Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: God of War, McFarlane Toys

Kratos Returns to McFarlane with New God of War Ragnarök Figure

McFarlane Toys has unveiled some brand new video game-inspired action figures as they bring the events of God of War to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Kratos from God of War Ragnarök to its Gaming lineup with a new 7-inch Elite Edition figure.

The God of War figure features soft goods, premium paint, detailed sculpting, and up to 22 points of articulation.

Kratos includes the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, shield pieces, Bifröst accessory, extra hands, and a swap head.

Pre-orders are live now for $49.99 through the McFarlane Toys Store, with the God of War release set for November 2026.

The God of War is marching into McFarlane Toys' gaming lineup, and the Ghost of Sparta is ready to make his presence felt! Before he became a father fighting to protect Atreus in the Nine Realms, Kratos was a warrior consumed by rage, revenge, and the weight of his own past. The God of War franchise has followed his brutal journey from ancient Greece to the Norse realms, transforming the Ghost of Sparta from a relentless destroyer of gods into a battle-hardened warrior struggling to control his anger. With God of War Ragnarök showcasing a more mature Kratos, his iconic look remains instantly recognizable to longtime fans, complete with his ash-white skin, red tattoo, and legendary arsenal.

Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing the Norse-era warrior to collectors with its Gaming Edition Kratos 7-inch figure! Inspired by his appearance in God of War Ragnarök, this release features up to 22 points of articulation, allowing fans to recreate a variety of battle-ready poses. Kratos comes equipped with the Leviathan Axe, a Bifröst accessory, extra hands, and a display base. This figure is a must-have release for any Kratos fans, and pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $49.99, with an expected November 2026 release.

Kratos (God of War Ragnarok) – McFarlane Elite Edition

"The legendary Ghost of Sparta, Kratos is one of gaming's most iconic warriors. Once driven by vengeance against the gods, he now walks a more difficult path seeking redemption while guiding his son, Atreus, through the dangers of the Norse realms. In God of War Ragnarök, Kratos confronts fate itself as the prophesied end of the world approaches. Wielding the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, he remains a symbol of strength, resilience, and sacrifice whose legacy continues to captivate players around the world."

MCFARLANE ELITE EDITION Kratos action figure features an incredibly detailed sculpt, soft goods and premium paint applications

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes multiple weapon options (Blades of Chaos, Leviathan Axe, shield, folded shield, byfrost), 4 alternate hands, extra head, display base and art card

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