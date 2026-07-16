Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows in The Daily LITG, 16th July 2026

Another kind of KPop Demon Hunters toy you want to read about - this time, Squishmallows! Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Another day, another kind of KPop Demon Hunters toy you want to read about – this time, Squishmallows! Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG two years ago, Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG three years ago, Superman back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG four years ago, Oni Press Issued Statement About Firings Not Written By Anyone At Oni

Where It All Began For The Walking Dead, five years ago

LITG six years ago, Vampirella, Dark Ages, Supernatural

As well as Vampirella and Marvel's new Dark Ages, there was plenty of Supernatural mischief, there was plenty of pre-San Diego merchandise news even though there was no San Diego.

LITG seven years ago.

It was coming up to San Diego Comic-Con and everything was ablaze…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Bek Beyram, owner of Piranha Comics chain of London comic stores.

owner of Piranha Comics chain of London comic stores. Chad Woody , underground comix creator.

, underground comix creator. Bryan Sharp , Counterpoint Comics editor

, Counterpoint Comics editor Michael Dorman , artist on Santa Claus Private Eye.

, artist on Santa Claus Private Eye. Eddy Newell , artist on Black Lightning, Green Hornet.

, artist on Black Lightning, Green Hornet. Diego Escalada , creator of the Expanded Comics app.

, creator of the Expanded Comics app. Francisco Javier Rodriguez, comic book colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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