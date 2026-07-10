Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

LEGO Debuts New Pokémon Up-Scaled Trainer Red Minifigure Set

It is time to Build Them All, as LEGO is back with a new assortment of Pokémon themed sets including the Up-Scaled Red Minifigure

Article Summary LEGO expands its Pokémon lineup with the new Up-Scaled Red Minifigure, a brick-built tribute to the iconic trainer.

The 930-piece Pokémon set stands over 10 inches tall and recreates Red’s signature hat, vest, backpack, and style.

Posable arms, legs, hands, and a rotating head let fans display Trainer Red in dynamic poses with a brick-built Poké Ball.

LEGO Pokémon Up-Scaled Red Minifigure 40868 is up for pre-order now at $79.99 ahead of its October 1, 2026 release.

LEGO is doing something exciting with its Pokémon lineup as the company continues expanding its collection of brick-built sets inspired by the legendary video game franchise. After introducing traditional builds featuring iconic Pokémon, along with Smart Play sets that add interactive elements to the experience, LEGO is now turning its attention to one of the most recognizable trainers in Pokémon history. Trainer Red is getting the spotlight with the brand-new LEGO Pokémon Up-Scaled Red Minifigure (40868), transforming the classic character into a massive brick-built display piece. Featuring 930 pieces, the set stands over 10 inches tall when completed and recreates Red in impressive LEGO detail.

The build captures Red's iconic appearance from the Pokémon franchise, including his signature red hat, blue trousers, backpack, and red vest with a pin. The figure also features posable arms and legs, along with a rotating head, allowing collectors to create different display poses. A brick-built Poké Ball is also included, adding an extra touch for fans looking to celebrate the legendary Pokémon trainer. Pre-orders are already available through the LEGO Store for $79.99, with the LEGO Pokémon Up-Scaled Red Minifigure (40868) scheduled to release on October 1, 2026.

LEGO Pokémon Up-Scaled Red Minifigure

"Bring kids' Pokémon gaming memories into the real world with the Up-Scaled Red Minifigure (40868) building toy for boys and girls ages 12 years old and up. A perfect gift idea for fans, this supersized LEGO representation of one of the series' most recognizable characters will be a welcome addition to any kid's Pokémon collection."

"After building, this unique gaming model makes a fun piece of decor for any kid's room, perfect for a desk or bookshelf. The model kit showcases the Trainer, Red, in his iconic red hat, blue trousers, backpack, and red vest with a pin attached. And, of course, no Trainer is complete without his Poké Ball, which can be held in either hand. The posable model has movable arms, legs, hands, and head to maximize possibilities for play and display. Set contains 930 pieces."

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