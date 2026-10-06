Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: dc comics, lego

LEGO Debuts New DC Comics Detective Comics #880 Joker Wall Art

Bring the Clown Prince of Crime to your walls with LEGO's new The Joker Wall Art Comic Cover inspired by Detective Comics #880

Article Summary LEGO unveils a DC Comics The Joker Wall Art set inspired by the iconic Detective Comics #880 cover by Francesco Francavilla.

The 1,849-piece LEGO DC build turns Joker’s sinister comic cover into 3D wall art sized about 20 by 15 inches.

Hidden Batman and DC Comics details include Batarangs, swords, flowers, and Joker’s signature “Ha, ha, ha, ha.”

LEGO Store preorders are live now for $169.99, with the DC Comics Joker wall art set arriving in January 2027.

Few comic book villains have remained as visually recognizable as the Joker, and LEGO is giving collectors a chance to turn one of his most striking modern appearances into a piece of display art. The LEGO DC The Joker Wall Art Comic Cover recreates the cover of Detective Comics #880, a 2011 issue illustrated by artist Francesco Francavilla. That cover has become particularly memorable for its wild, sinister depiction and an unsettling close-up of Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime, making it a natural choice for a three-dimensional LEGO interpretation.

The 1,849-piece set transforms that artwork into wall-mounted brick art, adding physical depth to details that were originally confined to the printed page. When fully built, the set comes in at 20 inches tall, 15 inches wide, and 2 inches deep and has integrated elements to allow fans to hang it on the wall. The entire piece of art is packed with iconic DC Comics and Batman elements that Joker fans will discover as they build this beauty. Pre-orders for the new LEGO Art DC Comics Detective Comics $880 Wall Art Set are already live on the LEGO Store. The set comes in at $169.99 with a January 2027 release.

LEGO DC Comics – The Joker Wall Art Comic Cover

"Celebrate an iconic DC release with the dramatic allure of this LEGO® DC Batman™ The Joker™ Wall Art based on the cover of Detective Comics #880 (2011). Revel in an engaging challenge, then make the completed build the eye-catching centerpiece of any Batman-themed decor in a home or office."





"Appreciate every captivating aspect of the original design while constructing this intricately detailed building set and watch The Joker's unhinged expression come alive with a 3D effect. Stare intently atthe super villain's face to discover hidden elements incorporated into the deeper layer of the design, including Batarangs™, swords, flowers, and even "Ha, ha, ha, ha," an expression The Joker lives by. Elevate your build with digital instructions and organize your collection with the LEGO Builder app. Set contains 1,849 pieces."

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