Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ,

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 26th June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Doll was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Just a different one from the day before.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • KPop Demon Hunters Dolls lead Bleeding Cool again, with Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey figures topping yesterday’s chart.
  • The daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s 10 biggest stories, from KPop Demon Hunters Dolls to Absolute Batman buzz.
  • Extra picks spotlight comics chatter, including Ahoy’s anti-A.I. certification and hot Absolute Batman resale mania.
  • The 26th June 2026 LITG also looks back at top stories from the same date across the past six years.

KPop Demon Hunters Doll was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Just a different one from the day before. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 26th June 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls: Mattel

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Shine Bright with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira
  2. Zoey Shows Mattel How It's Done with New KPop Demon Hunters Doll
  3. Absolute Batman TV Show Showrun By Scott Snyder Blows Up Comics Prices
  4. KPop Demon Hunters Singing Zoey Doll Brings 'Golden' to Life
  5. John Romita Jr's Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Variant Cover: The Latest
  6. Mary Jane, Venom, Carnage, Toxin, Sleeper & Other Symbiotes (Spoilers)
  7. Frank Miller On Returning To Daredevil & Joining The Absolute Universe
  8. A New History & Membership For The Absolute Justice League (Spoilers)
  9. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Receives An Official Cookbook
  10. Absolute Batman: Snyder & Dragotta Series Set for Animated Adaptation

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Thing With A Beard

How Long Until The Thing Has A Beard In The Comic Books As Well?
Marvel Fanfare #15 by Barry Windsor-Smith
  1. How Long Until The Thing Has A Beard In The Comic Books As Well?
  2. Absolute Legion And Doomsday Set Up DC Comics' New Crisis (Spoilers)
  3. Green Lantern Brings Back A Character From Animated Series (Spoilers)
  4. What's New About The New History Of The DC Universe? (Spoilers)
  5. Superman Destroys Shield Symbol In A Very Comic Book Way (Spoilers)
  6. Tom King Returns To Batman In 2026 With The Best Artist In Comics
  7. Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set
  8. Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons Edition Announced
  9. Doctor Who: BBC Apparently "Sorry, Not Sorry" for Ncuti Gatwa Spoilers
  10. Ultimate Spider-Man's Ultimate Responsibility For His Kids (Spoilers)
  11. Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
  12. How Lex Luthor Is Hiding From Superman Now (Superman #28 Spoilers)
  13. JMS Wrote Thor In 2007 After Mark Millar And Neil Gaiman Dropped Out
  14. Marvel Just Published a H.E.R.B.I.E. Comic That Will Break Your Heart
  15. Is New Orleans Becoming A Sanctuary City For Mutants? (X-Men Spoilers)
  16. Tom King On Batman In The Daily LITG, 25th June, 2025

LITG two years ago, Blood Hunt Spoilers

Comics

  1. Blood Hunt #4 Goes Back To Marvel 30 & 42 Years Ago (Big Spoilers)
  2. Gerry Duggan & Chip Zdarsky Pay Rob Liefeld to Teach Jonathan Hickman
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine: 3 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released
  4. Jared Padalecki Discusses 2015 Mental Health Struggle, Walker Ending
  5. The Impact House Of Brainiac Will Have On Superman (Spoilers)
  6. More Woke Genderswitching With Zenescope's Sherlock Holmes And Houdini
  7. Naboo Royalty Arrives with Mattel's SDCC Star Wars Hot Wheels
  8. Filip Sablik Quits Boom Studios, Planning Something With Jamie S Rich
  9. Why Chris Claremont is Writing X-Men Again But Not The Main Comic
  10. Interview with the Vampire S02 Finale Images: Is It Truly "The End"?
  11. Witchblade #1 Gets A Slice Of The Action With 80,000 Orders
  12. X-Men '97 Takes On Hulk #340 Vs Wolverine From Todd McFarlane
  13. 3 New EC Comics Horror Hosts Debut in Oni's Epitaphs From The Abyss
  14. Cr1TiKaL/MoistCr1TiKaL/penguinz0 Launches New Comic, Plague Seeker #1
  15. Image Comics Opens Nominations For Comic Book Retailer Awards
  16. Killadelphia Expands in 20° Past Rigor #1 From Zombie Love Stories

LITG three years ago, Herogasm Warning

the boys
Image: The CW/Screencap
  1. Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
  2. The Boys Brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan to "Herogasm" Three Times
  3. Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
  4. Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
  5. Venomized Wolverine Slays with New Figuarts Tech-On Avengers Figure
  6. Today Is Deino Community Day In Pokémon GO: June 2022
  7. The Flash Season 8 Finale Images Released; Tom Cavanagh on Thawne
  8. Bleeding Cool Gives You The Boys: Herogasm For Free
  9. Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
  10. Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
  11. The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
  12. Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
  13. The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
  14. Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
  15. Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
  16. Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
  17. Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
  18. Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
  19. Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
  20. Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
  21. Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
  22. Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
  23. Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022

LITG four years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
  1. DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
  2. Jared Padalecki Doesn't Sound Too Happy About Supernatural Spinoff
  3. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
  5. The Bidoof Breakout Begins Tomorrow In Pokémon GO: Full Details
  6. Warren Ellis Issues Statement Accepting So Many Of Us Website's Offer
  7. Image Comics Will Not Work With Warren Ellis Until He Has Made Amends
  8. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  9. Star Wars: Jodie Comer Reflects on Her Rise of Skywalker Cameo
  10. Pokémon TCG Reveals "Celebrations" As Their 25th Anniversary Set
  11. The Golden Age Version of Harley Quinn (Sort of), Up for Auction
  12. NFTWatch: Neal Adams, Dorkland, Soonay and The Emergents
  13. X-Men #1 CGC 9.6 Goes for Record $702,000 at ComicConnect
  14. Rebellion Collects DC Comics' Judge Dredd For 2000AD 45th Anniversary
  15. Star Wars Bounty Hunter Deva Lompop Debuts In Jabba The Hutt Comic
  16. Rick & Morty's Mr Nimbus Gets A Comic in Oni September 2021 Solicits
  17. Godkiller: Spiderland Returns in Black Mask September 2021 Solicits
  18. Rob Liefeld Returns To X-Force In November For 30th Anniversary
  19. St. Mark's Comics Teams Up with Brooklyn Cyclones Baseball Team
  20. Jeffrey Veregge, Hospitalised, With Lupus, Renal, Respiratory Failure
  21. Better Grab Graded Copies Of Sandman #1 While You Still Can
  22. MOM, Michonne & Stabbity Bunny, Thank FOC It's Friday, 25th June 2021
  23. Mirka Andolfo Takes Over Red Sonja – Dynamite September 2021 Solicits
  24. Primordial & Frontiersman in Image Comics September 2021 Solicits
  25. The First Dell Twilight Zone Comic Is On Auction At ComicConnect
  26. Titan Comics' Gun Honey and Life Is Strange in September 2021 Solicits
  27. Karl Kesel & David Hahn's Impossible Jones From Scout in September
  28. Full IDW September 2021 Solicits – New Star Wars & TMNT Last Ronin
  29. Bigfoot Frankenstein & Hath No Fury in Action Lab September Solicits
  30. The First Appearance Of Rhino In Amazing Spider-Man Is On Auction
  31. Maw, Short While, Firefly: River Run in Boom September 2021 Solicits
  32. JMS Returns to Telepaths with Steve Epting in AWA September Solicits
  33. Werther Dell'Edera's He Who Fights With Monsters in Ablaze Solicits
  34. Dave Sim Is Nostalgic For Pandemic In September's Cerebus In Hell
  35. Mazebook and Snake Eyes On Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn, Alan Scott, More Marvel Gossip

Comics chatter dominating traffic, with a new Harley Quinn announcement getting folk all of a twitter.

  1. Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
  2. Alan Scott, Green Lantern, as a Gay Man in the 1940s
  3. More Marvel Gossip – Eternals, Children Of The Atom, Moira MacTaggert
  4. The Stand Introduces Viewers to Mother Abagail, Randall Flagg and More
  5. Male Comic Creators Take The #ComicsPledge – A First Step
  6. Kieron Gillen and Jacen Burrows Create Warhammer 40K Comics For Marvel
  7. Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Lucifer, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2020
  8. 25 Modern Comics That May Jump In Price – Comic Store In Your Future
  9. Joe Sinnott, Legendary Comic Book Inker, Dies Ages 93
  10. South Park: HBO Max Killed These 5 Episodes! Those Bastards!

LITG six years ago, When Loki Was Being Teased

  1. The New Borderlands 2 DLC Throws More Shade at David Eddings
  2. "Loki": Tom Hiddleston Teases Disney+ Series' "New Departure"
  3. Jonathan Hickman Calls X-Men Continuity "Random Unconnected Gibberish"
  4. "The Loudest Voice": Seth MacFarlane on "Segmented" FOX Relationship
  5. Jon Del Arroz Identifies Secret Left-Wing #Comicsgate Grifters
  6. Batman Damned #3 is Finally Out Tomorrow – Here's a Preview With John Constantine as Robin

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Tom DeFalco, comics writer, former EIC of Marvel.
  • Abigail Brady, writer of Transrealities.
  • Ryan Browne, of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts.
  • Lisa Y. Wu of A Wave Blue World.
  • Joe Harris, writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10.
  • Adam McGovern, writer of Nightworld.
  • Olly Cunningham, writer/artist of Black Lines.
  • Jim Pascoe, writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind.
  • Gerry Giovinco, former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics.
  • Logan Dalton, comics reviewer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.