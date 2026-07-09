Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls in The Daily LITG, 9th July 2026

KPop Demon Hunters "Final Battle" Rumi And Jinu 2-Pack Dolls in The Daily LITG, for the 9th of July 2026

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu dolls lead Bleeding Cool again, topping the daily LITG most-read chart for July 9, 2026.

Mattel’s KPop Demon Hunters line dominates the rankings, with Mira, Zoey, Soda Pop Jinu, and romance coverage all surging.

Beyond KPop Demon Hunters, the roundup tracks hot DC and comics news, from Batman and Supergirl to Dark Horse shifts.

LITG also looks back across seven years of past July 9 headlines and closes with today’s comic book industry birthdays.

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, David Colton Is Captain America

LITG two years ago, X-Men Gets A New History

LITG three years ago, London Film And Comic Con is on!

LITG four years ago, Blood Syndicate Origins

Prodigal Son Reportedly Done in The Daily LITG, five years ago

LITG six years ago, Resident Evil 4 Statues, DC Missing Story Found,

Resident Evil 4 Statues, the discovery of DC's FCBD title in Flash Forward and whatever Logan and Jean Grey are getting up to dominated traffic

LITG seven years ago.

Pokemon, Arthur Suydam, C.B. Cebulski, and new Marvel writers…

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Terry Kavanagh , former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope.

, former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope. Steven A. Wilcox , Rick & Morty artist.

, Rick & Morty artist. Craig Anderson , former Marvel editor.

, former Marvel editor. Joe Delbeato , inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs.

, inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs. Kurt Mausert , colourist.

, colourist. Christopher Mills, artist, Lady Justice, Kolchak, Gravedigger

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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