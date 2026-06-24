Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

KPop Demon Hunters Singing Zoey Doll Brings 'Golden' to Life

Mattel's KPop Demon Hunters Singing Zoey Doll is now available — Zoey joins Rumi and Mira in an 11" figure that plays clips of "Golden".

The wait for KPop Demon Hunters collectibles is finally over as Mattel continues rolling out its first wave of dolls based on the hit Netflix film. Joining Rumi and Mira is the fan-favorite lyricist and performer Zoey, who arrives as part of the company's new Singing Doll collection. Standing 11" tall, the Singing Zoey Doll faithfully recreates the HUNTR/X member in her signature Golden performance outfit. The figure features a detailed sculpt, along with a mix of plastic and fabric costume elements that help bring her animated appearance to life.

The highlight of the release is its interactive sound feature. By pressing a button, fans can hear clips from the hit song "Golden," allowing collectors to recreate some of the film's most memorable musical moments. It's a fun addition that helps separate the line from standard fashion dolls while celebrating one of the movie's most popular tracks. Like the other figures in the collection, Zoey includes five points of articulation and is designed to capture the energy and style that made HUNTR/X such a beloved part of the film. Together, the three dolls create an impressive display for fans looking to assemble the complete team. The Singing Zoey Doll is currently available through select retailers for $32.99.

Mattel – K-Pop Demon Hunters Singing Zoey Doll

"KPop Demon Hunters comes to life in a showstopping way with a singing doll of Zoey from HUNTR/X! The international KPop group's lead rapper and lyricist, Zoey, dazzles on and off the stage in her "Golden" performance 'fit. Zoey doll shines like the queen she is in her fabulous attire with true-to-movie details — a crop top with sculpted shoulders, mini skirt with sculpted belt, combat boots and her signature up-do. It's HUNTR/X's moment and, together, Zoey and her girls, Rumi and Mira, are golden!"

The KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Zoey "Golden" singing doll allows kids to play and dream big with the iconic song "Golden" as the soundtrack to their adventures.

Zoey doll is ready to take the stage and show the world what she's made of in a true-to-movie look from her "Golden" performance.

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