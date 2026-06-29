Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 29th June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Dolls tops Bleeding Cool again, led by Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey collectible reveals.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s 10 biggest Bleeding Cool stories across comics, collectibles, TV, and more.

September 2026 solicit links spotlight more reading, including Udon’s Mega Man and Floating World releases.

LITG also looks back at top Bleeding Cool stories from the same date over the past six years, plus comics birthdays.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, An Ultimate Fantastic Four

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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