Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg, Squishmallows

KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows in The Daily LITG, 17th July 2026

Another day, another KPop Demon Hunters toy you want to read about - this time, Squishmallows! Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows lead Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with Jinu and Rumi joining the Jazwares line.

Today’s LITG roundup also tracks Marvel, DC, X-Men, Spider-Man and comics industry headlines readers clicked most.

A look back at LITG highlights from 2025 to 2019 revisits Absolute Evil, Chip Zdarsky, Loki and major comic news.

The daily runaround wraps with comic book birthdays and a reminder to subscribe for more LITG updates every day.

Another day, another kind of KPop Demon Hunters toy you want to read about – this time, Squishmallows! Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Comics' Absolute Evil

LITG two years ago, Chip Zdarsky

LITG three years ago, Superman back in the shower

LITG four years ago, Chris Claremont's New Marvel Comic Is… X-Treme X-Men²

Low Key Loki five years ago

LITG six years ago, Wonder Woman 1984 Photos

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, the appearance of Grifter on a Batman cover suggested an immediate return of WildStorm to DC Comics. Well, it took a year.

LITG seven years ago, it was San Diego Fifty.

Seven years ago, San Diego Comic-Con began its fiftieth annual event.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Christos Gage , writer on Daredevil, Spider-Man,

, writer on Daredevil, Spider-Man, Richard Moore , creator of Far West, Boneyard and Deja Vu.

, creator of Far West, Boneyard and Deja Vu. Brian Andersen , creator of Mormon superhero The Stripling Warrior.

, creator of Mormon superhero The Stripling Warrior. Jason J. Hughes, Co-owner All the Rage Comics & Games

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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