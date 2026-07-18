Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, olivia rodrigo

LEGO Editions Announces New Olivia Rodrigo's Secret Storage Set

LEGO is blending the beauty of music and blocks as they unveil their new collection of Olivia Rodrigo themed construction sets

Article Summary LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Secret Storage is a new 1,085-piece set inspired by her music career, style, and creative process.

The Olivia Rodrigo LEGO set includes a guitar, notebook, microphone, vinyl, megaphone, touring case, and TV build.

An exclusive Olivia Rodrigo minifigure hides inside the TV, styled after her iconic “good 4 u” cheerleader look.

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Secret Storage launches in August 2026 for $79.99, with hidden compartments and fan Easter eggs.

A new collaboration set from LEGO brings Olivia Rodrigo's artistic style and career highlights to life with the LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Secret Storage set. This 1,085-piece build captures various moments from her music career and creative process. Once completed, the set stands 10.5 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 6 inches deep. The model features a variety of accessories, including a touring case, guitar, notebook, microphone, vinyl record, megaphone, and a television inspired by the "Good 4 U" music video. Inside the brick-built TV will be an exclusive Olivia Rodrigo minifigure too!

The set also includes three hidden compartments and a variety of Easter eggs for fans to discover. It is exciting to see LEGO continue to expand into unique creative worlds through collaborations like this. The LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Secret Storage set will retail for $79.99. Pre-orders are not available yet, but the set is expected to arrive in August 2026. Be on the lookout for more LEGO Olivia Rodrigo sets, also coming soon, each with their own unique LEGO minifigures.

LEGO – Olivia Rodrigo's Secret Storage

"Amp up fandom and create superstar merch with the LEGO® Editions Olivia Rodrigo's Secret Storage (43030) building set for kids ages 10 and up. Packed with awesome details to thrill fans, this music themed toy and decor lets young creators craft a cool collection of items that symbolize Olivia's career. The base is a concert touring case and there's a guitar, a notebook that she uses to write lyrics, a microphone, vinyl, megaphone and a TV."

" Inside the TV is an Olivia Rodrigo minifigure rocking her iconic cheerleader outfit, surrounded by fire and floods inspired by the Good 4 U music video. It also features Easter eggs suggested by Olivia herself and makes a great piece of bedroom decor that kids will love showing off. This toy makes a great gift idea for girls, boys and music lovers. It's also available in the LEGO Builder app, where kids can zoom and rotate their creations and track their progress. Set contains 1,085 pieces."

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