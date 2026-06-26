Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 26th June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Doll was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Just a different one from the day before.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Dolls lead Bleeding Cool again, with Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey figures topping yesterday’s chart.

The daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s 10 biggest stories, from KPop Demon Hunters Dolls to Absolute Batman buzz.

Extra picks spotlight comics chatter, including Ahoy’s anti-A.I. certification and hot Absolute Batman resale mania.

The 26th June 2026 LITG also looks back at top stories from the same date across the past six years.

KPop Demon Hunters Doll was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Just a different one from the day before. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Thing With A Beard

LITG two years ago, Blood Hunt Spoilers

LITG three years ago, Herogasm Warning

LITG four years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn, Alan Scott, More Marvel Gossip

Comics chatter dominating traffic, with a new Harley Quinn announcement getting folk all of a twitter.

LITG six years ago, When Loki Was Being Teased

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom DeFalco , comics writer, former EIC of Marvel.

, comics writer, former EIC of Marvel. Abigail Brady , writer of Transrealities.

, writer of Transrealities. Ryan Browne , of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts.

, of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts. Lisa Y. Wu of A Wave Blue World.

of A Wave Blue World. Joe Harris , writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10.

, writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10. Adam McGovern , writer of Nightworld.

, writer of Nightworld. Olly Cunningham , writer/artist of Black Lines.

, writer/artist of Black Lines. Jim Pascoe , writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind.

, writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind. Gerry Giovinco , former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics.

, former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics. Logan Dalton, comics reviewer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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