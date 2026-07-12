Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Coming To SDCC in The Daily LITG, 12th July 2026

Exclusive KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger Plush Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in The Daily LITG, for the 12th July 2026

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters dominates Bleeding Cool again, led by the exclusive Derpy Tiger Plush coming to SDCC 2026.

More KPop Demon Hunters buzz includes the Rumi & Jinu 2-Pack, HUNTR/X Zoey, Mira figure, and new Cosbabies.

Beyond KPop Demon Hunters, the Daily LITG tracks top comics news, Batman scoops, Doctor Who, and Iron Man art.

The roundup also revisits past LITG hits from 2019 to 2025, plus comic industry birthdays and mailing list updates.

Exclusive KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger Plush Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Exclusive KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger Plush Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Superman Comic Creator Credits

LITG two years ago, Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable

LITG three years ago, Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Crime Edition

LITG four years ago, Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair

LITG five years ago, Three Lions in the dirt

LITG six years ago, Un-Censored Michael Turner

The original artwork to Michael Turner pages were up for sale – but it also reminded us of the time when DC censored the pages for Walmart. Which people have also been reading.

What were people reading seven years ago.

And we thought that Doomsday Clock and Shazam were the latest comic books would get.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Duffield , artist on Freakangels, Phoenix Comics Weekly, creator of The Firelight Isle,

, artist on Freakangels, Phoenix Comics Weekly, creator of The Firelight Isle, Phil Jimenez , Comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman.

, Comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman. Carol Curtis , creator, and writer of Katmandu.

, creator, and writer of Katmandu. George Booker , artist on Rust, Sable, Speed Racer

, artist on Rust, Sable, Speed Racer Richard C White , publisher of Nightwolf Comics.

, publisher of Nightwolf Comics. John Holland , comic book journalist.

, comic book journalist. Richard G Taylor , writer, artist, editor on Caliber Presents, Sandman Mystery Theater, Wordsmith

, writer, artist, editor on Caliber Presents, Sandman Mystery Theater, Wordsmith Brad Walker, artist on Detective Comics, Aquaman and Demon.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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