Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, Tomb raider

Lara Croft Coming Soon to McFarlane with Tomb Raider Elite Edition

Bring Lara Croft to your collection with the 7-inch Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis McFarlane Elite Edition action figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Lara Croft to its Elite Edition line with a 7-inch Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis figure.

The Tomb Raider collectible features Ultra Articulation, premium sculpted detail, and up to 22 points of movement.

Accessories include an alternate head, extra hands, flare hand, five weapons, climbing axe, grapple, and base.

Priced at $49.99, the Tomb Raider Elite Edition figure is up for pre-order now with an estimated February release.

Lara Croft is getting ready for another expedition as McFarlane Toys brings the iconic adventurer into its Elite Edition lineup with a new 7-inch figure based on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. The figure is part of the upcoming reimagining of the legendary 1996 genre-defining video game, giving collectors a fresh take on Lara as she heads off in search of ancient secrets and lost artifacts. This new 7-inch tall figure features McFarlane's Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts, impressive detail, and a nice set of accessories.

This new Tomb Raider release comes loaded for adventure, including alternate heads and a variety of extra hands, like a sculpted flare hand. The fun does not end there, as McFarlane Toys has also added five weapons, a climbing axe, a grapple, a display base, and a collectible art card. This figure will also have an Elite Points card, which can be redeemed for online rewards, including one-of-a-kind prototypes. Currently listed for $49.99, the figure is available for pre-order from the McFarlane Toys Store, with an estimated February ship date.

Lara Croft (Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis)

"Lara Croft is a fearless archaeologist and adventurer, renowned for her relentless pursuit of ancient secrets and artifacts. As the wealthy heiress to the famous Croft family, she enjoys a life of luxury, but her true passion lies in unearthing the mysteries of the past. Her style and wit make her a charismatic figure, whether she's attending high-society galas or navigating treacherous tombs in search of lost relics."

Lara Croft is based on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a stunning reimagining of the 1996 genre-defining game.

McFarlane Elite Edition 7in scale deluxe action figure features an incredibly detailed sculpt with premium paint applications.

Includes an alternate head, 3 extra hands, 1 hand with a sculpted flare, 5 weapons, climbing axe, grapple, display base and art card.

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