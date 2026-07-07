Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance in The Daily LITG, 7th July 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance "Soda Pop" Figure in The Daily LITG, for the 7th July 2026
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters rules Bleeding Cool again, with Saja Boys Romance and Soda Pop figures topping the charts.
- See the full Bleeding Cool top 18, packed with KPop Demon Hunters toys, comics news, TV reactions, and previews.
- The Daily LITG also looks back across seven years of past headlines, from Starman and Charmed to Mary Jane Watson.
- Plus, catch today’s comic book birthdays and sign up for the LITG mailing list for more KPop Demon Hunters news.
KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance "Soda Pop" Figure was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance "Soda Pop" Figure and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Bring Some Romance to Your Growing KPop Demon Hunters Collection
- Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters Figure Coming Soon from Mattel
- New KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Zoey Action Figure Revealed
- Mattel Unveils New KPop Demon Hunters "Soda Pop" Baby Figure
- HUNTR/X Mira Gets A New 6.5" KPop Demon Hunters Figure from Mattel
- Saja Boys Abby Gets New KPop Demon Hunters Figure from Mattel
- How Marvel Comics' Team America Was Revived For 2026 After 44 Years
- Zoe Thorogood On Her Decision To Turn Down Absolute Wonder Woman
- Our Rick and Morty S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest" Thoughts
- Foundations #1 Preview: Hickman Founds Another Universe
- It Looks Like Greg Capullo Is Drawing For Absolute Batman #25
- Chicks With Chainsaws In Space From Daniel Warren Johnson – Chainkata!
- Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars, First Of Many New 2000 AD Crossovers
- Our First Official Look Inside The KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novels
- Bleeding Cool's Bigger San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List: Draft 2
- Will Cullen Bunn & Fico Ossio's Cult-De-Sac Get The Bone Parish Bump?
- Damien Worm Comes To Dead Stop #1 in Red 23's September 2026 Solicits
- Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 6th of July 2026
LITG one year ago, Julian McMahon and Charmed
- Charmed: Milano "Heartbroken" Over McMahon's Passing; More Tributes
- Jensen Ackles Offers Perfect Response to Daughter Watching The Boys
- Doctor Who Future Might Just Depend on What Happens on July 31st
- Layoffs At Image Comics Hit, At Least Four Staffers Gone?
- James Gunn Discusses Key Differences Between Supergirl and Superman
- Ballard: Prime Video Rolls Out "Bosch" Spinoff's Season 1 Ep Titles
- James Gunn Is Done with Superman, Batman, Spider-Man Origin Stories
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Mole Man is Paul Walter Hauser
- Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 Preview: Origins Rehashed, Again
- Doctor Who: Let's Clarify That Russell T Davies/Billie Piper Clickbait
- Black Mirror At London Film And Comic Con 2025
- The Difference A Day Makes Downstairs At London Film & Comic Con 2025
- Jensen Ackles and The Boys in The Daily LITG, 6th Of July, 2025
LITG two years ago, James Robinson And Tony Harris Bring Back Starman
- James Robinson And Tony Harris Bring Back Starman To DC's Black Label
- The Boys Season 4: So About Those "Hilarious" Hughie/Tek Knight Scenes
- The Walking Dead: "Maybe Six or Seven More Years" as Daryl: Reedus
- We Take A Look at Some of Mattel Creations SDCC 2024 Exclusives
- Death in the Family: Robin Lives #1 Preview: No More Mr. Dead Guy
- Doctor Who: Sorry, Grumpy Adults: The Disney Era Is For Kids & Teens
- Inside Out 2 Gets Graphic Novels And A Sequel
- X-Men #1 Preview: Northern X-Posure
- Absolute Power & Batman #150 Top Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- New DC Comics Collector Edition Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane
- Lily Renée's Wolf-less Werewolf Hunter in Rangers Comics, at Auction
- Reed Crandall, Power Man & the Monster of Madness Mystery, at Auction
- Ghost Machine's Hyde Street by Geoff Johns & Ivan Reis For Hallowe'en
- Printwatch: Can I Scream, Falling In Love On The Path To Hell & Rook
- Authentic Police Cases: Matt Baker & Al Capone's Influence on St. John
- Simon Bisley & Lew Stringer Into London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame
- From One Side Of London Film And Comic Con 2024 To The Other (Video)
- Back To London Film And Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 6th of July 2024
LITG three years ago, Mary Jane Watson
London Film And Comic Con is on! Yup, we've got a cosplay wall. Thank you, Showmasters!
- Mary Jane Watson Keeps Her Jackpot Powers in Amazing Spider-Man
- Justified: Natalie Zea on Willa's "City Primeval" Age Not Adding Up
- Miranda Sings Creator Performing Beyonce in Blackface Video Surfaces
- Nick Valente Leaves DC Comics Over Remote Working Needs
- After X-Men's Fall Of X? The Rise Of The Powers Of X? (XSpoilers)
- Gargoyles #7 Preview: Is Brooklyn Prepared for This Level of Drama?
- Venom's Webbing, Confirmed To Be His Own Poop
- This Makes Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 151 Easier To Complete
- Spider-Boy's True Nature Gets A New Wrinkle (Spider-Man #10 Spoilers)
- Kyle Higgins to Spill Massive-Verse Secrets At San Diego Comic-Con
- Warren Kremer's Harvey Horror in Black Cat Mystery #37, up for Auction
- Eisner Award Nominee Launches GoFundMe to Get Her to the Ceremony
- Cyberpunk 2077, Saga, Supergirl Nominated For Hugo Awards 2023
- Pulp-Inspired Pre-Code Horror of Strange Mysteries #8, up for Auction
- Look Inside Emily Carroll's Graphic Novel, A Guest In The House
- The Horror of Wally Wood in Avon's Eerie #2, Up for Auction
- An Even Bigger San Diego Comic-Con Party List For 2023
- DSTLRY Gets Very Ready For San Diego Comic-Con
- 1954 Debut of Ken Hale, Gorilla-Man of the Avengers, up for Auction
- How to Find Rodney Barnes at San Diego Comic-Con- Panels & Signings
- Never Ask Willa Her Age- The Daily LITG, 6th of July, 2023
LITG four years ago, DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out
- David F Walker on DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out'
- Marvel Rewrites The Origin Of Captain America's Shield (Spoilers)
- Black Adam Wants His Successor To Be Called White Adam (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Says Goodbye To Conan Today (Mostly)
- Pat McCallum, Wizard Co-Founder/EIC & DC Executive Editor Has Died
- Star Trek: Picard Star Sir Patrick Stewart Shares Impactful Fan Letter
- With The Walking Dead Wrapping Up Its Run, Where's All The Hype?
- Another Deal With The Devil For Peter- Amazing Spider-Man #5 Spoilers
- Stranger Things 4: Metallica "Stoked" by Eddie's "Master of Puppets"
- SCOOP: Marvel To Launch "Sabretooth & The Exiles" Later This Year
- Bad Idea Launches SDCC Exclusive Comic, Wherever Matt Kindt Is
- Taste This Preview of Flavor Girls #1 by Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky
- Kieron Gillen Explains What's Happening With Boris Better Than Anyone
- Ultraman Crosses Over With Spider-Man & Iron Man From Marvel/Tsuburaya
- Strange Academy #1 Will Relaunch From Marvel – This Summer??
- Who Will Succeed Boris Johnson? Once & Future #27 Prepares (Spoilers)
- Magneto Does Ian McKellen Impressions When Drunk (Krakoa X-Spoilers)
- The Walking Dead Ends in The Daily LITG, 6th of July 2022
LITG five years ago, Missing Legendaries
All about Captain America, The Suicide Squad and American politics…
- Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
- Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
- American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 E01 Title Confirmed
- Bosch Spinoff From an Amazon Spinoff in The Daily LITG, 6th July 2021
- Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
- DC Comics Puts A Capitol Insurrectionist In Suicide Squad (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Creators Discuss The New 52, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
- Transformers Galvatron Makes His Landing As Hasbro's Newest Release
- The Four Formes Of Deoxys: Pokémon GO Spotlight
- DC Rewrites Jonathan Kent's Birth (Superman Spoilers)
- Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 Is Black Mask's Most-Ordered Comic Yet
- Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
- Is Fortnite Island Coming To Metropolis? Ask Dr Slone… (Spoilers)
- Viz Media Releases September 2021 Manga Titles
- Walter's Bookshelf In Nice House On The Lake #2 May Need Some Reading
- Comics Artists, Writers, Colourists, Editors, Marketers – JobWatch
- DC Comics Puts A Capitol Insurrectionist In Suicide Squad (Spoilers)
- Spoilers: Peacekeeper-01 Exposed in All Manner of Ways in Batman #110
- First Russian Superhero Comic Movie, Major Grom Hits Netflix Tomorrow
- DC Rewrites Jonathan Kent's Birth (Superman Spoilers)
- The Children Of The Atom's Origins Finally Revealed (Spoilers)
- Comic Shop Owner Narrowly Avoided Death By FedEx
- Bosch Spinoff From an Amazon Spinoff in The Daily LITG, 6th July 2021
LITG six years ago, The Last Of Us Part 2
It was still all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.
- Naughty Dog Condemns Fan Harassment Towards Cast & Crew
- My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Who Created Marvel Comics' Darkhawk… And Why
- We Review Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power By Ravensburger
- Booker T Wants a Tessa Blanchard, Charlotte Flair, Brooke Hogan 3-Way
- DC Comics Ask What Readers Thought Of Supergirl Finale…
- A "Left Bros" Copy Of Super Mario Bros. 3 Is Up For Sale
- Lucifer Star D.B. Woodside Returning for Season 6, Will Direct
- Dave Sim to Publish Spawn #10 With New Covers
LITG seven years ago
Oh look, more gamers being arseholes. How much has changed?
- "Smash Bros." Community Harasses A 15-Year-Old Girl For Beating a Pro
- All the Absolute Carnage 'Everyone's A Target ' Back Pages So Far…
- Thor is Ready For Battle With New MAFEX Infinity War Figure
- Star Wars Black Series Rebels Team is Almost Complete, Ezra Now Out
- Avengers #21: Thor Plays With His Hammer in the Hot Tub [Preview]
- Speculator Corner: Sandman, After That Netflix Announcement
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Nick Neocleous, artist of Barbarienne
- Jim Ferguson, comics journalist
- Robert Atkins, GI Joe artist
- Kimberly De Liz, writer on Womanthology
- Abdulkareem Baba Aminu, comics journalist
- Torsten Adair, comics journalist
- L Jámal Walton, creator on Tiegre, Captain Evil and Diabla, Warmageddon
- E. Larry Dobias, author of Midnight Skulker
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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