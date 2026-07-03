Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel, newlitg, Ramyeon Scene, san diego comic con, sdcc

KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" in The Daily LITG, 3rd July 2026

Mattel Brings KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in The Daily LITG, for the 3rd July 2026

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Ramyeon Scene leads Bleeding Cool’s Daily LITG as Mattel brings the SDCC 2026 exclusive to fans.

The latest most-read list also spotlights major Marvel, DC, TV, and collectibles stories trending across Bleeding Cool.

A roundup of additional stories covers September 2026 solicitations, creator news, and more KPop Demon Hunters coverage.

The Daily LITG also looks back at the biggest Bleeding Cool stories from July 2 across the past seven years.

KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to SDCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Bones Reunion

LITG two years ago, JSA Vs LOSH

LITG three years ago, Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy

LITG four years ago, Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute

LITG five years ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam

LITG six years ago, Transformers, Back To The Future, Alien, Predator.

It was all about Transformers and Back To The Future, even beating out Marvel getting the Alien and Predator licences.

LITG seven years ago

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Andy Park , artist on Avengelyne, Glory/Angela, Tomb Raider, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios

, artist on Avengelyne, Glory/Angela, Tomb Raider, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios Brian Kirsten, publisher of Brain Scan Studios.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

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