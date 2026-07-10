Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls in The Daily LITG, 10th July 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls in The Daily LITG, for the 10th of July 2026

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu dolls and figures top Bleeding Cool again, leading today's Daily LITG rundown.

Mattel's KPop Demon Hunters wave dominates the charts, with Mira, Zoey, Saja Boys, and romance reveals trending.

Today's biggest reads also include Severance season 3 news, Judge Dredd crossovers, Supergirl spoilers, and PUBG.

The Daily LITG also looks back across seven years of past top stories, from Marvel relaunches to RIPCartoonNetwork.

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics Titles To Be Renamed For X-Men: Age Of Revelation

LITG two years ago, RIPCartoonNetwork

LITG three years ago, The Golden Batmobile

LITG four years ago, Hellfire Club Members Metallica

Captain America has always been political – that's kinda the point of Captain America – LITG five years ago

LITG six years ago, Picardo on Picard

Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.

LITG, seven years ago

The concerns of two years ago seemed trivial one year ago.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Howard Porter , artist on JLA, The Flash, The Ray, Justice League 3000, Scooby Apocalypse.

, artist on JLA, The Flash, The Ray, Justice League 3000, Scooby Apocalypse. Bob Larkin , painted cover artist for Marvel and DC.

, painted cover artist for Marvel and DC. Doug TenNapel , creator of Earthworm Jim, Creature Tech.

, creator of Earthworm Jim, Creature Tech. Matt Campbell , artist on Mythica.

, artist on Mythica. Nicolas Grivel , former senior editor at Hachette France.

, former senior editor at Hachette France. Neil Loughrie , former publishing coordinator at Boom.

, former publishing coordinator at Boom. Jason Badower , art director at Spacedog.

, art director at Spacedog. Gerard Jones , co-creator of Prime and Hulk 2099, writer on Justice League, felon.

, co-creator of Prime and Hulk 2099, writer on Justice League, felon. Sandra Chang , artist on Green Hornet, Kato, Sin Metal Sirens, and Blowjob.

, artist on Green Hornet, Kato, Sin Metal Sirens, and Blowjob. Tom Mason, Malibu writer/editor on Robotech, Shattered Earth, Paranoia.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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