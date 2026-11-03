Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Kryptonite Batman Comes to Life with New McFarlane Toys Release

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end, but McFarlane Toys is not done just yet as a new assortment of Batman figures is on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Kryptonite Batman from Superman/Batman #23, adding a rare comic-inspired Dark Knight figure.

The Batman figure is based on the Maximums storyline, where Batman becomes Superman’s ultimate Kryptonite fear.

This 7-inch DC Multiverse Batman includes extra hands, Batarangs, a base, and a classic sculpted cape design.

Kryptonite Batman pre-orders are live for $27.99 now, with more Batman figures teased from major DC storylines.

McFarlane is bringing another unique version of the Dark Knight to its DC Multiverse collection just before its collapse. Inspired by the pages of DC Comics' Superman/Batman, this new 7" figure gives collectors a different look at Gotham's legendary hero. First launched in 2003, Superman/Batman brought together two of DC Comics' most iconic heroes as they faced threats that neither could handle alone. Written by Jeph Loeb and featuring artwork by Ed McGuinness, the series would explore the complicated friendship between Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne.

In the storyline surrounding issue #23, Superman and Batman find themselves caught up in a conflict involving the Maximums. During the story, Batman becomes Superman's greatest fear, a man made out of Kryptonite! McFarlane Toys now brings this Kryptonite version of the Dark Knight to life with a brand new DC Multiverse figure. Krypto-bat features two extra hands, two Batarangs, and a display base. He will also feature an older DC Multiverse design with a sculpted plastic cape. Pre-orders are already live online for $27.99 with an expected shipping date of November 2026. Be on the lookout for more DC Multiverse versions of Batman also dropping soon from iconic storylines like The Long Halloween, The World, and more.

Kryptonite Batman (Superman – Batman #23) 7" Figure

"Superman and Batman may have escaped the Maximums, but that doesn't stop those vengeance-seeking superheroes from starting a full-scale invasion of Earth with everyone who's ever been a Maximum! And somehow this is all tied to Darkseid's fate!"

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands, 2 batarangs, and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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