Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, Tomb raider
Lara Croft Coming Soon to McFarlane with Tomb Raider Elite Edition
Bring Lara Croft to your collection with the 7-inch Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis McFarlane Elite Edition action figure
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys adds Lara Croft to its Elite Edition line with a 7-inch Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis figure.
- The Tomb Raider collectible features Ultra Articulation, premium sculpted detail, and up to 22 points of movement.
- Accessories include an alternate head, extra hands, flare hand, five weapons, climbing axe, grapple, and base.
- Priced at $49.99, the Tomb Raider Elite Edition figure is up for pre-order now with an estimated February release.
Lara Croft is getting ready for another expedition as McFarlane Toys brings the iconic adventurer into its Elite Edition lineup with a new 7-inch figure based on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. The figure is part of the upcoming reimagining of the legendary 1996 genre-defining video game, giving collectors a fresh take on Lara as she heads off in search of ancient secrets and lost artifacts. This new 7-inch tall figure features McFarlane's Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts, impressive detail, and a nice set of accessories.
This new Tomb Raider release comes loaded for adventure, including alternate heads and a variety of extra hands, like a sculpted flare hand. The fun does not end there, as McFarlane Toys has also added five weapons, a climbing axe, a grapple, a display base, and a collectible art card. This figure will also have an Elite Points card, which can be redeemed for online rewards, including one-of-a-kind prototypes. Currently listed for $49.99, the figure is available for pre-order from the McFarlane Toys Store, with an estimated February ship date.
Lara Croft (Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis)
"Lara Croft is a fearless archaeologist and adventurer, renowned for her relentless pursuit of ancient secrets and artifacts. As the wealthy heiress to the famous Croft family, she enjoys a life of luxury, but her true passion lies in unearthing the mysteries of the past. Her style and wit make her a charismatic figure, whether she's attending high-society galas or navigating treacherous tombs in search of lost relics."
- Lara Croft is based on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a stunning reimagining of the 1996 genre-defining game.
- McFarlane Elite Edition 7in scale deluxe action figure features an incredibly detailed sculpt with premium paint applications.
- Includes an alternate head, 3 extra hands, 1 hand with a sculpted flare, 5 weapons, climbing axe, grapple, display base and art card.