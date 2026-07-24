Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Donkey Kong, lego, nintendo

LEGO Goes Retro with New Functioning Donkey Kong Arcade Set

LEGO is getting creative with its new LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade set, an arcade-inspired construction set.

Article Summary LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade celebrates the 1981 Nintendo classic with a detailed retro cabinet built for adult fans.

The Donkey Kong set features Jumpman, Lady, ladders, hammers, and scaffolding faithful to the original arcade game.

Interactive mechanics let builders move Jumpman, jump barrels, and recreate Donkey Kong arcade action by hand.

LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade launches August 1, 2026 for $199.99, sized as a standout display for gaming collections.

LEGO is celebrating one of Nintendo's most important moments in video game history with a brand-new retro display set inspired by the legendary 1981 arcade classic, Donkey Kong. Designed for adult builders, Nintendo fans, and retro gaming collectors, the LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade set recreates the iconic arcade cabinet with incredible attention to detail. The completed model measures approximately 15.5 inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep, making it a fantastic display piece for any gaming collection. The original Donkey Kong arcade game introduced players to some of Nintendo's most recognizable characters, including Donkey Kong, Jumpman (who would later become Mario ), and Lady (future Princess Peach).

Following the success of previous LEGO arcade display sets, this release includes interactive features that bring the classic game experience to life. Builders can use the joystick mechanism to move Jumpman through the construction site while recreating the challenge of avoiding barrels and climbing toward the top. From the detailed arcade cabinet design to the hidden mechanical features inside, this set captures the charm of classic arcade gaming while delivering the satisfying building experience LEGO collectors have come to expect. The LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade set is scheduled to release on August 1, 2026, with pre-orders available for $199.99.

LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade Set

"Recreate the barrel-launching and leaping action of the classic arcade game with this LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade (72051) building set for adults. The model pays homage to the original arcade cabinet game and makes playful retro decor for your entertainment room or home office. It features Jumpman, Donkey Kong and Lady, plus iconic scaffold, ladder and hammer details. Pull the lever to release a barrel at a time, as if thrown by Donkey Kong. Then move Jumpman with the joystick and press the button to make him leap over the barrels."

ARCADE GAME COLLECTIBLE – Relive the fun of playing the iconic original arcade game with the Donkey Kong Arcade (72051), a LEGO retro decor building set for adults

AUTHENTIC DETAILS – Create a Donkey Kong arcade level featuring Jumpman, Donkey Kong and Lady, scaffold, ladder and hammer details, plus a mechanism to circulate the barrels in a continuous loop

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