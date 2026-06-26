Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 26th June 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Doll was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Just a different one from the day before.
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls lead Bleeding Cool again, with Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey figures topping yesterday’s chart.
- The daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s 10 biggest stories, from KPop Demon Hunters Dolls to Absolute Batman buzz.
- Extra picks spotlight comics chatter, including Ahoy’s anti-A.I. certification and hot Absolute Batman resale mania.
- The 26th June 2026 LITG also looks back at top stories from the same date across the past six years.
KPop Demon Hunters Doll was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Just a different one from the day before. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Shine Bright with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira
- Zoey Shows Mattel How It's Done with New KPop Demon Hunters Doll
- Absolute Batman TV Show Showrun By Scott Snyder Blows Up Comics Prices
- KPop Demon Hunters Singing Zoey Doll Brings 'Golden' to Life
- John Romita Jr's Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Variant Cover: The Latest
- Mary Jane, Venom, Carnage, Toxin, Sleeper & Other Symbiotes (Spoilers)
- Frank Miller On Returning To Daredevil & Joining The Absolute Universe
- A New History & Membership For The Absolute Justice League (Spoilers)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Receives An Official Cookbook
- Absolute Batman: Snyder & Dragotta Series Set for Animated Adaptation
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Ahoy Comics Adopts Matt Kindt Anti-A.I. 100% Human-Made Certification
- List Any Absolute Batman On eBay At A Ridiculous Buy It Now Price…
- Absolute Batman Dan Quintana Sketch Cover Sells For $18,500. A Record?
- Rogue X Gambit Steamy Romance by Louangie Bou-Montes & Aabria Iyengar
- You'll Never Leave This New Horror Comic Book Alive…
- Late Arrivals To The Nice House By The Sea…
- Comic Shops Sleeping On Hello Kitty Comic Sticker Sheet Variant Demand
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 25th June 2026
LITG one year ago, The Thing With A Beard
- How Long Until The Thing Has A Beard In The Comic Books As Well?
- Absolute Legion And Doomsday Set Up DC Comics' New Crisis (Spoilers)
- Green Lantern Brings Back A Character From Animated Series (Spoilers)
- What's New About The New History Of The DC Universe? (Spoilers)
- Superman Destroys Shield Symbol In A Very Comic Book Way (Spoilers)
- Tom King Returns To Batman In 2026 With The Best Artist In Comics
- Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set
- Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons Edition Announced
- Doctor Who: BBC Apparently "Sorry, Not Sorry" for Ncuti Gatwa Spoilers
- Ultimate Spider-Man's Ultimate Responsibility For His Kids (Spoilers)
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- How Lex Luthor Is Hiding From Superman Now (Superman #28 Spoilers)
- JMS Wrote Thor In 2007 After Mark Millar And Neil Gaiman Dropped Out
- Marvel Just Published a H.E.R.B.I.E. Comic That Will Break Your Heart
- Is New Orleans Becoming A Sanctuary City For Mutants? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Tom King On Batman In The Daily LITG, 25th June, 2025
LITG two years ago, Blood Hunt Spoilers
- Blood Hunt #4 Goes Back To Marvel 30 & 42 Years Ago (Big Spoilers)
- Gerry Duggan & Chip Zdarsky Pay Rob Liefeld to Teach Jonathan Hickman
- Deadpool & Wolverine: 3 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released
- Jared Padalecki Discusses 2015 Mental Health Struggle, Walker Ending
- The Impact House Of Brainiac Will Have On Superman (Spoilers)
- More Woke Genderswitching With Zenescope's Sherlock Holmes And Houdini
- Naboo Royalty Arrives with Mattel's SDCC Star Wars Hot Wheels
- Filip Sablik Quits Boom Studios, Planning Something With Jamie S Rich
- Why Chris Claremont is Writing X-Men Again But Not The Main Comic
- Interview with the Vampire S02 Finale Images: Is It Truly "The End"?
- Witchblade #1 Gets A Slice Of The Action With 80,000 Orders
- X-Men '97 Takes On Hulk #340 Vs Wolverine From Todd McFarlane
- 3 New EC Comics Horror Hosts Debut in Oni's Epitaphs From The Abyss
- Cr1TiKaL/MoistCr1TiKaL/penguinz0 Launches New Comic, Plague Seeker #1
- Image Comics Opens Nominations For Comic Book Retailer Awards
- Killadelphia Expands in 20° Past Rigor #1 From Zombie Love Stories
LITG three years ago, Herogasm Warning
- Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
- The Boys Brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan to "Herogasm" Three Times
- Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
- Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
- Venomized Wolverine Slays with New Figuarts Tech-On Avengers Figure
- Today Is Deino Community Day In Pokémon GO: June 2022
- The Flash Season 8 Finale Images Released; Tom Cavanagh on Thawne
- Bleeding Cool Gives You The Boys: Herogasm For Free
- Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
- Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
- The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
- Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
- The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
- Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
- Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
- Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
- Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
- Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
- Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
- Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
- Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
- Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
- Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022
LITG four years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Jared Padalecki Doesn't Sound Too Happy About Supernatural Spinoff
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
- The Bidoof Breakout Begins Tomorrow In Pokémon GO: Full Details
- Warren Ellis Issues Statement Accepting So Many Of Us Website's Offer
- Image Comics Will Not Work With Warren Ellis Until He Has Made Amends
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- Star Wars: Jodie Comer Reflects on Her Rise of Skywalker Cameo
- Pokémon TCG Reveals "Celebrations" As Their 25th Anniversary Set
- The Golden Age Version of Harley Quinn (Sort of), Up for Auction
- NFTWatch: Neal Adams, Dorkland, Soonay and The Emergents
- X-Men #1 CGC 9.6 Goes for Record $702,000 at ComicConnect
- Rebellion Collects DC Comics' Judge Dredd For 2000AD 45th Anniversary
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter Deva Lompop Debuts In Jabba The Hutt Comic
- Rick & Morty's Mr Nimbus Gets A Comic in Oni September 2021 Solicits
- Godkiller: Spiderland Returns in Black Mask September 2021 Solicits
- Rob Liefeld Returns To X-Force In November For 30th Anniversary
- St. Mark's Comics Teams Up with Brooklyn Cyclones Baseball Team
- Jeffrey Veregge, Hospitalised, With Lupus, Renal, Respiratory Failure
- Better Grab Graded Copies Of Sandman #1 While You Still Can
- MOM, Michonne & Stabbity Bunny, Thank FOC It's Friday, 25th June 2021
- Mirka Andolfo Takes Over Red Sonja – Dynamite September 2021 Solicits
- Primordial & Frontiersman in Image Comics September 2021 Solicits
- The First Dell Twilight Zone Comic Is On Auction At ComicConnect
- Titan Comics' Gun Honey and Life Is Strange in September 2021 Solicits
- Karl Kesel & David Hahn's Impossible Jones From Scout in September
- Full IDW September 2021 Solicits – New Star Wars & TMNT Last Ronin
- Bigfoot Frankenstein & Hath No Fury in Action Lab September Solicits
- The First Appearance Of Rhino In Amazing Spider-Man Is On Auction
- Maw, Short While, Firefly: River Run in Boom September 2021 Solicits
- JMS Returns to Telepaths with Steve Epting in AWA September Solicits
- Werther Dell'Edera's He Who Fights With Monsters in Ablaze Solicits
- Dave Sim Is Nostalgic For Pandemic In September's Cerebus In Hell
- Mazebook and Snake Eyes On Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers
LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn, Alan Scott, More Marvel Gossip
Comics chatter dominating traffic, with a new Harley Quinn announcement getting folk all of a twitter.
- Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
- Alan Scott, Green Lantern, as a Gay Man in the 1940s
- More Marvel Gossip – Eternals, Children Of The Atom, Moira MacTaggert
- The Stand Introduces Viewers to Mother Abagail, Randall Flagg and More
- Male Comic Creators Take The #ComicsPledge – A First Step
- Kieron Gillen and Jacen Burrows Create Warhammer 40K Comics For Marvel
- Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Lucifer, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2020
- 25 Modern Comics That May Jump In Price – Comic Store In Your Future
- Joe Sinnott, Legendary Comic Book Inker, Dies Ages 93
- South Park: HBO Max Killed These 5 Episodes! Those Bastards!
LITG six years ago, When Loki Was Being Teased
- The New Borderlands 2 DLC Throws More Shade at David Eddings
- "Loki": Tom Hiddleston Teases Disney+ Series' "New Departure"
- Jonathan Hickman Calls X-Men Continuity "Random Unconnected Gibberish"
- "The Loudest Voice": Seth MacFarlane on "Segmented" FOX Relationship
- Jon Del Arroz Identifies Secret Left-Wing #Comicsgate Grifters
- Batman Damned #3 is Finally Out Tomorrow – Here's a Preview With John Constantine as Robin
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Tom DeFalco, comics writer, former EIC of Marvel.
- Abigail Brady, writer of Transrealities.
- Ryan Browne, of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts.
- Lisa Y. Wu of A Wave Blue World.
- Joe Harris, writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10.
- Adam McGovern, writer of Nightworld.
- Olly Cunningham, writer/artist of Black Lines.
- Jim Pascoe, writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind.
- Gerry Giovinco, former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics.
- Logan Dalton, comics reviewer.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.