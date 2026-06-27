Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 27th June 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls lead Bleeding Cool again, with Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey figures dominating the top reads.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Wonder Woman and Spider-Man to Doctor Who.
- More June 27 comic buzz includes September solicits, Rob Liefeld on X-Force, and new Absolute Wonder Woman spoilers.
- LITG also looks back across seven years of trending comics, collectibles, TV, and pop culture stories on Bleeding Cool.
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Shine Bright with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira
- Ubisoft Releases Echoes of Revolution For America's 250th Anniversary
- The End Of Wonder Woman #34 Changes The Fate Of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Zoey Shows Mattel How It's Done with New KPop Demon Hunters Doll
- Marvel's Last Word On That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover
- The Remains Of The End Of The Ultimate Universe & Until It Comes Back
- KPop Demon Hunters Singing Zoey Doll Brings 'Golden' to Life
- John Romita Jr's Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Variant Cover: The Latest
- Is This Why Wonder Woman Never Got The Green Lantern Ring? (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Begins! Chapter 1: "Calling the Doctor"
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift in Keenspot September 2026 Solicits
- Pancho Villa Monster Hunter #1 in AMP Comics September 2026 Solicits
- Rob Liefeld On His "Spastic Artistic Vision & Energy" On X-Force #1
- An Evolutionary Cheetah Threat For Absolute Wonder Woman? (Spoilers)
- ARC Will Be The Best London Comic Convention This Summer
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 26th June 2026
LITG one year ago, Animated Return To Green Lantern
- Green Lantern Brings Back A Character From Animated Series (Spoilers)
- How Long Until The Thing Has A Beard In The Comic Books As Well?
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- Robert Kirkman & Dan Mora, New Team On Transformers Comic From #25
- Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set
- Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock
- Marvel Zombies Infect The Secret Wars In October
- Absolute Legion And Doomsday Set Up DC Comics' New Crisis (Spoilers)
- Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Hot Wheel Set Hots SDCC 25
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet & in June 2025
- Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
- Just The Cover Of Action Comics #1 Sold For Over $400,000 At Auction
- TOLDJA: Andrew Joustra Writes New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
- Afterburn Returns With Bad Blood in Red 5 Comics' September Solicits
- Boom Studios Hires Five Comics Industry Heavyweights To Editorial Team
- Dren Productions Want To Know If Diamond Shipped Their Recent Comics?
- This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
- FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
- SCOOP: Tim Seeley and Stefano Simeone Join Ignition Press, Who's Next?
- Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
- Detective Pickle P.I. in Cosmic Lion's September 2025 Solicits
- The Thing With A Beard In The Daily LITG, 26th June, 2025
LITG two years ago, Blood Hunt Spoilers
- A Tale Of Two Comics On Kickstarter, Getting Very Different Reactions
- Marvel Sends a Surprise Blood Hunt: Moon Knight #0, One Copy Per Store
- SCOOP: Joe Kelly To Take Over Amazing Spider-Man From Zeb Wells
- Lanterns: Tom King "Finally Can Talk About" Green Lantern Series
- Spider-Man, Mary Jane, Gwen Stacy And Bad Guys, Today (Spoilers)
- Supernatural Return Should Be Similar to Gilmore Girls: Padalecki
- Naboo Royalty Arrives with Mattel's SDCC Star Wars Hot Wheels
- Marvel Has A New X-Men Sentinels Comic… Is It By Alex Paknadel?
- The Differences Between Blood Hunt #4 And Red Band Edition (Spoilers)
- Gerry Duggan & Chip Zdarsky Pay Rob Liefeld to Teach Jonathan Hickman
- Comixology/Dstlry's David Steinberger And Chip Mosher Go To Netflix
- Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #0 In Stores Today… Well Some Stores
- Seven Eight Seven – Rob Liefeld Was Right, And It's On A T-Shirt Now
- Five Blood Hunt Tie-Ins Bathe In Reflected Glory Today (Spoilers)
- Raina Telgemeier & Scott McCloud Only Get A 750,000 Printing
- The Opposite Of Vibranium in Ultimate Black Panther #6 (Spoilers)
- Jacq Cohen Leaves Fantagraphics After 14 Years for Tapas Entertainment
- Blood Hunt Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 26th June, 2024
LITG three years ago, Justin Roiland-Free For Rick & Morty
- Rick and Morty Updates: Justin Roiland-Free Future Better Than Ever
- I'd Love An "Existential Threat" Like San Diego Comic-Con Is Facing
- Street Fighter Omega Is Coming Soon From Capcom And Udon
- Mark Millar Kills Green Lantern In Big Game And Batman's Next
- Rick and Morty Fans Respond; When Justin Roiland Reviewed Impressions
- How Much Sandman Will There be in Knight Terrors and Other DC Gossip
- Riot Games Reveals New Cross-Game Summer Event Called Soul Fighter
- Now It's Batman's Turn To Give Birth, In Knight Terrors (Spoilers)
- Frank Miller To Draw Ronin Book II #4 Entirely Himself
- Dan Slott & Paco Medina to Launch Spider-Boy #1 Series in November
- Dark Specter Is The Thanos Behind Power Rangers' Darkest Hour Event
- Tales Of Horror #2 Asks Us What's In The Pool, at Auction
- John Romita's Unexpected Martian Invasion in Menace #6, at Auction
- Ryan Benjamin & Galaxy's Almost Dead in Ablaze September 2023 Solicits
- Bryan Danielson Injured; Fractured Forearm Halts Wrestling Revolution
- Quarter-Million Fundraised Bloodborne "Fan" Graphic Novel, Pulled
- Matt Emmons & Andriy Lukin's Crusader- Mad Cave September Solicits
- Superhero Refugees & Wire Bison Herders in CEX September 2023 Solicits
- San Diego Comic-Con Crisis in The Daily LITG, the 26th of June, 2023
LITG four years ago, Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki
- The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
- Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
- Talia Ghul's Big New Role In The DC Universe (Big Spoilers)
- Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
- Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
- The Three-Body Problem: New Chinese Trailer, Key Art Poster Released
- Doctor Who Crossover Thoughts: Steven Moffat & The Doctor As Fairytale
- Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
- Comic Store In Your Future: Make More Money With A Simple Idea
- The Flash Season 8 Finale Images Released; Tom Cavanagh on Thawne
- The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
- Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
- The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
- Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
- Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
- Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
- Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
- Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
- Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
- Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
- Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
- Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
- Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022
LITG five years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Image Comics Will Not Work With Warren Ellis Until He Has Made Amends
- Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
- Did You Just Get A Random Royalty Check From Marvel Comics?
- Pokémon TCG Reveals "Celebrations" As Their 25th Anniversary Set
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- Warren Ellis Issues Statement Accepting So Many Of Us Website's Offer
- Batwoman Preview: Guess Who Bat-Suited Up for Season 2 Finale?
- The First Appearance of Krypto in Adventure Comics #210, at Auction
- Second Sight's Eight New Series/One-Shots in September 2021 Solicits
- Devil's Due Publish Trailer Park Boys Bagged And Boarded in September
- Yen Press Announces 5 New Titles for December 2021
- Antarctic Revives NOW Comics' Alias With Chuck Dixon in September
- Turbo Kid Directors & Storyboarder Create Sequel Comic From Behemoth
- Heavy Metal Magazine Interviews Jim Shooter – September 2021 Solicits
- Aliens-Meets-Power-Rangers Unborn in Source Point September Solicits
- Vault's World Of Darkness & Human Remains in September 2021 Solicits
- Valiant's Solicits and Solicitations For September 2021
LITG six years ago, Harley Quinn
Everything people wanted to read seems to involve Harley Quinn in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?
- Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
- Tessa Blanchard Fired by Impact Wrestling, Stripped of Championship
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Vanya and Diego Are Done Dancing
- Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
- Harley Quinn Gets Her Own Batman: White Knight Series in October
- The Stand Introduces Viewers to Mother Abagail, Randall Flagg and More
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
- McFarlane Toys Gives Update on Spawn Kickstarter Figure
- Empyre: A Complete New Checklist And Schedule from Marvel Comics
LITG seven years ago, Scott Lobdell stuff.
Seven years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on. They really should have.
- Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
- (Spoiler), (Spoiler) and (Spoiler) are the New Power Rangers in Mighty Morphin' #40, Out Today. Um, Spoilers.
- What the Daily Planet Think About 'Cuck Kent' in Action Comics #1012…
- Speculator Corner: Today's Marvel Comics Presents #6 – First Appearance of Wolverine's (Spoiler)
- How Batman: Damned #3 Changes Azzarello and Bermejo's Joker – and Goes Deep on Killing Joke (Spoilers)
- The New Borderlands 2 DLC Throws More Shade at David Eddings
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Corin Howell, artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service.
- Dan Jurgens, creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman.
- Jackson 'Butch' Guice, artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise.
- Bernie Mireault, creator of The Jam.
- Jeremy Konrad, collectables journalist
- Ivor Davis, comic book retailer
- Jorge Oliveira, creator of Thermidor 1929
- My wife. Said like Borat.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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