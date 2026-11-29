Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

LEGO Formula 1 Brings Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto To Brick Form

New driver minifigures of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto arrive with the LEGO Speed Champions BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car set

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions adds the BWT Alpine A526 F1 race car, bringing Alpine’s 2026 Formula 1 machine to brick form.

Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto headline the set with driver minifigures, personalized helmets, and number stickers.

The 212-piece LEGO F1 set features Alpine’s blue and pink livery, sponsor details, and 2026 regulation-inspired parts.

LEGO’s BWT Alpine A526 F1 race car is up for pre-order now for $29.99 ahead of its March 1, 2027 release.

Alpine is ready to make its mark on the 2026 Formula 1 grid, and LEGO is celebrating with some brand new Speed Champions sets. Unlike Back to the Future or Fast & Furious sets, a new line of real-life race cars is hitting the track. This time, the LEGO Speed Champions line welcomes the BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car, which comes in at only 212 pieces. Behind the wheel are Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, two racers bringing plenty of excitement to the French team. Gasly is a Grand Prix winner who made headlines in 2020 when he captured a memorable victory at Monza. Colapinto, meanwhile, made his F1 debut with Williams in 2024 before joining Alpine, becoming one of Argentina's most exciting young racing talents.

The A526 race car will have Alpine's signature blue & pink colors, while it measures 7.8" long when fully built. LEGO was sure to also include sponsor details and special LEGO elements inspired by the latest F1 regulations. Both LEGO F1 minifigures will also include personalized helmets and driver number stickers for Gasly and Colapinto. The LEGO Speed Champions BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car is available for pre-order at LEGO for $29.99, with a March 1, 2027 release

LEGO Speed Champions BWT Alpine A526 F1® Race Car

"Stand out on the starting grid with this detailed model of the BWT Alpine A526 F1® race car for kids. Feel like a Formula 1® team mechanic while constructing the A526 in true-to-life detail. Incorporate specially created LEGO® elements, including the halo for driver safety, to meet 2026 F1 regulations. Then, for the first time in LEGO Speed Champions history, choose from real-life BWT Alpine Formula One™ Team driver minifigures."

"Select either Franco Colapinto or Pierre Gasly, give them their personal helmet and attach their number to the car. Then do some laps around the track (or living room). This is part of a collection of sets (sold separately) featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season to create bigger races and displays. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. Set contains 212 pieces."

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