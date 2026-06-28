Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 28th June 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Shine Bright with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira
- Ubisoft Releases Echoes of Revolution For America's 250th Anniversary
- Zoey Shows Mattel How It's Done with New KPop Demon Hunters Doll
- Bad Seeds, K.O., Absolute Power & Crisis Across DC Universe (Spoilers)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Receives An Official Cookbook
- Rob Liefeld Recruits "Young Blood" Artists For Giant-Size Youngblood
- KPop Demon Hunters Singing Zoey Doll Brings 'Golden' to Life
- New G.I. Joe Classified Series Duke Joins the Fight from Hasbro
- Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List & No Batman?
- The End Of Wonder Woman #34 Changes The Fate Of DC Comics (Spoilers)
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Fantagraphics September 2026 Full Solicits With Noah Van Sciver's Mess
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls In The Daily LITG, 27th June 2026
LITG one year ago, Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman
- Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman In One Month, DC Wants More Orders
- SCOOP: Steve McNiven To Join Tom King On Batman From DC Comics In 2026
- An Ultimate Fantastic Four in Marvel's October 2025 Ultimate Solicits
- DC Wants Shops To Order More Of Batman #161 Than Absolute Batman #4
- Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set
- How Long Until The Thing Has A Beard In The Comic Books As Well?
- The Transformers: The Movie Megatron Studios Series Coming Soon
- The Sandman Season 2: New Endless Posters Spotlight Dream & Despair
- Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount
- Project Hail Mary: First Poster With Trailer Debut On Monday
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- SDCC Gossip: What's Happening With Diamond At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Emily Botica, Vice President At Diamond Comics, Is Leaving Next Week
- Jesse James' Comic Book Therapy in Florida With Mark Spears Exclusive
- Black Diamond #1 & T.A.M.A. #2 in Panick's September 2025 Solicits
- Animated Return To Green Lantern in The Daily LITG, 27th June, 2025
LITG two years ago, a brand new GI Joe #1
- GI Joe #1 Launches From Skybound/Image Comics in November 2024
- Rick and Morty S07 Was Reset Season; Moving on From Drama: Harmon
- SCOOP: Joe Kelly To Take Over Amazing Spider-Man From Zeb Wells
- Marvel Has A New X-Men Sentinels Comic… Is It By Alex Paknadel?
- Marvel Asks… Who Is Declan Shalvey's Mystique?
- Marvel Has A New X-Men Sentinels Comic… Is It By Alex Paknadel?
- Batman: Caped Crusader Including Onomatopoeia "Crazy": Kevin Smith
- A Tale Of Two Comics On Kickstarter, Getting Very Different Reactions
- Bleeding Cool Preview: Batman #150 – What's A Secret Identity Worth?
- Shiny Celebi Returns To Pokemon GO, But Can You Get It Twice?
- Yes, Alex Paknadel & Justin Mason's Sentinels in X-Men: From The Ashes
- Marvel Comics' Union Jack Vs… Viz Comics' The Male Online?
- Webtoon Launches IPO, Declares It Is Worth $2.67 Billion Dollars
- Fairsquare Changes Name, Launches 18+ Horny Dolphin Immigrant Imprint
- Declan Shalvey On a Mystique Comic For X-Men: From The Ashes Relaunch?
- Rok Of The Reds Moves To Judge Dredd Megazine
- GI Joe Vs Ronda Rousey in The Daily LITG, 27th June, 2024
LITG three years ago, Turtles Return To New York
- NECA Finally Reveals TMNT: Return to New York Mirage Studios 4-Pack
- Amanda Waller And A New Great Disaster For DC? (Green Arrow Spoilers)
- Batman: The Animated Series Features An Origin For Damian Wayne?
- MTN DEW Baja Blast Releases Multiple Flavors For Summer 2023
- What Do You Want, Bernard? Batman Finally Meets Tim Drake's Boyfriend
- Tom King Reveals The Dark Truth About Jim Gordon's Father (Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty Fans Respond; When Justin Roiland Reviewed Impressions
- Razer Unveils New In-Ear Monitors With The Razer Moray
- Rick & Morty Minus Justin Roiland- The Daily LITG, 27th of June, 2023
- AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War?
- Stan Lee Regained His Rights To The Femizons From Marvel Comics
- Superpowered: Max Docuseries Set to Tell "The DC Story" This July
- CJ Hudson & Igor Wolski's Interstellar Dust – Antarctic in September
- Ablaze Announces New Horror Titles Out in September
- Mystic Western GreenHorns in Keenspot September 2023 Solicits
- Valiant Reveals Plans To Publish More Than One Comic A Month
- Web Of Evil #20's 1954 Godzilla-Like Monster, up for Auction
- When Punch And Judy Were Common In The US, Daredevil #24 at Auction
LITG four years ago, Batwedding Bells
- Tom King Finally Gives Batman And Catwoman What He Promised (Spoilers)
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
- The Three-Body Problem: New Chinese Trailer, Key Art Poster Released
- Doctor Who Crossover Thoughts: Steven Moffat & The Doctor As Fairytale
- Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
- Starly Community Day Is Set For July 2022 In Pokémon GO
- Talia Ghul's Big New Role In The DC Universe (Big Spoilers)
- Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
- Transformers Optimus Prime Becomes Street Fighter's Ryu in New Set
- The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
- Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
- The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
- Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
- Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
- Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
- Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
- Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
- Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
- Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
- Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
- Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
- Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022
LITG five years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Rob Liefeld Return To X-Force Causes Ructions
- Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes
- Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13? What is Mystique's Plan?
- Zack Snyder's Twitter Vs DC Comics – The Daily LITG, 27th June 2021
- Ultra-Man as a Superpowered Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Up for Auction
- Spawn Universe #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Will Marvel's New Venom Help Or Hinder Price Of Secret Wars #8
- Vampirella #1 CGC 9.0 Up For Auction – A New Price Benchmark To Set?
- The Batman-Inspired Origin of Dr. Mid-Nite, up for Auction
- DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?
- Bid for Dolphin's First Appearance Before Aquaman 2 Releases
- The Horror of the "Bat-Man" in Dynamic Comics #8, at Auction
- A Graded Copy of Wolverine #1 Hits Auction at Heritage
LITG six years ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn
Six years ago, everything people wanted to read seemed to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?
- Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
- Hasbro Announces New Transformers Generations Selects
- Tessa Blanchard Fired by Impact Wrestling, Stripped of Championship
- Daniel Craig Is The Best James Bond We Have Ever Had
- Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
- The Return Of The Externals With X Of Swords To Die?
- Anthony Mackie Goes After Marvel For Lack Of Diversity On Productions
Seven years ago today, Scott Lobdell
Seven years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on.
- Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
- Wolverine's Daughter Sees Marvel Comics Presents #6 Selling From $25-$45 – But What About #5?
- Sinners Beware… Marvel Comics Launches New Johnny Blaze: Ghost Rider Comic in October
- DC Comics Redesign 'Bronze Age' Covers For Upcoming Omnibus Line
- "We Don't Want Nobody Nobody Sent": JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams, And Spider-Man
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Adrienne Roy, comic colourist
- Joe Palmer, 2000AD artist
- Micah Meyers, letterer, writer of The Disasters, creator of Kayfabe Anthology.
- Giuseppe Pennestri, co-founder, CEO and Marketing Executive for Diego Comics
- Craig Brasfield, artist on Alpha Flight, What Of, New Warriors, Elementals.
- April Wiggins Cotton, former Wizard PR person.
- Scott D M Simmons, artist on Our Super Moms, Halloween Man.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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