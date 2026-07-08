Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Huntr/X, kpop demon hunters, mira, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Mira in The Daily LITG, 8th July 2026

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Mira was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Mira was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Mira and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago,

James Gunn Superman/Supergirl Differences

LITG two years ago, Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman confirmed

LITG three years ago, Dan Slott and Mary Jane Watson

LITG four years ago, Not Letting Cyborg Be A Thug

Closed Community in The Daily LITG, five years ago

LITG six years ago, My Hero Academia Funko Pops, Booster Gold

My Hero Academia Funko Pops and the Poison Ivy/Harley Quinn situation dominated traffic.

LITG seven years ago.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folks are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Whilce Portacio , creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X.

, creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X. Mort Castle , comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant.

, comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant. Stan Woch , artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman.

, artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman. Brian LeBlanc , artist on Threshold.

, artist on Threshold. Brad Nelson , writer for Grayhaven Comics.

, writer for Grayhaven Comics. Tayyar Ozkan, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine and The Dreaming.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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