Amazon animated series

Article Summary Jada Toys opens pre-orders for its Invincible 1/12 scale line, launching with Mark Grayson, Conquest, and Kid Omni-Man.

Kid Omni-Man joins the Season 3-inspired Invincible wave with sharp animated detail, vibrant colors, and strong articulation.

The Invincible Kid Omni-Man figure includes 5 faceplates, 2 hairstyles, and interchangeable hands for dynamic posing.

Pre-orders are live now for $29.99, with Jada Toys’ Invincible first wave of action figures slated for November 2026.

The first wave of Jada Toys' Invincible action figures is finally available for pre-order, and fans have plenty to be excited about. Following the tremendous success of Jada's Street Fighter line, collectors have been eager to see what the company could accomplish with Invincible. The answer is an impressive lineup based on Season 3 of the animated series, featuring Mark Grayson, Conquest, and Kid Omni-Man. Oliver now joins the collection with an impressive 1:12-scale figure that perfectly complements the rest of the wave.

The figure faithfully captures his animated appearance with vibrant colors, sharp sculpting, and excellent articulation. Accessories include five interchangeable faceplates, two swappable hairstyles, and multiple interchangeable hands, providing plenty of posing options. While the final packaging has yet to be revealed, collectors can likely expect Jada's signature collector-friendly window box design. Pre-orders are available now for $29.99, with the entire first wave expected to arrive in November 2026.

Kid Omni-Man 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Step into the epic world of Invincible with the 1:12 Scale Kid Omni-Man Action Figure by Jada Toys! Inspired by the hit Amazon animated series, Kid Omni-Man is a hero in training and ready for battle, wielding incredible super strength, flight, and near-invulnerability. This 1:12 scale figure captures his heroic physique, intense expression, and detailed costume with premium accuracy. With high articulation, you can pose him in mid-flight, action stances, or dramatic combat scenes straight from the series."

"The set includes 5 swappable face plates, two hair pieces, and interchangeable hands to recreate his most exciting superpowered moments. Packaged in collector-friendly window packaging inspired by the Amazon series, this figure is perfect for both in-box and out-of-box display. Jada Toys delivers high-quality, screen-accurate craftsmanship, making Kid Omni-Man a must-have for fans, collectors, and superhero enthusiasts."

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