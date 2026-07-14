Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Rumi And Jinu In The Daily LITG, 14th July 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack tops Bleeding Cool again, leading yesterday’s biggest stories.
- More KPop Demon Hunters buzz lands in the top ten, from the SDCC Derpy Tiger plush to the new HUNTR/X Zoey figure.
- The Daily LITG also rounds up major comics news, including Action Comics #1100 spoilers and DC’s SDCC spotlight.
- Dive into LITG history with past July headlines, from DC anniversaries and Marvel Cable news to Doctor Who updates.
KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced
- Exclusive KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger Plush Coming to SDCC 2026
- Finally A Link Between Silent Knight & Superman In Action Comics #1100
- New KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Zoey Action Figure Revealed
- Superboy Prime Vs Conner Kent in Action Comics #1100 (Spoilers)
- KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu in The Daily LITG, 11th July 2026
- All Eyes On DC's Next Level San Diego Comic-Con Panel
- KPop Demon Hunters Coming To SDCC in The Daily LITG, 12th July 2026
- DC Comics Can Now Ban Shops Who Price-Gouge Exclusive Variant Covers
- Titan Comics Will Make A Tarzan/John Carter Of Mars SDCC Announcement
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Responses To DC Comics' Absolute Batman "Anti-Price Gouging" T&Cs
- Grant Morrison Has Written A New Book About Magic And A.I.
- Finally, Leaded Gasoline by Patrick Kindlon & Lorenzo Re in October
- Scott Lobdell Joins The Apex Comics Group At San Diego Comic-Con
- Silver Lake Comics To Be Announced At San Diego Comic-Con
- Exclusive: Black Mask's San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives For Calexit
- Review: J Edgar, A Broadway Musical Above A London Pub, No Compromises
- Back To KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu: The Daily LITG, 13th July 2026
LITG one year ago, DC's Hundredth Anniversary
- DC Plans 100th Anniversary In 2035, Lose Rights To Batman And Superman
- A New Look For Absolute Killer Croc (Absolute Batman #10 Spoilers)
- Absolute Batman #10 Preview: Bane's True Form Unmasked
- New Jack Reacher Story Set for "Bat Out of Hell" Mystery Anthology
- Daniel Warren Johnson Comes To Absolute Batman In 2025
- Spoilers For This Week's X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 And What It Means
- Fantastic Four Beats Superman In Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Diamond's Reason To Reject Alliance Entertainment Was Down To One Hour
- Sealed Transcripts Over The Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Auction, Opened
- AENT Claims "The Fix was Definitely in" on Diamond Bankruptcy Auction
- Butterfly: The Panels, Exclusives & Signings Of SDCC With Boom Studios
- Randy Reynaldo's 28th San Diego Comic-Con And Rob Hanes Adventures #26
- DC's Hundredth Anniversary in The Daily LITG, 13th July, 2025
LITG two years ago, Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable
- Why Marvel Won't Be Publishing Comics With Cable In, Any Time Soon
- Snyder Has Written His Introduction To A Justice League Omnibus
- Mondo Debuts Cherry Blossom Variants of Godzilla & MOTU for SDCC
- X-Men #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List By Far
- Will Comic Shops Buy More Copies Of Absolute Power For A Dollar?
- The Boys S04E07: Check Out Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy "Magazine Cover"
- Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill Set for New Adventures
- M. Night Shyamalan Addresses Concerns About Trap's Trailer Reveal
- Phoenix #1 Preview: Jean Grey's Fiery Therapy Session
- Wonder Woman #11 Preview: Diana's Task Force Trouble
- Captain Atom's Early Space Adventures Issues, Up for Auction
- The Green Turtle Fights the War in Blazing Comics, up for Auction
- Boom Studios Launch Brzrkr: Faceful Of Bullets at San Diego Comic-Con
- Matt Baker's Rare Giant Comics Editions #15, up for Auction
- IDW To Launch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 at San Diego Comic-Con
- Oni Press To Launch Sectaurs #1 At San Diego Comic-Con
- Original Bob Layton Iron Man Artwork "Goes Missing" From Fed Ex
- Marvel Has Dropped Cable in The Daily LITG, 13th July 2024
LITG three years ago, back in the shower
- Superman's Shower Scene in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2023
- Reveal: Cyclops of the X-Men Promises Something "Soon" For Ms Marvel
- Big X-Men Changes Ahead Of Hellfire Gala & Fall Of X (XSpoilers)
- Marvel To Launch Superhero Sidekicks For Avengers & X-Men
- Marvel Comics Have Plans For Spider-Man's Rek-Rap (Spoilers)
The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition
- Terrors of the Jungle #17
- Startling Terror Tales #10
- Shocking Mystery Cases #50
- Suspense Comics #7
- Suspense Comics #4
- The Ghoul Crazy Covers of Mysterious Adventures, Up for Auction
- Stan Lee Comics Launch 12 New Comics Based On His Unseen Creations
- DC Infinite App Now Reads Left-to-Right For Manga Titles
- Joe Quesada & Greg Capullo Join Walking Dead 20th Anniversary
- Now Mad Cave Studios Gets Flash Gordon Comic Book Licence
- Joe Maneely's Eyeball-Searing Cover on Astonishing #30, at Auction
- Dark Mysteries Pushing All The Pre-Code Horror Buttons, at Auction
- Army Of One by Tony Lee and Yishan Li, Finally From Oni Press
- Robot Women and a Fear of Ants in Mister Mystery #11, at Auction
- Charles Biro's Bizarre Cover on Daredevil Comics #11, at Auction
- Ethan & Naomi Sacks and Marco Lorenzana's A Haunted Girl From Image
- Invasive is Cullen Bunn's Ultimate Statement on Horror for Oni Press
- Red Sonja #1 Gets 72,000 Orders, With 13,000 Overprint
- Iman Vellani Reads The Death of Ms Marvel
- Matteo De Longis' New Sci-Fi Rock'N'Roll Comic, The Prism From Ablaze
- Patrick Horvath's Cozy Horror, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees
- Unnatural Order to Debut From Vault Comics at San Diego Comic-Con
- Paul Scheer Marvel 616 Brute Force Pitch Finally Published as a Comic
- Ms Marvel's Future is With the X-Men- The Daily LITG, 13th July 2023
LITG four years ago, Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
- Doctor Who: Heartstopper Star Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
- Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Reportedly Goes Into Administration
- The Marvel Universe Gets 1000% Bigger In Fantastic Four #45 (Spoilers)
- That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
- Mary Jane Watson, Controlled By Moira Mactaggert (X-Spoilers)
- Emma Frost, Firestar & Butter Rum, in Hellfire Gala X-Men Spoilers
- Blowing Up Krakoa & Other Ways To Deal With Immortality (X-Spoilers)
- Justice League Dies Yet Again? 3 Times In 3 Months? (Spoilers)
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- The Munsters Trailer Released, Film Out In September…Somewhere
- Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 Coming to Comic Shops Next March
- Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
- Marvel Comics Gives Werewolf By Night A Moon Knight Annual
- Zenescope's Joe Brusha Talks Man Goat & the Bunnyman and Cthulhu
- Secret Origin of Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #25 Cover, at Auction
- Moira MacTaggert Is The Worst Mother In the World (X-Spoilers)
- Penguin Audio & 2000 AD Adapt Nemesis, Rogue Trooper & Dredd Origins
- Next Week's Marvel & IDW From Penguin Random House Will Be Delayed
- Bling!, Purge, Siryn & Monet Also Lose The X-Men Vote
- Fangoria's Where Wolf Webcomic Is Out Already Optioned For Film/TV
- Yasmin Finney Wants Boris To Watch Dr Who- Daily LITG July 13th 2022
LITG five years ago, John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
- Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: John Diggle's Arrowverse Tour Continues
- The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
- CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October
- Night Court Star & Veteran TV Actor Charles Robinson Passes, Age 75
- Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
- Rewriting What Happened To The Flash In Heroes In Crisis One More Time
- Ghosts: UK Fans Rejoice as CBS Gifts World US Remake This October
- Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Boys, My Hero, D&D and Star Wars
- Matthew Rosenberg Writes Task Force Z, DC vs. Vampires in October
- Ivan Moody Of Five Finger Death Punch Announces Dirty Poetry From Z2
- Answering Some Of Today's Infinite Frontier Questions (Spoiler)
- Rewriting What Happened To The Flash In Heroes In Crisis One More Time
- The Bleeding Cool List Of Agents Selling Graphic Novels To Publishers
- Speculator Corner: Chariot by Bryan Edward Hill & Priscilla Petraites
- Future State Finally Does A Title Drop, Finds Its Punchline (Spoilers)
- Batman's Dad Doesn't Read Comics? Infinite Frontier Spoilers
- Big Apple Comic Con Spreads Joy (Hopefully That's All) This Saturday
- DC Comics Promises That WildC.A.T.S. Will Return (Spoilers)
- John Barrowman's Narrow Passage- The Daily LITG, 13th July 2021
LITG six years ago, Warren Ellis got a website
Everything else felt like a merchageddon.
- SoManyOfUs.com Gathers Warren Ellis Accounts – Including Hypnotism
- Transformers and Top Gun Crossover for Maverick Autobot from Hasbro
- A Sealed Copy of Final Fantasy VII is Up for Sale on Heritage Auctions
- Funko San Diego Comic Con 2020: Our Favorite Revealed Pops
- Marvel Legends Sentinel Hits 9000: Female Sentinel Prime Unlocked
- Disco Inferno Calls for AEW Boycott Over Ratings Discrimination
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Tried Warning Us About 2020 Years Ago
- Supernatural: Richard Speight, Jr. Engages in Jared Padalecki Mischief
- Stjepan Šejić Flexes On The Comics Industry, Making Sunstone Free
- Game of Thrones, Battlestar Galactica: When Good Shows End Badly
LITG seven years ago,
It was all prep for San Diego Comic Con…
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": McElhenney / "Single White Female"
- John Carpenter to Write The Joker: Year of the Villain Special
- "Sonic" Producer Has Seen New Sonic, 100% Less Horrifying
- At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 – the DC Comics Booth… is the Warner Bros Booth
- Wizards Of The Coast Says 40 Million Are Playing "Dungeons & Dragons"
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Alex Cox, Director of Speciality Sales Image Comics
- John K. Snyder III, writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die.
- Fredrik Strömberg, comics journalist.
- Gino Koltz, cartoonist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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