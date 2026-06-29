Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 29th June 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls tops Bleeding Cool again, led by Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey collectible reveals.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s 10 biggest Bleeding Cool stories across comics, collectibles, TV, and more.
- September 2026 solicit links spotlight more reading, including Udon’s Mega Man and Floating World releases.
- LITG also looks back at top Bleeding Cool stories from the same date over the past six years, plus comics birthdays.
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Shine Bright with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira
- Bruce Wayne's New Butler Named As A Pennyworth For Batman #12
- New Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Savini Jason Revealed by NECA
- Zoey Shows Mattel How It's Done with New KPop Demon Hunters Doll
- SCOOP: Meet The Five New Youngblood Members From Giant-Size Youngblood
- Batman #11 Preview: Ojo Has Gotham in Her Sights
- Better Call Saul: Saul Goodman Teaches The Fine Art of Misdirection
- New G.I. Joe Classified Series Duke Joins the Fight from Hasbro
- BET Awards 2026 Red Carpet Pre-Show: The Countdown Begins Now!
- Kelly Fitzpatrick Accuses Nika Harper of Sexual Assault at ECCC
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Mega Man Gear Masters In Udon's Official Full September 2026 Solicits
- Flaming Carrot & Quentin Tarantino: Floating World September Solicits
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 28th June 2026
LITG one year ago, An Ultimate Fantastic Four
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