Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced

New KPop Demon Hunters figures are coming soon from Mattel, like the Rumi & Jinu: Final Battle Action Figure 2-Pack

Article Summary Mattel expands its KPop Demon Hunters lineup with a Rumi & Jinu Finale Battle 2-Pack based on the film’s climax.

The 6.5-inch KPop Demon Hunters figures feature 18+ points of articulation, extra hands, and interchangeable faces.

Rumi includes her Four Tiger Sword and HUNTR/X light stick, while Jinu packs his guitar and Saja Boys light stick.

Priced at $44.99, the KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Finale Battle figure set is slated for release in July 2026.

The battle for the fate of humanity comes to life as Mattel continues expanding its growing lineup of KPop Demon Hunters collectibles. This time, a special 2-pack is on the way as collectors can relive the finale of KPop Demon Hunters as Rumi and Jinu come together. A new Final Battle Action Figure 2-Pack inspired by the film's climactic showdown is on the way, bringing together the leaders of HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys. This deluxe set captures both characters in their finale appearances, with Jiu in his "Your Idol" look, and Rumi from "This is What It Sounds Like."

As with the rest of Mattel's upcoming 6.5" action figure KPop Demon Hunters lineup, both Rumi and Jinu feature over 18 points of articulation and will include interchangeable face plates. Other accessories will include extra hands, along with Rumi receiving her signature Four Tiger Sword and a HUNTR/X light stick. Jinu will come with his guitar and a Saja Boys light stick. Individual themed display bases are also added, and this will surely be one of the two-pack that KPop Demon Hunter fans will not want to miss out on bringing home. The Rumi & Jinu: Final Battle Action Figure 2-Pack is priced at $44.99 and is expected to arrive in July 2026 alongside the rest of Mattel's expanding lineup.

KPop Demon Hunters – Rumi & Jinu: Finale Battle 2-Pack

"From Mattel comes the Rumi & Jinu (Finale) two-pack action figure from the popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters! These 6.5-inch figures are highly detailed and have multiple points of articulation. Add this two-pack figure set to your collection!"

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.51cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the KPop Demon Hunters franchise

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

Rumi figure 2 Face plates Pair of hands Saingeom Huntr/x lightstick Figure base

Jinu figure 2 Face plates Pair of hands Bipa Saja Boys lightstick Figure base



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