Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2026

Another kind of KPop Demon Hunters toy you want to read about - this time, Squishmallows! Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows lead today’s LITG as Jazwares’ Jinu and Rumi plushes top Bleeding Cool’s chart.

Yesterday’s biggest reads also include Reacher season 4, a ThunderCats #1 relaunch, Zelda toys, and Marvel reveals.

Fresh links round up more comics coverage, from SDCC exclusives and legal news to Vampirella and Sabrina previews.

LITG also looks back at past July 18 headlines, from Ultimate Endgame and DC All-In to Loki, Pokémon, and more.

Another day, another kind of KPop Demon Hunters toy you want to read about – this time, Squishmallows! Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Squishmallows and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The End Of The Ultimate Universe

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, DC All-In & Absolute Universe

LITG three years ago, Superman back in the shower

And yes, it's Charles Soule's birthday today. Happy birthday sir!

LITG four years ago, Jon Hamm & Emma Frost

LITG five years ago – Loki

LITG six years ago, Pokemon and the Punisher

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Charles Soule , co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors

, co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors Michael Vance , writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide.

, writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide. S. A. Bennett, writer of How to Write Comic Books.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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