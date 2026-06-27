Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 27th June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Dolls lead Bleeding Cool again, with Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey figures dominating the top reads.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Wonder Woman and Spider-Man to Doctor Who.

More June 27 comic buzz includes September solicits, Rob Liefeld on X-Force, and new Absolute Wonder Woman spoilers.

LITG also looks back across seven years of trending comics, collectibles, TV, and pop culture stories on Bleeding Cool.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Animated Return To Green Lantern

LITG two years ago, Blood Hunt Spoilers

LITG three years ago, Justin Roiland-Free For Rick & Morty

LITG four years ago, Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki

LITG five years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

LITG six years ago, Harley Quinn

Everything people wanted to read seems to involve Harley Quinn in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

LITG seven years ago, Scott Lobdell stuff.

Seven years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on. They really should have.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Corin Howell, artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service.

artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service. Dan Jurgens , creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman.

, creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman. Jackson 'Butch' Guice, artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise.

artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise. Bernie Mireault, creator of The Jam.

creator of The Jam. Jeremy Konrad , collectables journalist

, collectables journalist Ivor Davis , comic book retailer

, comic book retailer Jorge Oliveira , creator of Thermidor 1929

, creator of Thermidor 1929 My wife. Said like Borat.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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