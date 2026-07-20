Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, spongebob squarepants

LEGO Icons' SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom Revealed

Build your love for Bikini Bottom with LEGO Icons as it showcases the brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom set featuring SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward.

Article Summary LEGO Icons unveils SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom, a 1,794-piece set packed with iconic underwater locations.

Build SpongeBob’s pineapple, Squidward’s home, Patrick’s rock, and a Jellyfish Fields scene with clever details.

The SpongeBob SquarePants set includes Gary, DoodleBob, the Boatmobile, Squidward’s clarinet, and episode Easter eggs.

Pre-orders are live now at LEGO for $219.99, with SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom releasing September 1, 2026.

Get ready to return under the sea as LEGO Icons has just unveiled its brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom set. Coming in at 1,794 pieces, the beloved Nickelodeon series is back with a brand-new brick-built set that captures the iconic underwater neighborhood. This set will feature SpongeBob's pineapple house, Squidward's Easter Island head home, and Patrick Star's signature rock, all recreated with impressive LEGO detail. A nice variety of Easter eggs is packed into the set, including iconic references to memorable episodes as well as a buildable section of Jellyfish Fields.

Each location is filled with fun details, including Squidward's clarinet and music stand, a drivable boat, and even Gary making an appearance. It has been quite some time since LEGO released new SpongeBob SquarePants sets, and this release showcases new building techniques that bring the legendary cartoon world to life in a whole new way. Pre-orders are already available through the LEGO Store for $219.99, and the set is scheduled to release on September 1, 2026.

LEGO – SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom

"Embark on an underwater journey with the LEGO® Icons SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom (11386) building set, a perfect gift for adult fans of the popular animated series. Enjoy the experience as you recreate SpongeBob's pineapple home with a living room and bedroom; Squidward's house with a living room, bedroom, bathroom and rooftop lounge; Patrick's rock with a detailed interior; and a Jellyfish Fields scene."

"Relive iconic moments with favorite characters including SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star and Squidward Tentacles, Gary the Snail and DoodleBob. Discover items from famed storylines, including the boatmobile, Squidward's clarinet and music stand and a portrait of Gary, plus lots of surprises. Bring your favorite scenes to any bookshelf, desk or display cabinet with this collectible home and office decor building kit. Set contains 1,794 pieces."

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