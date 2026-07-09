Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls in The Daily LITG, 9th July 2026
KPop Demon Hunters "Final Battle" Rumi And Jinu 2-Pack Dolls in The Daily LITG, for the 9th of July 2026
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu dolls lead Bleeding Cool again, topping the daily LITG most-read chart for July 9, 2026.
- Mattel’s KPop Demon Hunters line dominates the rankings, with Mira, Zoey, Soda Pop Jinu, and romance coverage all surging.
- Beyond KPop Demon Hunters, the roundup tracks hot DC and comics news, from Batman and Supergirl to Dark Horse shifts.
- LITG also looks back across seven years of past July 9 headlines and closes with today’s comic book industry birthdays.
KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced
- HUNTR/X Mira Gets A New 6.5" KPop Demon Hunters Figure from Mattel
- New KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Zoey Action Figure Revealed
- Bring Some Romance to Your Growing KPop Demon Hunters Collection
- Batman & Lex Luthor Vs Prometheus in Justice League: Knight Vision
- A New Supergirl-Led Super Team For The Kingdom Of Zod (Super Spoilers)
- Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters Figure Coming Soon from Mattel
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider Now On The Cover Of G.I. Joe #330 Second Print
- Official: Dark Horse Comics Now Has Three Heads
- Tomorrow's Absolute Batman #22 And The Daddy Of All Spoilers
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Three San Diego Restaurants Getting Dressed Up For Comic-Con
- Stephanie Phillips Teases Something For Daredevil On TikTok
- DC Comics Celebrates The Absolute Fifties For San Diego Comic-Con 2026
- Batman And Wonder Woman Want A Word With Aquaman The God (Spoilers)
- The Grooming Of Firestorm in The Fury Of Firestorm #4 (Spoilers)
- Daredevil Is The Target Of The Tech Bros Today (Spoilers)
- The Circle Theory Of Barbara Gordon: Breakout #3 (Spoilers)
- Last Man Standing At SDCC: Paul Levitz, Mike Richardson & Gary Groth
- KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Mira in The Daily LITG, 8th July 2026
LITG one year ago, David Colton Is Captain America
- First Look At David Colton As The Post 9/11 Captain America (Spoilers)
- James Gunn Discusses Key Differences Between Supergirl and Superman
- Blaze, Ketch, Kushala, Hellverine & Fantasma in Spirits Of Violence
- Absolute Joker & Absolute Jimmy Olsen (Absolute Superman #9 Spoilers)
- J Scott Campbell Covers 28 Of Marvel Comics This Summer
- Superman Feels Like a Silver Age DC Comic Come to Life {Review}
- King of the Hill: New Disney /Hulu Trailer Includes Season 14 Preview
- Why Was Weapon X-Men Cancelled Anyway?
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in June 2025
- Marvel Recreates Chris Weston's Fantastic Four Cover for First Steps
- Doctor Who Introduces H-8 And Annie The Adipose For October 2025
- Bleeding Cool's Huge San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Party List – First Draft
- Paizo Tells Buyers How Diamond Bankruptcy Will Affect RPG Sales
- Friday Nights In Chinatown, a New YA Graphic Novel by Michelle Lam
- James Gunn Superman/Girl Differences in The Daily LITG, 8th July, 2025
LITG two years ago, X-Men Gets A New History
- The History Of The X-Men After Krakoa, Revealed (Spoilers)
- SCOOP: DC Comics Launch Absolute Batman At San Diego Comic-Con
- LATE: JSA, Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham, Off World, Echoes & Penguin
- What Can We Deduce From Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman Cover?
- The Sinister Sons' Story Will Continue In DC's Green Lantern
- Amazing Spider-Man #53 Preview: Say Hello to Spider-Goblin
- Absolute DC Comics Confirmed in The Daily LITG, 8th of July 2024
- The Boys Season 4: So About Those "Hilarious" Hughie/Tek Knight Scenes
- Arrow Team Was "Trying to Push the Envelope" with Diggle/Green Lantern
- Is Stinson Really A Parallel Universe Jonathan Kent? (Spoilers)
- The DC Comics Absolute Universe Creative Line-Up Revealed For October
- Grant Morrison Will Make Magic Happen For You, Via Kickstarter
- Lois Lane Finally Acts On Clark Kent's Conflict Of Interest (Spoilers)
- The Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man Will Include His Actual Death
- It's Robin PTSD Week All Week At DC Comics (Spoilers)
- The CBLDF Party At SDCC Celebrates Free Speech And EC Comics
- Nicole Valdez Jumps From Simon & Schuster to Abrams ComicArts
- One Piece Day '24 Set for August: Panels, Concerts, and More (DETAILS)
- Surely Books Picks Up Jeremy Holt & Dave Cole's Gravestone Sessions
- IDW/Top Shelf Picks Up The Night Fox by Anna Staniszewski & Del Hahn
LITG three years ago, London Film And Comic Con is on!
- McFarlane Toys Drops Exclusive 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label Set
- Superman & Lois: The CW's Brad Schwartz on Why Series Was Renewed
- Did Marvel Leak One of the X-Men's Oldest Foes as Their New Member?
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In July 2023
- A New Page From Joe Quesada's Mystery Marvel Comics Project
- This Makes Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet- 151 Easier To Complete
- DC Comics Swamp Thing Glows in the Dark with New McFarlane Figure
- Tucker Carlson, Russell Brand Bond Over FOX "News"; Geraldo Not Happy
- Ruby Soho Advances in Owen Hart Tournament in Blatant Shot at WWE
- My Adventures With Superman Review: A Super-Fresh New Series Debuts
- Joe Rogan Is Tired of LGBTQ Community Taking Away His Pride & Rainbows
- Going Beyond True Crime in D.S. Publishing's Pay-Off, Up for Auction
- Jack Cole's Classic Crime Saga in True Crime Comics #3 at Auction
- Eric Powell, Mike Mignola, Becky Cloonan & James Harren's Christmas
- Eddie Bentz, Alias The Ghost in Gangsters Can't Win #2, up for Auction
- Star Trek, Sonic & TMNT – IDW Panels For San Diego Comic-Con 2023
- Can A Droid Use The Force? Star Wars: Dark Droids Says Yes
- A Look Inside Bill Willingham & Leonardo Manco's Fire And Ice For FOC
- Isaac Platizky, Ramsey Ess & Y. Lu Win 3W3M Deal From Jonathan Hickman
- Maggid, the First Monthly Jewish Comics Magazine, to Launch at SDCC
- Dan Slott Strikes A Pose In The Daily LITG, 8th of July 2023
LITG four years ago, Blood Syndicate Origins
- When DC Demanded A White Character For Milestone's Blood Syndicate
- We Taste Test the New Casey's Exclusive MTN DEW Overdrive
- David F Walker on DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out'
- Snoop Dogg as Cryptkeeper in Tales From The Crip with Rodney Barnes
- The Boys Invades Brazil & Jensen Ackles Brings Us Along; S03E08 Promo
- Jason Aaron's Original Thor Pitch For Gorr, But Didn't Like The Name
- No Marvel Or IDW Comics For Britain Next Week
- Fresh Monkey Fiction Debuts Longbox Heroes Collection Action Figures
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Images Include Smart Hulk, Titania & More
- The Orville: New Horizons S03E06 Review: A Road Traveled Too Far
- 50 Cosplay Photos From London Film And Comic Con LFCC Day One
- The Boys Omnibus Selling Out – How Many Copies Are Left?
- The Return Of Ed Brubaker & Jason Lutes, The Fall
- Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 Gets 4th Printing, Dan Brereton Cover
- Ice Cream Man, Stray Dogs, Spawn & Skybound X – Image SDCC Exclusives
- The Panels I'll Be Moderating At London Film & Comic Con Summer 2022
- No Marvel Or IDW Comics For Britain Next Week
- Vampirella: Year One #1 Launches With 51,700 Orders
- Heading To London Film & Comic Con in The Daily LITG, July 8th 2022
Prodigal Son Reportedly Done in The Daily LITG, five years ago
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
- Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
- Grant Morrison Confirms Original 5G Plans For Superman & The Authority
- Titans Season 3 Shares Profile Images: Jason Todd, Starfire & More!
- Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"
- Yes, Yes There Is A Post-Credit Scene For Black Widow (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Venom #1 Launching from Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch
- Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
- Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
- Red Skull Was Right? Ta-Nehisi Coates Finishes Captain America Run
- LibraryPass, Yen Press to Release Ebooks to Libraries, Schools
- Avengers, Strange Academy Get Death of Doctor Strange One-Shots
- Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale Reunite for Batman: The Long Halloween Special
- First Look At Walking Dead's Clementine Graphic Novel In Skybound X #1
- Mike Carey Joins TechnoFreak For #1 In August
- PrintWatch: Stray Dogs, Marvel's Voices: Pride, Black Cat, Daredevil
- Coming Home Through Football – Three Lions Edition (Video)
- LATE: DC Comics from Action Comics To American Vampire
- Closed Community in The Daily LITG, 8th July 2021
LITG six years ago, Resident Evil 4 Statues, DC Missing Story Found,
Resident Evil 4 Statues, the discovery of DC's FCBD title in Flash Forward and whatever Logan and Jean Grey are getting up to dominated traffic
- Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong Returns with Darkside Collectibles
- DC Comics' Missing FCBD Story Appears in Flash Forward TPB (Spoilers)
- The Ballad of Wolverine and Jean Grey in X-Force #10 (Spoilers)
- Booster Gold Gets The Harley Quinn Moment Denied Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Bringing The N-Word Back Into Print (Update)
- My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
- Marvel Puts 19 Missing or Digital-Only Comics Into Print After All
- New Lord of The Rings Witch King and Frodo Statue from Weta Workshop
- The Crew 2's Summer In Hollywood Update Drops Tomorrow
- Image Reprints Negan Lives as Fire Power Burns Through 150,000 Copies
- Image Comics Promise a Big #CrossoverComic For November
LITG seven years ago.
Pokemon, Arthur Suydam, C.B. Cebulski, and new Marvel writers…
- Niantic Seemingly Teases Team Rocket Again For "Pokémon GO"
- Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
- C.B. Cebulski Calls Out New Marvel Writers on Twitter for Job Insecurity
- Whatever Happened to Frank Cho's Harley Quinn #63 Cover
- Games Workshop Shows Off New Sisters of Battle for 40k
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.
- Terry Kavanagh, former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope.
- Steven A. Wilcox, Rick & Morty artist.
- Craig Anderson, former Marvel editor.
- Joe Delbeato, inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs.
- Kurt Mausert, colourist.
- Christopher Mills, artist, Lady Justice, Kolchak, Gravedigger
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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