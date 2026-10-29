Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Kung Lao Sharpens His Hat for McFarlane Toys' Mortal Kombat Klassic

The arena is getting bloody once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled new fighters for their 7” scale Mortal Kombat Klassic line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Kung Lao to its 7-inch Mortal Kombat Klassic line, recreating the fan-favorite fighter’s arcade look.

The Mortal Kombat Kung Lao figure features 22 points of articulation, plus a removable hat, two extra hands, and a base.

Collectors wanting more can look to the Mortal Kombat Klassic Kung Lao vs. Jax 2-pack for added gear and costume variety.

Kung Lao is priced at $29.99, with pre-orders live now and a December 2026 release alongside Klassic Jax and Baraka.

More Mortal Kombat Klassic figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys, including one of the franchise's most recognizable fighters, Kung Lao. Kung Lao first appeared in Mortal Kombat II, and he features intense martial arts skills and a razor-edged hat that can slice any opponent. This fighter is a descendant of the Great Kung Lao and a fellow Shaolin warrior alongside Liu Kang. McFarlane Toys now brings this iconic fighter to life as they continue to expand their 7" scale line. This new Klassic release recreates Kung Lao's iconic appearance; he will have 22 moving parts and come in arcade cabinet-inspired packaging.

Kung Lao includes his signature hat (which can be worn or held), two extra hands, and a display base. These figures are highly detailed, but collectors who want more accessories will want to check out McFarlane Klassic 2-pack, including the Kung Lao vs. Jax set, that adds more accessories, a costume change, and more. Kung Lao is ready to slice his way into collectors' Mortal Kombat displays for $29.99, and pre-orders are already live with a December 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more releases like Jax and Baraka to fill out your arena.

Kung Lao (Mortal Kombat Klassic) 7" Figure

"A former Shaolin Monk and member of The White Lotus society. He is the last descendent of The Great Kung Lao who was defeated by Goro 500 years ago. Realizing the danger of the outworld menace he joins Liu Kang in entering Shao Kahn's contest."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands, removable hat and base.

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging.

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures.

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