Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 30th June 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again, again, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls tops Bleeding Cool again, led by Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey collectible reveals.
- Today’s LITG charts Bleeding Cool’s biggest stories, from Doctor Who and NECA Jason to Batman and X-Men buzz.
- Comics solicitation season ramps up with American Mythology, Battle Quest, and other September 2026 highlights.
- The daily runaround also revisits seven years of LITG history, plus comic book birthdays and mailing list sign-up.
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again, again, again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Shine Bright with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira
- New Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Savini Jason Revealed by NECA
- Doctor Who: The Clock Strikes "Thirteen O'Clock" for The Doctor & Rose
- Zoey Shows Mattel How It's Done with New KPop Demon Hunters Doll
- American Mythology's Shared Universe Begins In September 2026 Solicits
- Major Absolute Characters Together In Absolute Martian Manhunter #12
- John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen #1 Sells From $80 To $100 On eBay
- Neil Gaiman Sexual Assault Suit Dismissal Affirmed by Court of Appeals
- Better Call Saul: Saul Goodman Teaches The Fine Art of Misdirection
- Bruce Wayne's New Butler Named As A Pennyworth For Batman #12
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Might Verity Pennyworth Turn Up In Batman #11 This Week? Spoilers…
- $75 For Mark Spears' Spawn '77 Comics! The Magazine #5 Secret Variant?
- Rachel Randall And Bridie Alpaca Give Chappell Roan A Graphic Novel
- Absolute Batman #1 Now Sells For Over $300 Raw On eBay
- Brexit: Phoenix Weekly Cancels All EU Subscriptions, Including Ireland
- Batman Beats Absolutes In The Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week
- From One Side Of London Comic Mart To The Other, June 2026 (Video)
- Paul Cornell On Summoner Wars in Battle Quest September 2026 Solicits
- American Mythology's Shared Universe Begins In September 2026 Solicits
- KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 29th June 2026
LITG one year ago, Doug Ramsey And The X-Men
- Doug Ramsey Is About To Become A Very Important X-Men Character Indeed
- JK Rowling's Message For Pedro Pascal Doesn't Make A Lot of Sense
- MAFEX Debuts Con Exclusive DC Comics Knightfall Batman Figure
- Jock's Most Famous Batman/Joker Cover Artwork Sells For $288,000
- Mattel Unveils SDCC TMNT of Grayskull Skele-Shredder Exclusive Figure
- Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku's "Tru Calling" Now Mental Health Counseling
- Checklist For The Starbreaker Supremacy Green Lantern Crossover Event
- Mogul Moves Announces Cowboy Bebop Collection For Anime Expo 2025
- Doctor Who, Peter Davison & How Nostalgia Is Killing The Franchise
- Ultimate Spider-Man #18 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Calexit: The Battle For Universal City- Two Years Late But Now On FOC
- PrintWatch: The Goddamned Spider-Man Vs Wolverine & Predator Printings
- An Ultimate Fantastic Four in The Daily LITG, 29th June, 2025
LITG two years ago, Blu-Ray Blues
- Blu-Ray Blues: Sony Group Corp. News Hit to Physical Media Releases
- Hasbro Unveils Cobra Commander (Once A Man) SDCC 24' Exclusive
- Meet Bronze From Exceptional X-Men #1 by Eve L Ewing & Carmen Carnero
- Mezco Unveils Exclusive G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes – Commando Edition
- A Proper Preview For Absolute Power #1… With Animal Man (Spoilers)
- Magic: The Gathering Provides An Update On Bloomburrow
- One Piece Season 2: Introducing Smoker, Tashigi, Wapol & Dalton
- Marvel Comics Finally Admits It's Declan Shalvey On Mystique
- That '90s Show: "Jay and Silent Bob" Crash the Scene in Netflix Clip
- Doctor Who Season 1: Great Blu-Ray/DVD News for Fans & In The UK
- Five Days To The British General Election, Let's Talk Rishi Sunak
- Herhumanist's Beetle Hands Comes To Seven Seas September 2024 Solicits
- Disney's Amphibia in TokyoPop September 2024 Solicits
- Alex Sanchez & Evan K Pozios' Silence in Afterlight September Solicits
- Hunt Leviathans #1 in Blood Moon Comics September 2024 Solicits
- Sherlock Holmes Dark Detective in IPI September 2024 Solicits
- Green Arrow on Amanda Waller's Side- The Daily LITG, 29th of June 2024
LITG three years ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw
- AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War?
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Bruce Horak Return Confirmed
- Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
- J Jonah Jameson Has A New "Special Friend" In His Bed (Spoilers
- Mark Millar Comes Out For RFK Jr., But Mark Hamill May Block Him
- When The Founder Of Comixology Met George Santos
- The Venture Bros. Finale: The Monarch's Getting Tired of The Guild
- Pokemon GO Announces July 2023 Content Including Mega Tyranitar
- What Interaction With A Comics Creator Will Always Stay With You?
- DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con Booth 4645 Room 6A 6DE Ballroom 20
- TOKYOPOP Launches LoveLove Imprint Highlighting Inclusive Romance
- Lucca Comics & Games 2023 Reveals Poster & First Guests
- A Graphic Novel by a Biologist Mother of a Transgender Child
- Cullen Bunn & Brian Hurtt's The Sixth Gun Reborn in 2025 from Oni
- Rachael Smith on Encouraging a New Generation of Comic Book Creators
- Maya Benowitz Proves the Multiverse, Asks Where Time Travellers Are?
- Pharoah Jumps From AEW to WWE in The Daily LITG, 29th of June 2023
LITG four years ago, Superman & Lois Answer Arrowverse
- Superman & Lois S02 Finale Offers Arrowverse Answer & More (Spoilers)
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- Oni Press & Maia Kobabe Sued For Obscenity By Virginian Politicians
- Dismemberment And DC Comics – Detective Comics #1061 Spoilers
- Joshua Cassara – Marvel's New Ongoing X-Men Artist?
- Comic Shop Owners Revolt Over Penguin's TMNT Last Ronin Street Date
- Welcome Sgt Szardos, Soldier Supreme & The Secret Invaders (Spoilers)
- Conversations About Death And Resurrection In X-Men Red #4 (Spoilers)
- Iron Cat Confirms She Was Black Cat's Girlfriend (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Tributes To George Pérez & Neal Adams, Today
- Major Changes At Oni Press – James Lucas Jones & Charlie Chu Out?
- Silver Streak Runs Through Lev Gleason September 2022 Solicits
- Media Do International Adds 20+ Digital Manga from Kobunsha
- Cole Drumb & Jennifer Luk Adapt PostHuman For Heavy Metal Magazine
- Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk in The Daily LITG 29th June 2022
LITG five years ago, when DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Marvel Comics To Make News Headlines This Week (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers x Jurassic Park T-Rex and Vehicle Set
- The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns
- There Are Lies, Damn Lies, Dan Slott, And Rob Liefeld
- Dave Bautista is Disappointed in Toyota for Supporting Insurrection
- Which Legendary Pokémon Will Be Shiny at Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Japanese Pokémon TCG Previews Cards To Be In Celebrations
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- Anti-Magistrate Riots Doomed To Failure In Catwoman Annual? Spoilers
- Comics & Graphic Novels Increased Total Sales Over The Pandemic Year
- LATE: Batman/Catwoman #6 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #1
- PrintWatch: Nightwing #78, Dark Knight #2 and Riley Rossmo
- First Look At Pages From King Spawn #1
- Coca-Cola Ads For Free Comic Book Day Begin
- NFTWatch: Wizard Changes Its Name To Creek Road Miners
- DC SuperHero Girls Team Reunite On Kenzie's Kingdom From Vault
- London's Orbital Space Comics to Open Art Gallery on Thursday
- When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder- The Daily LITG, 29th June 2021
LITG six years ago, Iron Man, Funko, Zavvi
You people cleared out Zavvi's stock of fifty DC hardcovers, with fifteen titles selling out completely thanks to Bleeding Cool readers.
- Iron Man is Back from the Dead with New Statue from Iron Studios
- Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: San Diego Comic Con Toucan
- Zavvi Liquidates 50 DC Comics Hardcovers, £2.50 Each, Run Don't Walk
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- NBA Jam Developer Admits Pistons Are A Cheat Team
- Will We Get a Glimpse of 5G in Batman: The Joker War Zone?
- DC TV Vs DC Comics Over Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- Dexter Star John Lithgow on Fans' Ironic "Love" for Trinity Killer
- Who Is The Big Name Behind Boom Studios' New Secret Comic Book?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Christopher Priest, comics writer
- Tony Lee, comic book writer.
- Michael McKone, comic book artist.
- Keith Davidsen, PR, Mad Cave Studios
- Mark Fenton, comic book writer
- Shawn McManus, comics artist
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
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