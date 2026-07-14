Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: Jazwares, kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Jinu and Rumi Join Jazwares Squishmallows Line

Jazwares has expanded their KPop Demon Hunters collection with two new releases as Jinu and Rumi are ready to come home

Article Summary Jazwares expands its KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows line with new 8-inch plush releases of Jinu and Rumi.

Jinu arrives in his Your Idol outfit, while Rumi features her Final Battle look with striking demon details.

The new KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows join earlier releases like Derpy Tiger and Sassy in Jazwares’ lineup.

All four KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows are available now at Jazwares for $15 each, with bundles offered too.

More than a year after its debut on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters continues to grow in popularity as new collectibles are finally beginning to arrive. The award-winning animated series has received a variety of merchandise from different companies, including action figures from Mattel, replica weapons from Jazwares, and additional collectibles from other brands. Recently, Jazwares revealed a limited-edition Derpy Cat collectible for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, but that is not all they have planned. The company was among the first to release KPop Demon Hunters collectibles, featuring special Squishmallows of Derpy Tiger and Sassy. Now Jazwares is expanding the collection with two brand-new releases featuring Final Battle Rumi and Your Idol Jinu.

These adorable 8" plush figures feature the signature Chibi-style design of Squishmallows while capturing important details from the film. Jinu is recreated in his "Your Idol" outfit with his purple skin, black clothing, and iconic top hat, while Rumi features her "This Is What It Sounds Like" outfit, complete with demon-inspired patterns and her yellow demon eye. Fans can expect even more KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows in the future as Jazwares continues expanding the collection. All four Squishmallows are currently available through the Jazwares website for $15 each, with bundle options also available.

New KPop Demon Hunter Squishmallows Are Here

"Celebrate the pop culture phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters with this 12-inch Derpy Squishmallows plush. Or celebrate KPop Demon Hunters fun with the 8-inch Squishmallows plushes of Sussie, Jinu, and Rumi. Squishmallows are made with ultra soft materials and make the perfect cuddly companion for long flights, comfy nights—even KPop Demon Hunters sing-alongs! Look out for other KPop Squishmallows like Jinu and Derpy. Only by Original Squishmallows and officially licensed by Netflix. Join the Squad!"

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