Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 28th June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, a brand new GI Joe #1

LITG three years ago, Turtles Return To New York

LITG four years ago, Batwedding Bells

LITG five years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

LITG six years ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn

Six years ago, everything people wanted to read seemed to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

Seven years ago today, Scott Lobdell

Seven years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Adrienne Roy , comic colourist

, comic colourist Joe Palmer , 2000AD artist

, 2000AD artist Micah Meyers , letterer, writer of The Disasters, creator of Kayfabe Anthology.

, letterer, writer of The Disasters, creator of Kayfabe Anthology. Giuseppe Pennestri , co-founder, CEO and Marketing Executive for Diego Comics

, co-founder, CEO and Marketing Executive for Diego Comics Craig Brasfield , artist on Alpha Flight, What Of, New Warriors, Elementals.

, artist on Alpha Flight, What Of, New Warriors, Elementals. April Wiggins Cotton , former Wizard PR person.

, former Wizard PR person. Scott D M Simmons, artist on Our Super Moms, Halloween Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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