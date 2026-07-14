Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi And Jinu In The Daily LITG, 14th July 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack tops Bleeding Cool again, leading yesterday’s biggest stories.

More KPop Demon Hunters buzz lands in the top ten, from the SDCC Derpy Tiger plush to the new HUNTR/X Zoey figure.

The Daily LITG also rounds up major comics news, including Action Comics #1100 spoilers and DC’s SDCC spotlight.

Dive into LITG history with past July headlines, from DC anniversaries and Marvel Cable news to Doctor Who updates.

KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC's Hundredth Anniversary

LITG two years ago, Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable

LITG three years ago, back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG four years ago, Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans

LITG five years ago, John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside

LITG six years ago, Warren Ellis got a website

Everything else felt like a merchageddon.

LITG seven years ago,

It was all prep for San Diego Comic Con…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Alex Cox , Director of Speciality Sales at Image Comics

, Director of Speciality Sales Image Comics John K. Snyder III , writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die.

, writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die. Fredrik Strömberg , comics journalist.

, comics journalist. Gino Koltz, cartoonist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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