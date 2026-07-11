Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu in The Daily LITG, 11th July 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu action figures in The Daily LITG, for the 11th of July 2026

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the most-read stories of 11th July 2026.

More KPop Demon Hunters headlines dominate, from Mattel figures and plush reveals to the Saja Boys and HUNTR/X updates.

The Daily LITG also rounds up new comics news, marketshare charts, solicitations, SDCC updates, and standout stories.

Across the yearly LITG lookback, past highlights revisit X-Men, Superman, Captain America, Star Trek, and comics gossip.

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu Dolls was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

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And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

LITG two years ago, X-Men #1 Hidden Page

LITG three years ago, Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Crime Edition

LITG four years ago, Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair

Captain America has always been political – that's kinda the point of Captain America – LITG five years ago

LITG six years ago, Picardo on Picard

Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.

LITG, seven years ago

Arthur Suydam still with us

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Philip Bond , creator of Wired World, Cheekie Wee Budgie Boy, Eve Stranger.

, creator of Wired World, Cheekie Wee Budgie Boy, Eve Stranger. Moe Ferrara, graphic novel literary agent.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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