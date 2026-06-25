Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 25th June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Doll was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters leads Bleeding Cool’s daily LITG, topping yesterday’s most-read stories with multiple doll hits.

Trending KPop Demon Hunters coverage includes Zoey, Rumi, Mira and a Hot Wheels Porsche crossover reveal.

The daily roundup also spotlights comics, TV and collectibles news, from Superman spoilers to Doctor Who updates.

LITG looks back across the past six years of top Bleeding Cool stories and rounds up today’s comic book birthdays.

KPop Demon Hunters Doll was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Did Tom King Return To Batman In 2026 With The Best Artist In Comics?

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, Deadpool And Wolverine Images

LITG three years ago, Firefly is back for comics

LITG four years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

LITG five years ago, It's All About Volumes

The world keeps turning, and America began to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Barry Windsor-Smith , creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters

, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters Stan Sakai , creator of Usagi Yojimbo.

, creator of Usagi Yojimbo. Sal Velluto , artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.

, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom. Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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