Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel, newlitg, Ramyeon Scene, san diego comic con, sdcc
KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" in The Daily LITG, 3rd July 2026
Mattel Brings KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in The Daily LITG, for the 3rd July 2026
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters Ramyeon Scene leads Bleeding Cool’s Daily LITG as Mattel brings the SDCC 2026 exclusive to fans.
- The latest most-read list also spotlights major Marvel, DC, TV, and collectibles stories trending across Bleeding Cool.
- A roundup of additional stories covers September 2026 solicitations, creator news, and more KPop Demon Hunters coverage.
- The Daily LITG also looks back at the biggest Bleeding Cool stories from July 2 across the past seven years.
KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to SDCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Mattel Brings KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to SDCC 2026
- Mattel Debuts SDCC 2026 Monster High Skullector Lagoona Blue Doll
- Marvel Comics' DNX X-Men/FF Official Full Solicits For October 2026
- Doctor Strange, Derf Backderf & Ilya in Abrams September 2026 Solicits
- Five Slightly Less Controversial Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Covers
- Is Deadpool Finally Becoming A Mutant? (Spoilers)
- The Hunting Party Is Over as Cast Options Officially Expire
- John Layman And Rob Guillory Give Us An Absolute Chew Reboot
- JSA Goes Back To DC All-In Special & The Absolute Universe (Spoilers)
- NCIS Welcomes Back Michael Weatherly for Season 24-Long Story Arc
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Thomas Jane & Mike Carey's The Lycan in Ablaze September 2026 Solicits
- Separated@Birth: Rachel Hope Cleves Vs Tillie Walden: Charity & Sylvia
- From Batman To Hope Larson in HarperAlley September 2026 Solicits
- Doctor Strange, Derf Backderf & Ilya in Abrams September 2026 Solicits
- The Cabin Boyz Run From The Sun in Devil's Due September 2026 Solicits
- SDCC: KPop Demon Hunters Ramyeon Scene, The Daily LITG, 2nd July 2026
LITG one year ago, The Bones Reunion
- Bones Reunion Set for August: David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel & More
- Dynamite Owed A Million By Diamond, Can't Make Payroll Next Week
- Marvel Launches Age Of Revelation For Apocalypse's Heir, Doug Ramsey
- New Powers For The Amazing Spider-Man Revealed Today (Spoilers)
- The Future Of Thor At Marvel, Revealed In Immortal Thor #25 (Spoilers)
- The Relaunched Thor Comic In September… Will Not Be Called "Thor"
- Marvel's Captain America For The 4th Of July – Now Unfrozen After 9/11
- Love, Krakoa, The X-Men And T-Shirts With Hellfire Vigil (XSpoilers)
- Reaction To The Death Of Jim Shooter, The Man Who Made Comics Grow Up
- Ad Populum Can't Yet Deal Directly with Diamond Consignment Vendors
- The Redemption Of Amanda Waller In Secret Six? (Spoilers)
- Moth Hill Launches From Afterlight Comics In December 2025 Solicits
- A Lost Blues Brothers Album Available Only With The Graphic Novel
- Storm In X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1, We Ask Who's The Daddy? (XSpoilers)
- Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary- The Daily LITG, 2nd of July 2025
LITG two years ago, JSA Vs LOSH
- Justice Society Of America & The Legion Of Super Heroes? (Spoilers)
- Absolute Power #1 & Batman #150 Reveal Amanda Waller's Hand (Spoilers)
- Beast Kingdom Reveals Limited Edition SDCC 24' Batman Returns Figure
- How Jim Lee Made An Artist Out Of Dustin Weaver
- Blu-Ray Blues: Sony Group Corp. News Hit to Physical Media Releases
- Superman: James Gunn on Set Leaks, That Milly Alcock/Supergirl Rumor
- The Sandman Season 2: "Season of Mists," "Brief Lives" Roles Cast
- The Return Of Wildstorm's Dan Quayle (Local Man #11 Spoilers)
- X-Men: Blood Hunt Psylocke #1 Preview: Kwannon's Vampire Weekend
- Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 Preview: Spidey Gets Timey-Wimey
- Zealot And John Constantine Up A Tree (Birds Of Prey #11 Spoilers)
- Two Days To The British General Election – Anyone Fancy A Quick One?
- Three Body Problem Manga in Yen Press September 2024 Solicits
- Disney Twisted Wonderland in Viz September 2024 Solicits
- PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man, Absolute Power, Gatchaman And More
- Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 2nd of July 2024
LITG three years ago, Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy
- Oregon Comic Store Gatekeeps Customers Over T-Shirt Knowledge (Update)
- Fanboy Rampage: Erik Larsen Vs Roy Thomas
- Fear the Walking Dead Cast Honors Lennie James in New Tribute Video
- The Tank is the Most Generic Creature Feature of This Century
- Knight Terrors: Batman #1 Preview: Nightmare on Bat Street
- Hasbro Loses Their Mind Again with $60 Star Wars Clone Multi-Pack
- Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
- Supernatural: Misha Collins Reaffirms Castiel Sexuality: "Cas Is Gay"
- Pat McAfee Addresses ESPN Layoffs, Social Media Backlash
- No Sleep Till Gotham In Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 (Spoilers)
- Zombie by Bill Everett Debuts in Menace #5, up for Auction
- Lex Designs His Own Grave In Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor?
- Aki Hamazi's Bocchi The Rock Manga- Yen Press September 2023 Solicits
- Gosh Comics Window Display For London Pride 2023
- Oregon And On And On in The Daily LITG, the 2nd of July, 2023
LITG four years ago, Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute
- Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute; Lawless Approves
- Batman #125 Preview: Bat-Booty Call
- The Flash: Candice Patton Clarifies Confusion Over Season 8 Absence
- Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: Gene's World Isn't Always Black and White
- Who Black Adam Chooses To Lead Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Another Dead Robin? Batman #125 Spoilers
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Cancels Steven Moffat Series Adapt
- Penguin's Occupy Gotham Woke Warrior Speech in Batman #125 (Spoilers)
- A Spider-Man #1 From Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, In Norman Osborn's Suit
- Avon's Iconic Pre-Code Horror Series Eerie, Up for Auction
- The CIA's Undercover Girl in Magazine Enterprise's Manhunt, at Auction
- Dr. Doom is a Few Decimals Off in Fantastic Four Annual #2, at Auction
- What's Going On At Oni Press & Lion Forge Right Now?
- Dr. Doom and the Weird Cover of Dynamic Comics #11, at Auction
- Dole Goes Bananas with Terribly Matched Marvel Superhero Pairings
- Third Eye Comics Opens Seventh Store, In College Park, Maryland Today
- As A Reincarnated Aristocrat in Kodansha September 2022 Solicits
- Embrace Your Size: My Own Body Positivity- Yen September 2022 Solicits
LITG five years ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam
- Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
- The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Solo Figure Release From McFarlane Toys
- Marvel Spoils Spider-Man: No Way Home With New Funko Pops
- Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys
- Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23
- Jay-Z, Blackstone Acquire CGC Parent Certified Collectibles Group
- Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Confirms Final Season 1 Filming Day
- The Elusive DC Comics Debut of Lady Blackhawk, Up for Auction
- Emilia Clarke's M.O.M & Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika to Break Records
- A Horrific Look Inside The Zombie Terrors: Halloween Special One-Shot
- Last Cullen Bunn Comic You'll Ever Read, Thank FOC It's 2nd of July
- Way Of X TPB Adds Onslaught Revelation For $5 More
- Whilce Portacio Joins Marvel's Voices: Identity in August
- DC Comics' First Martian Manhunter in Batman #78, Up for Auction
- Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 1:50 Hits $200 On eBay
- LATE: Non-Stop Spider-Man #4 and #5… Again
- Professor Stefan Klein, Agent Of SHIELD, And His Flying Car
- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/He-Man Crossover That Never Was
- Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23
- Orbital Space Comics Art Gallery Has Opened In London
- Manifest, Flash, and Wheel Of Time in The Daily LITG 2nd July 2021
LITG six years ago, Transformers, Back To The Future, Alien, Predator.
It was all about Transformers and Back To The Future, even beating out Marvel getting the Alien and Predator licences.
- Transformers X Back to the Future Gigawatt Autobot Hasbro Reveal
- Marvel Comics Grabs Alien and Predator Licenses From Dark Horse
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- Marvel Comics Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Even
- Negan Lives in Today's The Walking Dead Comic About "The New Normal"
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Funko SDCC 2020 – Back to the Future, Silent Bob, and More
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's New Wave Of Toony Terrors Figures
- Is the Snyder Cut About to Get Joss Whedon Canceled?
- Konami Reveals Two More Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Releases For Late 2020
LITG seven years ago
- (MASSIVE SPOILERS) The Walking Dead #193 Twist That No One Saw Coming?
- Robert Kirkman and Image Comics Publisher Eric Stephenson Talk "The Walking Dead #193" (MAJOR SPOILERS)
- "The Orville": Seth MacFarlane's Hit Sci-Fi Series Sets Course for SDCC
- "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant Team for Important Mission
- Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
- Sheriff Kapoor's First Appearance Will Be in The Walking Dead #193 (Spoilers)
- Games Workshop: Price Increases Inbound July 8th
- Robert Kirkman's Best-Laid Plans For The Walking Dead #200 and Beyond (Spoilers)
- Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Relaunch Be X-Rated?!
- Cap Fights American Nazis in Captain America and the Invaders #1 (Preview)
- "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Ultra Pack 1 Will Arrive On July 11th
- Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1 to Launch in October
- Wasteful Punishment in Punisher #13 (Preview)
- Dave Thorpe, the Man Who Invented Marvel's "616", Explains Where It Came From
- "Doctor Who": Are We Getting New "Who" Before Series 12 Premiere?
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Andy Park, artist on Avengelyne, Glory/Angela, Tomb Raider, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios
- Brian Kirsten, publisher of Brain Scan Studios.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
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