Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance in The Daily LITG, 7th July 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance "Soda Pop" Figure in The Daily LITG, for the 7th July 2026

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters rules Bleeding Cool again, with Saja Boys Romance and Soda Pop figures topping the charts.

See the full Bleeding Cool top 18, packed with KPop Demon Hunters toys, comics news, TV reactions, and previews.

The Daily LITG also looks back across seven years of past headlines, from Starman and Charmed to Mary Jane Watson.

Plus, catch today’s comic book birthdays and sign up for the LITG mailing list for more KPop Demon Hunters news.

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance "Soda Pop" Figure was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance "Soda Pop" Figure and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, Julian McMahon and Charmed

LITG two years ago, James Robinson And Tony Harris Bring Back Starman

LITG three years ago, Mary Jane Watson

London Film And Comic Con is on! Yup, we've got a cosplay wall. Thank you, Showmasters!

LITG four years ago, DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out

LITG five years ago, Missing Legendaries

All about Captain America, The Suicide Squad and American politics…

LITG six years ago, The Last Of Us Part 2

It was still all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.

LITG seven years ago

Oh look, more gamers being arseholes. How much has changed?

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Nick Neocleous , artist of Barbarienne

, artist of Barbarienne Jim Ferguson , comics journalist

, comics journalist Robert Atkins , GI Joe artist

, GI Joe artist Kimberly De Liz , writer on Womanthology

, writer on Womanthology Abdulkareem Baba Aminu , comics journalist

, comics journalist Torsten Adair , comics journalist

, comics journalist L Jámal Walton , creator on Tiegre, Captain Evil and Diabla, Warmageddon

, creator on Tiegre, Captain Evil and Diabla, Warmageddon E. Larry Dobias, author of Midnight Skulker

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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