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KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 28th June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 26th June 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls: Mattel

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Shine Bright with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira
  2. Ubisoft Releases Echoes of Revolution For America's 250th Anniversary
  3. Zoey Shows Mattel How It's Done with New KPop Demon Hunters Doll
  4. Bad Seeds, K.O., Absolute Power & Crisis Across DC Universe (Spoilers)
  5. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Receives An Official Cookbook
  6. Rob Liefeld Recruits "Young Blood" Artists For Giant-Size Youngblood
  7. KPop Demon Hunters Singing Zoey Doll Brings 'Golden' to Life
  8. New G.I. Joe Classified Series Duke Joins the Fight from Hasbro
  9. Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List & No Batman?
  10. The End Of Wonder Woman #34 Changes The Fate Of DC Comics (Spoilers)

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman

Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman In One Month
Superman #28
  1. Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman In One Month, DC Wants More Orders
  2. SCOOP: Steve McNiven To Join Tom King On Batman From DC Comics In 2026
  3. An Ultimate Fantastic Four in Marvel's October 2025 Ultimate Solicits
  4. DC Wants Shops To Order More Of Batman #161 Than Absolute Batman #4
  5. Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set
  6. How Long Until The Thing Has A Beard In The Comic Books As Well?
  7. The Transformers: The Movie Megatron Studios Series Coming Soon
  8. The Sandman Season 2: New Endless Posters Spotlight Dream & Despair
  9. Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount
  10. Project Hail Mary: First Poster With Trailer Debut On Monday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, a brand new GI Joe #1

Auto Draft

  1. GI Joe #1 Launches From Skybound/Image Comics in November 2024
  2. Rick and Morty S07 Was Reset Season; Moving on From Drama: Harmon
  3. SCOOP: Joe Kelly To Take Over Amazing Spider-Man From Zeb Wells
  4. Marvel Has A New X-Men Sentinels Comic… Is It By Alex Paknadel?
  5. Marvel Asks… Who Is Declan Shalvey's Mystique?
  6. Marvel Has A New X-Men Sentinels Comic… Is It By Alex Paknadel?
  7. Batman: Caped Crusader Including Onomatopoeia "Crazy": Kevin Smith
  8. A Tale Of Two Comics On Kickstarter, Getting Very Different Reactions
  9. Bleeding Cool Preview: Batman #150 – What's A Secret Identity Worth?
  10. Shiny Celebi Returns To Pokemon GO, But Can You Get It Twice?
  11. Yes, Alex Paknadel & Justin Mason's Sentinels in X-Men: From The Ashes
  12. Marvel Comics' Union Jack Vs… Viz Comics' The Male Online?
  13. Webtoon Launches IPO, Declares It Is Worth $2.67 Billion Dollars
  14. Fairsquare Changes Name, Launches 18+ Horny Dolphin Immigrant Imprint
  15. Declan Shalvey On a Mystique Comic For X-Men: From The Ashes Relaunch?
  16. Rok Of The Reds Moves To Judge Dredd Megazine
  17. GI Joe Vs Ronda Rousey in The Daily LITG, 27th June, 2024

LITG three years ago, Turtles Return To New York

Turtles Return To New York in The Daily LITG, 28th of June, 2023
Turtles: Credit: NECA
  1. NECA Finally Reveals TMNT: Return to New York Mirage Studios 4-Pack
  2. Amanda Waller And A New Great Disaster For DC? (Green Arrow Spoilers)
  3. Batman: The Animated Series Features An Origin For Damian Wayne?
  4. MTN DEW Baja Blast Releases Multiple Flavors For Summer 2023
  5. What Do You Want, Bernard? Batman Finally Meets Tim Drake's Boyfriend
  6. Tom King Reveals The Dark Truth About Jim Gordon's Father (Spoilers)
  7. Rick and Morty Fans Respond; When Justin Roiland Reviewed Impressions
  8. Razer Unveils New In-Ear Monitors With The Razer Moray
  9. Rick & Morty Minus Justin Roiland- The Daily LITG, 27th of June, 2023
  10. AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War?
  11. Stan Lee Regained His Rights To The Femizons From Marvel Comics
  12. Superpowered: Max Docuseries Set to Tell "The DC Story" This July
  13. CJ Hudson & Igor Wolski's Interstellar Dust – Antarctic in September
  14. Ablaze Announces New Horror Titles Out in September
  15. Mystic Western GreenHorns in Keenspot September 2023 Solicits
  16. Valiant Reveals Plans To Publish More Than One Comic A Month
  17. Web Of Evil #20's 1954 Godzilla-Like Monster, up for Auction
  18. When Punch And Judy Were Common In The US, Daredevil #24 at Auction

LITG four years ago, Batwedding Bells

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 28th June 2026

  1. Tom King Finally Gives Batman And Catwoman What He Promised (Spoilers)
  2. Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
  3. The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
  4. The Three-Body Problem: New Chinese Trailer, Key Art Poster Released
  5. Doctor Who Crossover Thoughts: Steven Moffat & The Doctor As Fairytale
  6. Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
  7. Starly Community Day Is Set For July 2022 In Pokémon GO
  8. Talia Ghul's Big New Role In The DC Universe (Big Spoilers)
  9. Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
  10. Transformers Optimus Prime Becomes Street Fighter's Ryu in New Set
  11. The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
  12. Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
  13. The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
  14. Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
  15. Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
  16. Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
  17. Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
  18. Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
  19. Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
  20. Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
  21. Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
  22. Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
  23. Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022

LITG five years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 28th June 2021
  1. DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
  2. DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
  3. American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"
  4. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  5. Rob Liefeld Return To X-Force Causes Ructions
  6. Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
  7. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  8. The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes
  9. Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13? What is Mystique's Plan?
  10. Zack Snyder's Twitter Vs DC Comics – The Daily LITG, 27th June 2021
  11. Ultra-Man as a Superpowered Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Up for Auction
  12. Spawn Universe #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. Will Marvel's New Venom Help Or Hinder Price Of Secret Wars #8
  14. Vampirella #1 CGC 9.0 Up For Auction – A New Price Benchmark To Set?
  15. The Batman-Inspired Origin of Dr. Mid-Nite, up for Auction
  16. DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?
  17. Bid for Dolphin's First Appearance Before Aquaman 2 Releases
  18. The Horror of the "Bat-Man" in Dynamic Comics #8, at Auction
  19. A Graded Copy of Wolverine #1 Hits Auction at Heritage

LITG six years ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn

Six years ago, everything people wanted to read seemed to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

  1. Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
  2. Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
  3. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
  4. Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
  5. Hasbro Announces New Transformers Generations Selects
  6. Tessa Blanchard Fired by Impact Wrestling, Stripped of Championship
  7. Daniel Craig Is The Best James Bond We Have Ever Had
  8. Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
  9. The Return Of The Externals With X Of Swords To Die?
  10. Anthony Mackie Goes After Marvel For Lack Of Diversity On Productions

Seven years ago today, Scott Lobdell

Seven years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on.

  1. Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
  2. Wolverine's Daughter Sees Marvel Comics Presents #6 Selling From $25-$45 – But What About #5?
  3. Sinners Beware… Marvel Comics Launches New Johnny Blaze: Ghost Rider Comic in October
  4. DC Comics Redesign 'Bronze Age' Covers For Upcoming Omnibus Line
  5. "We Don't Want Nobody Nobody Sent": JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams, And Spider-Man

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Adrienne Roy, comic colourist
  • Joe Palmer, 2000AD artist
  • Micah Meyers, letterer, writer of The Disasters, creator of Kayfabe Anthology.
  • Giuseppe Pennestri, co-founder, CEO and Marketing Executive for Diego Comics
  • Craig Brasfield, artist on Alpha Flight, What Of, New Warriors, Elementals.
  • April Wiggins Cotton, former Wizard PR person.
  • Scott D M Simmons, artist on Our Super Moms, Halloween Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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