Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel

LEGO Announces New Micro-Marvel Skyline Set with Galactus Minifig

LEGO Marvel The Marvel Skyline (67006) features 1,261 pieces, iconic Marvel locations, and a Galactus minifigure.

Article Summary LEGO Marvel The Marvel Skyline 67006 packs 1,261 pieces into a micro-scale city filled with iconic Marvel landmarks.

Build Marvel favorites like Avengers Tower, the Daily Bugle, Baxter Building, Sanctum Sanctorum, and Oscorp Tower.

Marvel Easter eggs include a Chitauri warship, Quinjet, Human Torch display, tiny Spider-Man, and a Galactus minifig.

LEGO Marvel The Marvel Skyline is up for pre-order at $99.99 now and launches January 1, 2027 for collectors.

LEGO is returning to the Marvel Comics universe with the unveiling of a fun and unique Marvel skyline set! Coming in at 1,261 pieces, this set lets collectors build an iconic skyline featuring some of the most recognizable buildings from the Marvel universe, all recreated at micro scale. Fully assembled, the set will measure 15.5 inches wide, eight inches tall, and 4.5 inches deep. The set includes miniature versions of the Daily Bugle, Oscorp Tower, Avengers Tower, the Baxter Building, the Sanctum Sanctorum, Fisk Tower, the Wakandan Embassy, and more.

A nice variety of Easter eggs can be found throughout the set. These include the Human Torch lighting up a fiery Fantastic Four display, a Chitauri warship, an Avengers Quinjet, and a microscopic Spider-Man figure. LEGO has also included an exclusive Marvel minifigure with this release, as Galactus arrives and is ready to cause some destruction! This fun Marvel skyline set is already available for pre-order at $99.99 and is scheduled for release on January 1, 2027.

LEGO – The Marvel Skyline

"Create a connecting narrative across multiple comics, movies, and series with this LEGO® ǀ Marvel The Marvel Skyline microscale model building set. Appreciate every meticulous architectural detail as you build it, then display the sleek design proudly as room decor in a home or office. Rekindle Marvel memories in one sweeping megacity, from iconic super hero hubs (Wakandan Embassy, Rand Enterprises Building, Pym Laboratories, the X-Men Mansion) to dark strongholds of infamous villains on the wrong side of town (Hammer Industries, Roxxon Corporation, Oscorp Industries, Fisk Tower)."

"Relax and enjoy a creative challenge with family and friends with Build Together mode in the LEGO® Builder app. Celebrate a major life event for adult fans and collectors with a passion for superheroes and creative escapes by giving them this stylish architectural set as a gift. Set contains 1,261 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!