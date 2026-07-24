Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, Tomb raider

Lara Croft Joins G.I. Joe with New Tomb Raider Collab from Hasbro

Hasbro and Crystal Dynamics bring Lara Croft from Tomb Raider to the G.I. Joe Classified Series — a retro card-back figure arriving October 2026 for $44.99.

Article Summary Tomb Raider icon Lara Croft joins the G.I. Joe Classified Series in a new Hasbro and Crystal Dynamics collab.

The retro cardback Tomb Raider figure celebrates the franchise’s 30th anniversary with modern detail and articulation.

Lara Croft includes 16 accessories, from climbing axes and pistols to a bow, backpack, grappling hook, and Dagger of Xian.

The Tomb Raider x G.I. Joe Classified Lara Croft figure is priced at $44.99 and scheduled to release in October 2026.

The G.I. Joe Classified Series is getting an unexpected but exciting addition as Hasbro teams up with Crystal Dynamics to bring one of gaming's greatest adventurers into the world of G.I. Joe. Lara Croft from the legendary Tomb Raider franchise is officially joining the team to help take on Cobra and uncover their next dangerous plan. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Tomb Raider, this special retro card-back figure brings Lara Croft to life with impressive detail, modern articulation, and a collector-friendly presentation inspired by classic action figure packaging.

The figure includes a fantastic assortment of accessories, including interchangeable heads, additional hands, climbing axes, grappling hook, bow and arrows, pistols, backpack, removable bandolier, and the iconic Dagger of Xian. This release gives fans a highly detailed version of Lara Croft while staying true to her adventurous history. It has been quite some time since collectors have received a 6-inch-scale Lara Croft figure, making this collaboration a special treat for both Tomb Raider fans and G.I. Joe Classified collectors. The G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Card Back Collaborative Lara Croft figure is expected to release in October 2026 for $44.99.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback – Lara Croft Tomb Raider

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the world. Lara Croft, the TOMB RAIDER, is a legendary truth seeker and adventurer whose globetrotting explorations have brought her fame and notoriety. It's only natural their paths would cross while exploring the jungles of Cobra Island in this amazing collaboration between Hasbro and Crystal Dynamics."

New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Lara Croft TOMB RAIDER comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability.

Figure contains 16 character-inspired accessory pieces, including alternate head, 2 alt hands, 2 climbing axes, backpack, grappling hook with handle and rope, recurve bow and arrow, quiver, the Dagger of Xian with sheath, and dual weapon accessories; plus a removable bandolier.

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