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KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 27th June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • KPop Demon Hunters Dolls lead Bleeding Cool again, with Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey figures dominating the top reads.
  • The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Wonder Woman and Spider-Man to Doctor Who.
  • More June 27 comic buzz includes September solicits, Rob Liefeld on X-Force, and new Absolute Wonder Woman spoilers.
  • LITG also looks back across seven years of trending comics, collectibles, TV, and pop culture stories on Bleeding Cool.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 26th June 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls: Mattel

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Shine Bright with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira
  2. Ubisoft Releases Echoes of Revolution For America's 250th Anniversary
  3. The End Of Wonder Woman #34 Changes The Fate Of DC Comics (Spoilers)
  4. Zoey Shows Mattel How It's Done with New KPop Demon Hunters Doll
  5. Marvel's Last Word On That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover
  6. The Remains Of The End Of The Ultimate Universe & Until It Comes Back
  7. KPop Demon Hunters Singing Zoey Doll Brings 'Golden' to Life
  8. John Romita Jr's Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Variant Cover: The Latest
  9. Is This Why Wonder Woman Never Got The Green Lantern Ring? (Spoilers)
  10. Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Begins! Chapter 1: "Calling the Doctor"

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Animated Return To Green Lantern

Green Lantern #24 (2025)
Green Lantern #24 (2025)
  1. Green Lantern Brings Back A Character From Animated Series (Spoilers)
  2. How Long Until The Thing Has A Beard In The Comic Books As Well?
  3. Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
  4. Robert Kirkman & Dan Mora, New Team On Transformers Comic From #25
  5. Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set
  6. Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock
  7. Marvel Zombies Infect The Secret Wars In October
  8. Absolute Legion And Doomsday Set Up DC Comics' New Crisis (Spoilers)
  9. Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Hot Wheel Set Hots SDCC 25
  10. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet & in June 2025
  11. Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
  12. Just The Cover Of Action Comics #1 Sold For Over $400,000 At Auction
  13. TOLDJA: Andrew Joustra Writes New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
  14. Afterburn Returns With Bad Blood in Red 5 Comics' September Solicits
  15. Boom Studios Hires Five Comics Industry Heavyweights To Editorial Team
  16. Dren Productions Want To Know If Diamond Shipped Their Recent Comics?
  17. This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
  18. FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
  19. SCOOP: Tim Seeley and Stefano Simeone Join Ignition Press, Who's Next?
  20. Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
  21. Detective Pickle P.I. in Cosmic Lion's September 2025 Solicits
  22. The Thing With A Beard In The Daily LITG, 26th June, 2025

LITG two years ago, Blood Hunt Spoilers

Two Corporate Comics On Kickstarter Get Very Different Reactions

  1. A Tale Of Two Comics On Kickstarter, Getting Very Different Reactions
  2. Marvel Sends a Surprise Blood Hunt: Moon Knight #0, One Copy Per Store
  3. SCOOP: Joe Kelly To Take Over Amazing Spider-Man From Zeb Wells
  4. Lanterns: Tom King "Finally Can Talk About" Green Lantern Series
  5. Spider-Man, Mary Jane, Gwen Stacy And Bad Guys, Today (Spoilers)
  6. Supernatural Return Should Be Similar to Gilmore Girls: Padalecki
  7. Naboo Royalty Arrives with Mattel's SDCC Star Wars Hot Wheels
  8. Marvel Has A New X-Men Sentinels Comic… Is It By Alex Paknadel?
  9. The Differences Between Blood Hunt #4 And Red Band Edition (Spoilers)
  10. Gerry Duggan & Chip Zdarsky Pay Rob Liefeld to Teach Jonathan Hickman
  11. Comixology/Dstlry's David Steinberger And Chip Mosher Go To Netflix
  12. Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #0 In Stores Today… Well Some Stores
  13. Seven Eight Seven – Rob Liefeld Was Right, And It's On A T-Shirt Now
  14. Five Blood Hunt Tie-Ins Bathe In Reflected Glory Today (Spoilers)
  15. Raina Telgemeier & Scott McCloud Only Get A 750,000 Printing
  16. The Opposite Of Vibranium in Ultimate Black Panther #6 (Spoilers)
  17. Jacq Cohen Leaves Fantagraphics After 14 Years for Tapas Entertainment
  18. Blood Hunt Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 26th June, 2024

LITG three years ago, Justin Roiland-Free For Rick & Morty

Justin Roiland
Image: LOS ANGELES – AUG 13: Justin Roiland at the Disney's "Fish Hooks" PaleyFest Family 2011 Event at Paley Center for Media on August 13, 2011 in Beverly HIlls, CA (Shutterstock.com/carrie-nelson)
  1. Rick and Morty Updates: Justin Roiland-Free Future Better Than Ever
  2. I'd Love An "Existential Threat" Like San Diego Comic-Con Is Facing
  3. Street Fighter Omega Is Coming Soon From Capcom And Udon
  4. Mark Millar Kills Green Lantern In Big Game And Batman's Next
  5. Rick and Morty Fans Respond; When Justin Roiland Reviewed Impressions
  6. How Much Sandman Will There be in Knight Terrors and Other DC Gossip
  7. Riot Games Reveals New Cross-Game Summer Event Called Soul Fighter
  8. Now It's Batman's Turn To Give Birth, In Knight Terrors (Spoilers)
  9. Frank Miller To Draw Ronin Book II #4 Entirely Himself
  10. Dan Slott & Paco Medina to Launch Spider-Boy #1 Series in November
  11. Dark Specter Is The Thanos Behind Power Rangers' Darkest Hour Event
  12. Tales Of Horror #2 Asks Us What's In The Pool, at Auction
  13. John Romita's Unexpected Martian Invasion in Menace #6, at Auction
  14. Ryan Benjamin & Galaxy's Almost Dead in Ablaze September 2023 Solicits
  15. Bryan Danielson Injured; Fractured Forearm Halts Wrestling Revolution
  16. Quarter-Million Fundraised Bloodborne "Fan" Graphic Novel, Pulled
  17. Matt Emmons & Andriy Lukin's Crusader- Mad Cave September Solicits
  18. Superhero Refugees & Wire Bison Herders in CEX September 2023 Solicits
  19. San Diego Comic-Con Crisis in The Daily LITG, the 26th of June, 2023

LITG four years ago, Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki

Image: Amazon, WarnerMedia Discovery & The CW
Image: Amazon, WarnerMedia Discovery & The CW
  1. The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
  2. Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
  3. Talia Ghul's Big New Role In The DC Universe (Big Spoilers)
  4. Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
  5. Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
  6. The Three-Body Problem: New Chinese Trailer, Key Art Poster Released
  7. Doctor Who Crossover Thoughts: Steven Moffat & The Doctor As Fairytale
  8. Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
  9. Comic Store In Your Future: Make More Money With A Simple Idea
  10. The Flash Season 8 Finale Images Released; Tom Cavanagh on Thawne
  11. The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
  12. Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
  13. The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
  14. Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
  15. Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
  16. Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
  17. Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
  18. Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
  19. Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
  20. Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
  21. Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
  22. Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
  23. Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022

LITG five years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 27th June 2021
  1. DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
  2. DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
  3. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. Image Comics Will Not Work With Warren Ellis Until He Has Made Amends
  5. Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
  6. Did You Just Get A Random Royalty Check From Marvel Comics?
  7. Pokémon TCG Reveals "Celebrations" As Their 25th Anniversary Set
  8. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  9. Warren Ellis Issues Statement Accepting So Many Of Us Website's Offer
  10. Batwoman Preview: Guess Who Bat-Suited Up for Season 2 Finale?
  11. The First Appearance of Krypto in Adventure Comics #210, at Auction
  12. Second Sight's Eight New Series/One-Shots in September 2021 Solicits
  13. Devil's Due Publish Trailer Park Boys Bagged And Boarded in September
  14. Yen Press Announces 5 New Titles for December 2021
  15. Antarctic Revives NOW Comics' Alias With Chuck Dixon in September
  16. Turbo Kid Directors & Storyboarder Create Sequel Comic From Behemoth
  17. Heavy Metal Magazine Interviews Jim Shooter – September 2021 Solicits
  18. Aliens-Meets-Power-Rangers Unborn in Source Point September Solicits
  19. Vault's World Of Darkness & Human Remains in September 2021 Solicits
  20. Valiant's Solicits and Solicitations For September 2021

LITG six years ago, Harley Quinn

Everything people wanted to read seems to involve Harley Quinn in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

  1. Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
  2. Tessa Blanchard Fired by Impact Wrestling, Stripped of Championship
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Vanya and Diego Are Done Dancing
  4. Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
  5. Harley Quinn Gets Her Own Batman: White Knight Series in October
  6. The Stand Introduces Viewers to Mother Abagail, Randall Flagg and More
  7. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
  8. Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
  9. McFarlane Toys Gives Update on Spawn Kickstarter Figure
  10. Empyre: A Complete New Checklist And Schedule from Marvel Comics

LITG seven years ago, Scott Lobdell stuff.

Seven years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on. They really should have.

  1. Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
  2. (Spoiler), (Spoiler) and (Spoiler) are the New Power Rangers in Mighty Morphin' #40, Out Today. Um, Spoilers.
  3. What the Daily Planet Think About 'Cuck Kent' in Action Comics #1012…
  4. Speculator Corner: Today's Marvel Comics Presents #6 – First Appearance of Wolverine's (Spoiler)
  5. How Batman: Damned #3 Changes Azzarello and Bermejo's Joker – and Goes Deep on Killing Joke (Spoilers)
  6. The New Borderlands 2 DLC Throws More Shade at David Eddings

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Corin Howell, artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service.
  • Dan Jurgens, creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman.
  • Jackson 'Butch' Guice, artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise.
  • Bernie Mireault, creator of The Jam.
  • Jeremy Konrad, collectables journalist
  • Ivor Davis, comic book retailer
  • Jorge Oliveira, creator of Thermidor 1929
  • My wife. Said like Borat.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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