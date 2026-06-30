Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls in The Daily LITG, 30th June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again, again, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Dolls tops Bleeding Cool again, led by Mattel’s Singing Mira and Zoey collectible reveals.

Today’s LITG charts Bleeding Cool’s biggest stories, from Doctor Who and NECA Jason to Batman and X-Men buzz.

Comics solicitation season ramps up with American Mythology, Battle Quest, and other September 2026 highlights.

The daily runaround also revisits seven years of LITG history, plus comic book birthdays and mailing list sign-up.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again, again, again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this week, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Doug Ramsey And The X-Men

LITG two years ago, Blu-Ray Blues

LITG three years ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw

LITG four years ago, Superman & Lois Answer Arrowverse

LITG five years ago, when DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder

LITG six years ago, Iron Man, Funko, Zavvi

You people cleared out Zavvi's stock of fifty DC hardcovers, with fifteen titles selling out completely thanks to Bleeding Cool readers.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Christopher Priest , comics writer

, comics writer Tony Lee , comic book writer.

, comic book writer. Michael McKone , comic book artist.

, comic book artist. Keith Davidsen , PR, Mad Cave Studios

, PR, Mad Cave Studios Mark Fenton , comic book writer

, comic book writer Shawn McManus, comics artist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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