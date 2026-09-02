Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Debuts New Star Wars UCS Executor Super Star Destroyer

Clear off some shelf space as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including the new Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Star Wars UCS Executor Super Star Destroyer, a 6,130-piece replica of Darth Vader’s flagship.

At 53.5 inches long, the Star Wars Executor is the longest LEGO Star Wars brick-built model released to date.

The set includes Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Bossk, IG-88, Dengar, 4-LOM, and Zuckuss for bounty hunter display.

LEGO prices the Star Wars UCS Executor at $799.99, with Insiders access on October 1 and pre-orders on October 4.

Witness the full power of the dark side as LEGO has debuted its newest Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set. Darth Vader's personal flagship, the Executor Super Star Destroyer, is now coming to life in glorious brick-built fashion. This massive set comes in at 6,130 pieces and, when fully built, measures 7.5 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and a mighty 53.5 inches long. This iconic Imperial starship was showcased in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and LEGO has also included a Star Destroyer mini-build to showcase just how massive this set really is.

To top things off, LEGO has included several figures to help recreate an iconic scene aboard the ship, as Darth Vader hires a group of bounty hunters to track down the Millennium Falcon and its passengers. The seven included Star Wars minifigures consist of Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Dengar, IG-88, 4-LOM, Zuckuss, and Bossk. This is one massive Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set that dedicated fans will surely not want to miss. The Executor Super Star Destroyer is priced at $799.99. Pre-orders are set to go live on October 4, while LEGO Insiders can get early access starting October 1 through the LEGO Store.

LEGO Star Wars UCS Executor Super Star Destroyer

"Exhibit the power of the Galactic Empire with the LEGO® Star Wars™ Executor Super Star Destroyer (75457) collectible building set for adults. At over 53.5 in. (136 cm) long, the Ultimate Collector Series version of the Executor is the longest LEGO Star Wars brick-built model yet. Immerse yourself in the complex, creative challenge to replicate the dagger-like shape and authentic details of Darth Vader's personal flagship, as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

"Display the starship on its built-in stand alongside a to-scale Star Destroyer to highlight its epic size. Recreate the scene where Darth Vader met Boba Fett and 5 other bounty hunters with a small build of the Executor's bridge and 7 characters. Create with the LEGO Builder app – zoom in, rotate your set in 3D, track your progress and follow step-by-step digital instructions. A special, nostalgic gift idea for adult Star Wars fans, this set contains 6,130 pieces."

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