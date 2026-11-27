Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

LEGO Brings the Atlassian Williams FW48 F1® Race Car to Brick Form

LEGO Speed Champions adds the Atlassian Williams FW48 to its Formula 1 lineup with driver minifigures of Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon.

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions adds the Formula 1 Atlassian Williams FW48, a 231-piece build based on Williams Racing’s 2026 car.

The LEGO Formula 1 set includes Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon minifigures with personalized helmets and number stickers.

Authentic team colors, sponsor logos, and new LEGO elements like the halo and wishbone reflect 2026 Formula 1 rules.

Priced at $29.99, the Atlassian Williams FW48 F1 Race Car is expected to launch in March 2027 in stores and online.

Williams Racing has a legendary history in Formula 1, and now its latest contender is ready to join the LEGO Speed Champions grid! This new 231-piece set recreates the FW48 race car with authentic team colors and sponsor logos. The Atlassian Williams FW48 represents the team's 2026 season, featuring two familiar names behind the wheel. Carlos Sainz made his F1 debut in 2015 and has since earned multiple Grand Prix victories with teams including Ferrari. He joined Williams in 2025, bringing years of experience to the historic British team.

That is not all, as alongside him is Alexander Albon, who has been a key part of Williams' resurgence since joining in 2022. Now, both racers are getting their own LEGO minifigures with personalized helmets along with driver number stickers. Their race car will come in at 7.8" long and 1.* inches tall, and is packed with detail right off the grid. Special LEGO elements inspired by the latest F1 regulations that racing fans will surely appreciate. LEGO has the Speed Champions Atlassian Williams FW48 F1 Race Car priced at $29.99, and it is expected to arrive in March 2027, both in stores and on LEGO's website.

LEGO Formula 1 Atlassian Williams FW48 F1® Race Car

"Role-play as an F1® mechanic, team principal, or racing driver with this detailed Atlassian Williams FW48 race car building kit for kids. Carefully construct the FW48, including specially created LEGO® elements, such as the halo and wishbone, to satisfy 2026 F1 regulations. Then, for the first time in LEGO Speed Champions history, choose from real-life Atlassian Williams F1 Team driver minifigures."

"Select either Carlos Sainz or Alexander Albon, attach their number to the car, put on their personalized helmet, help them into the cockpit, and race! This is part of a collection of sets (sold separately) featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season to create bigger races and an epic display for any kid's bedroom. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. Set contains 231 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!