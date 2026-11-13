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LEGO Captures Luke vs. Darth Vader with New Duel on Bespin Set

LEGO is celebrating 50 years of a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars anniversary sets capturing iconic moments and characters

Article Summary LEGO Star Wars Duel on Bespin recreates Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader’s iconic Empire Strikes Back showdown.

The 718-piece Star Wars anniversary set builds the Cloud City bridge and includes part of the Carbonite Chamber.

A push-and-pull action feature lets Darth Vader rotate and swing his lightsaber for dynamic Star Wars play and display.

The set includes a 50th anniversary Concept Art Darth Vader minifigure and arrives in January 2027 for $79.99.

LEGO is bringing one of the most iconic moments in Star Wars history to life with a brand-new display set! The LEGO Star Wars Duel on Bespin (75480) set revisits the unforgettable confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. New Star Wars Anniversary sets are on the way, capturing iconic moments from throughout the Skywalker Saga and bringing new Concept minifigures with them. The 718-piece set recreates the Cloud City bridge where Luke faces the Dark Lord of the Sith, only to learn the truth about who is behind the mask.

LEGO did incorporate a push-and-pull mechanism into the set as well, allowing builders to rotate Darth Vader as he swings his lightsaber toward Luke. There is even a part of the Carbonite Chamber showcase, which is a nice addition to this set. One of the biggest additions is the bonus anniversary LEGO Star Wars minifigure featuring a Concept Art Darth Vader, inspired by Ralph McQuarrie's original concept artwork! Star Wars fans can return to Bespin in January 2027 for $79.99, and the set is available now at the LEGO Store.

LEGO Star Wars – Duel on Bespin

"Become part of the intense confrontation that changed everything between father and son with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Duel on Bespin building toy, which can be used for cinematic storytelling and showcased as eye-catching bedroom decor. Pretend play with LEGO minifigures to reenact the battle that leads to the shocking revelation. Clash with Lightsabers™ across the bridge on Cloud City, then pull and push a lever to make Darth Vader swing his weapon at Luke Skywalker."

"Highlight the iconic display scene with LEGO Star Wars and "No, I am your father!" plaques, as well as a 50th anniversary limited release Darth Vader (Concept Art) LEGO minifigure. Use the LEGO Builder app to empower kids to tackle complex builds with ease. With 3D digital instructions, they can rotate and zoom in on models to master building independently. Make it a special birthday or holiday for boys and girls ages 9 and up with a gift that offers a challenging building set. Set contains 718 pieces."

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