Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hellboy

Koshchei the Deathless Rises with New Hellboy Boss Fight Figure

Boss Fight Studio brings the legendary Koshchei the Deathless from Mike Mignola's Hellboy: Darkness Calls to life with a detailed figure.

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio unveils a Hellboy: Darkness Calls Koshchei the Deathless figure inspired by Mike Mignola’s comic.

The 1:12 scale Hellboy villain stands 6.7 inches tall, with over 24 points of articulation and detailed sculpting.

Accessories include a cloak, sword, dagger, axe, alternate hands, monster head, and Vasilisa’s Staff.

Hellboy collectors can pre-order Koshchei now for $59.99, with the Boss Fight Studio release set for Q4 2027.

Koshchei the Deathless has deep roots in Russian folklore, where he is traditionally portrayed as an evil immortal sorcerer or warrior whose life is hidden away from ordinary destruction. Mike Mignola takes that legendary figure and gives him a fascinating place within the Hellboy universe, turning him into a tragic and dangerous character with a history that goes far beyond his role as a villain. Now Boss Fight Studio is giving this legendary warrior the action figure treatment with an impressive new 1:12 scale release. Standing approximately 6.7 inches tall, Koshchei features over 24 points of articulation and comes packed with an assortment of weapons and accessories that make this release especially exciting for Hellboy collectors.

Making his memorable appearance in Hellboy: Darkness Calls, Boss Fight Studio is giving this legendary warrior the action figure treatment with an impressive new 1:12 scale release. Standing approximately 6.7 inches tall, Koshchei features over 24 points of articulation and comes with a removable cloak, sword with sheath, dagger with sheath, axe, alternate hands, an alternate monster-form head, and Vasilisa's Staff. This big bad is perfect for Boss Fight's ongoing Hellboy 1/12 collection and will pair perfectly with the recently revealed Wave 2 Big Red and Abe Sapien. Pre-orders are already live online at $59.99, with an estimated arrival in Q4 2027.

Hellboy Wave 2 Koshchei the Deathless (Darkness Calls)

"The legendary warrior-wizard of Russian Folklore, Koshchei the Deathless, is enlisted by the Baba Yaga to hunt and destroy Hellboy, who is trapped in a dangerous magical realm. Koshchei the Deathless (Darkness Calls) includes a cloak, sword, sheath, dagger, axe, alternate hands, an alternate monster-form head, and Vasilisa's Staff.

Product Features

6.7 inches (17cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Hellboy: Darkness Calls comic series

Highly detailed

Over 24 points of articulation

Box Contents

Koshchei the Deathless figure

Alternate head

Pair of hands

Sword with sheath

Dagger with sheath

Axe

Vasilisa's staff

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