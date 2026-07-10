Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls in The Daily LITG, 10th July 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls in The Daily LITG, for the 10th of July 2026
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu dolls and figures top Bleeding Cool again, leading today's Daily LITG rundown.
- Mattel's KPop Demon Hunters wave dominates the charts, with Mira, Zoey, Saja Boys, and romance reveals trending.
- Today's biggest reads also include Severance season 3 news, Judge Dredd crossovers, Supergirl spoilers, and PUBG.
- The Daily LITG also looks back across seven years of past top stories, from Marvel relaunches to RIPCartoonNetwork.
KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced
- HUNTR/X Mira Gets A New 6.5" KPop Demon Hunters Figure from Mattel
- New KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Zoey Action Figure Revealed
- Severance: Apple TV Exec Updates Season 3, Ben Stiller's Involvement
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider Now On The Cover Of G.I. Joe #330 Second Print
- Bring Some Romance to Your Growing KPop Demon Hunters Collection
- Expect Lots Of Judge Dredd/2000 AD Crossovers With American Comics
- A New Supergirl-Led Super Team For The Kingdom Of Zod (Super Spoilers)
- PUBG Mobile Launches Version 4.5 With Naruto Shippuden Collab
- KPop Demon Hunters Rumi &Jinu Dolls in The Daily LITG, 9th July 2026
- The Saja Boys Arrive at Mattel with Mystery from KPop Demon Hunters
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Sentinel Heads? Hall H? Marvel Plans For San Diego Comic-Con Revealed
- Exclusive: IDW SDCC Exclusives: Godzilla, Hello Kitty, Star Trek, TMNT
- The Moulin Rouge To Become A Line Of Comics, Manga And Board
LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics Titles To Be Renamed For X-Men: Age Of Revelation
- Marvel Comics Titles To Be Renamed For X-Men: Age Of Revelation
- The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Goes Sci-Fi, Gets HBO Max Series Order
- Jack Kirby Honored As New York Renames His Birthplace "Yancy Street"
- DC Publishes A Tribute To Peter David In Its Comics Today
- Is The Future Of Absolute Superman That Of Absolute Legion? (Spoilers)
- First Look At David Colton As The Post 9/11 Captain America (Spoilers)
- Return To Planet Hulk One More Time Twenty Years Later
- Future Of Aquaman, Mera, Garth, Jackson & Andrina Revealed (Spoilers)
- TwoMorrows Legally Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Of Stock
- One World Under Doom & Conspiracy, Consequences And Cosplay (Spoilers)
- Four Horror Writers Appear In Uncanny X-Men #17 For Mutina (XSpoilers)
- David Colton is Captain America in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2025
LITG two years ago, RIPCartoonNetwork
- #RIPCartoonNetwork Trends as Animation Industry Concerns Grow (VIDEO)
- The DC Comics Absolute Universe Creative Line-Up Revealed For October
- First Look At Absolute Batman And What It Means For Absolute Universe
- DC Will Publish Two Narrative Strands For DC All-In Including Absolute
- McDonald's Partners With Jujutsu Kaisen For New Garlic Sauce
- Lois Lane Finally Acts On Clark Kent's Conflict Of Interest (Spoilers)
- The Ultimates #2 Brings A New Look At America (Spoilers)
- Facts Care About Your Feelings In Green Lantern #13 (Spoilers)
- The History Of The X-Men After Krakoa, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Grant Morrison Will Make Magic Happen For You, Via Kickstarter
- A Look At The Future Of The X-Men – Who Are These Three New Mutants?
- Ms Marvel Leads New Team In Amazing Spider-Man #53… With Rek-Rap
- Jacob Phillips Finishes Adapting Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis
- Yen Press Announces Thirteen New Titles at Anime Expo 2024
- Paul B Rainey's Why Don't You Love Me to be a Jennifer Lawrence Film
- Ize Press to Publish Three New Korean Romantasy Graphic Novels
- Does Absolute Power Show Us The Zur-En-Arrh Of Adam West? (Spoilers)
- The History Of The Ultimate USA, Revealed (Ultimates #2 Spoilers)
- The First Bleeding Cool Massive San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Party List
- X-Men Gets A New History in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2024
LITG three years ago, The Golden Batmobile
- McFarlane Toys Drops Exclusive 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label Set
- Superman & Lois: The CW's Brad Schwartz on Why Series Was Renewed
- 78 Cosplay Shots From London Film And Comic-Con 2023
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In July 2023
- Marvel To Offer Ms Marvel's Fallen Friend Bonus Material, Digitally
- Marvel's First Werewolf by Night in Marvel Tales #116, Up for Auction
- Zombie by Bill Everett Debuts in Menace #5, up for Auction
- 1954 Debut of Ken Hale, Gorilla-Man of the Avengers, up for Auction
- Stan Lee Made the Case For Horror Comics in 1953, Menace #7 at Auction
- Marvel & Stan Lee Published "The Walking Dead" Zombie Comic in 1954
- The Rare Mysteries of 1946's Liberty Comics #14, up for Auction
- Comic Store In Your Future – Basic Marketing Now Voided?
- Resident Alien Season 3: Co-Creator Hogan Making Stan Lee-Style Cameo
- Claudia Christian & Brian Bolland Accept Hall Of Fame Awards At LFCC
- Claudia Christian in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2023
LITG four years ago, Hellfire Club Members Metallica
- Stranger Things 4: Hellfire Club Members Metallica Post Eddie "Duet"
- Hellfire Gala Leak Reveals New X-Men Team (Spoilers)
- The Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan Shares Filming Wrap Thanks
- We Taste Test the New Casey's Exclusive MTN DEW Overdrive
- The Orville: New Horizons S03E06 Review: A Road Traveled Too Far
- Snoop Dogg as Cryptkeeper in Tales From The Crip with Rodney Barnes
- Which Pokémon To Use Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO
- When DC Demanded A White Character For Milestone's Blood Syndicate
- Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League – Superman #1 Preview:
- Jason Aaron's Original Thor Pitch For Gorr, But Didn't Like The Name
- 50 Cosplay Photos From London Film And Comic Con LFCC Day One
- The Boys Omnibus Selling Out – How Many Copies Are Left?
- The Return Of Ed Brubaker & Jason Lutes, The Fall
- Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 Gets 4th Printing, Dan Brereton Cover
- Ice Cream Man, Stray Dogs, Spawn & Skybound X – Image SDCC Exclusives
- The Panels I'll Be Moderating At London Film & Comic Con Summer 2022
- No Marvel Or IDW Comics For Britain Next Week
- Vampirella: Year One #1 Launches With 51,700 Orders
- Heading To London Film & Comic Con in The Daily LITG, July 8th 2022
Captain America has always been political – that's kinda the point of Captain America – LITG five years ago
- Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
- Superman's Son Stands For Truth, Justice, But Not The American Way
- Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
- What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer
- Max Allan Collins & Terry Beatty Object To DC's Treatment of Wild Dog
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Trailer: Will You Answer The Doctor's Call?
- Robert Kirkman & Jason Howard Launch C.O.D.E in August
- Evolving Skies Peek: Japan's Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream Art Leaks
- Grant Morrison Confirms Original 5G Plans For Superman & The Authority
- The Human Target From Tom King and Greg Smallwood (UPDATE)
- Death Of Doctor Strange Spins Off Into Avengers and Strange Academy
- Double Walker, Graphic Novel from Michael Conrad & Noah Bailey
- Ahoy Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution
- Taboo Still Writing And Jeffrey Veregge Now Drawing Spirit Rider
- Deadpool: Black, White And Blood Drops From Five Issues To Four
- John Ridley/Juann Cabal Black Panther Delayed 3 Months Until November
- Aquaman & Green Arrow Team Up In Deep Target #1 From DC in October
- DCBS and InStockTrades Reduce Marvel Discounts Available
- London's Orbital Comics Gallery Welcomed Comic Creators Last Night
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done, The Daily LITG, 9th July 2021
LITG six years ago, Picardo on Picard
Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.
- Star Trek: Robert Picardo Responds to Picard Season Two Rumors
- Gossip: The Future of Superman, Jonathan Kent and 5G at DC Comics
- Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong Returns with Darkside Collectibles
- Dungeons & Dragons Adds Disclaimer To Some Legacy Titles
- New Lord of The Rings Witch King and Frodo Statue from Weta Workshop
- The Ballad of Wolverine and Jean Grey in X-Force #10 (Spoilers)
- X-Men's Cable Lands in 2020 With New Revoltech Figure
- Marvel Comics Bringing The N-Word Back Into Print (Update)
- Transformers Go Retro With New PCS Collectibles Generation 1 Statues
- You'll Never Believe What Happened Between These Two Thor #4 Panels
LITG, seven years ago
The concerns of two years ago seemed trivial one year ago.
- Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
- Now Arthur Suydam Offers to Pay Harley's Joker For Cover 'Reference'
- Games Workshop Shows Off New Sisters of Battle for 40k
- X-Cellent #1 by Peter Milligan and Mike Allred to Fight Culture War, From Marvel in 2020
- DC and Rooster Teeth Sitting in a Tree, M-A-K-I-N-G RWBY and gen:LOCK Comics
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Howard Porter, artist on JLA, The Flash, The Ray, Justice League 3000, Scooby Apocalypse.
- Bob Larkin, painted cover artist for Marvel and DC.
- Doug TenNapel, creator of Earthworm Jim, Creature Tech.
- Matt Campbell, artist on Mythica.
- Nicolas Grivel, former senior editor at Hachette France.
- Neil Loughrie, former publishing coordinator at Boom.
- Jason Badower, art director at Spacedog.
- Gerard Jones, co-creator of Prime and Hulk 2099, writer on Justice League, felon.
- Sandra Chang, artist on Green Hornet, Kato, Sin Metal Sirens, and Blowjob.
- Tom Mason, Malibu writer/editor on Robotech, Shattered Earth, Paranoia.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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